Vigo Deputy Prosecutor arrested for DUI
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An official with the Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office was arrested following a traffic stop in which police say he was driving while under the influence of alcohol. According to court documents, West Terre Haute Police pulled over Vigo County Sex/Child Victim Crimes...
2 people arrested in Rockville after search of home
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two people were arrested by the Rockville Police Department on Tuesday after the search of a Rockville residence. According to a news release, RPD received information that Marcus Thomas-Armstrong had an outstanding felony warrant out of Illinois for failure to appear for sexual assault on a child. Police were also informed that Armstrong was in a residence in the 200 block of West Main Street in Rockville, and was considered armed and dangerous.
Vigo County farm receives state recognition
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After proudly serving Vigo County since 1854, the McLaughlin/LaDue Farm has been recognized with high agricultural honors in the state of Indiana. According to State Representative, Bob Heaton, and State Senator, Jon Ford, the farm was awarded the Hoosier Homestead Sesquicentennial Award. Centennial, sesquicentennial...
State Rep. Jim Lucas visits CANDLES after social media controversy
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One day after being condemned for his social media posts by the CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center, State Representative Jim Lucas visited the facility on Thursday. Lucas was photographed with the Museum’s Executive Director, Troy Fears and the picture was captioned with the...
Rea Park to celebrate major milestone
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — All are welcome to attend an open house celebrating the 100th anniversary since Rea Park was handed to the City of Terre Haute. The City of Terre Haute, Terre Haute Parks Department and Friends of Rea Park is planning the celebration for Tuesday, August 23 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 pm at the Rea Park Clubhouse. Potential plans and draft renderings for the future of the park will also be showcased.
Local businesses to host community block party
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The Dance Studio and Smoke n Peace have come together to host a community block party. Those who attend will have the opportunity to enjoy food trucks, vendors, a beer garden, and live music. Lawn chairs are welcomed, as there will be limited seating.
