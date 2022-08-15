ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Tyler Alexander, Tigers' bullpen lead 4-3 win over Angels

DETROIT (AP) — Tyler Alexander pitched six strong innings and the Detroit Tigers’ bullpen finished off a 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers had lost two straight and 10 of 12. Alexander (3-7) allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk in six innings, notching his first win in eight starts this season. Detroit’s bullpen then pitched three hitless innings, with Gregory Soto throwing the ninth for his 23rd save. Los Angeles’ Reid Detmers (4-4) took the loss, allowing four runs on 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots’ Mack Wilson’s precious on-field moment with his adorable son will melt your heart

The Patriots might be in the middle of their preseason preparing for the long grind of the regular season, but there are some things indeed far bigger than football. After New England beat the Panthers (+6.5) at home on Friday night in its second exhibition this month, some players took quality time to enjoy the post-game festivities. One of them was Patriots’ fourth-year linebacker, Mack Wilson.
