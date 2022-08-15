ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Running 'My Florida Story' Ads Showcasing Leadership During Pandemic

This week, the Republican Party of Florida (RPOF) released a new series of TV and digitals ad to help Gov. Ron DeSantis’ reelection campaign. The RPOF is running “My Florida Story” ads. According to the RPOF, “the ads feature Floridians’ testimonials about how Governor DeSantis’s policy achievements on education and his leadership during COVID-19 have positively impacted their lives and why other Floridians should vote for him.”
floridapolitics.com

Former St. Pete Mayor Rick Baker backs Anna Paulina Luna

Baker, a Republican, served as Mayor of the city from 2001-2010. Former St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Baker has announced his endorsement of Air Force veteran Anna Paulina Luna as she seeks the Republican nomination for Florida’s 13th Congressional District. Baker, a Republican, served as Mayor of the city from...
TheDailyBeast

DeSantis' Huge Election Fraud Crackdown Nabs 20 People in a State of 21 Million

With much fanfare on Thursday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the initial results of his massive crackdown on supposed election fraud: the arrest of 20 people in the state of 21 million. Those 20 face felony charges for casting ballots in 2020 despite having convictions for murder or sexual assault which disqualifies them from voting. “That is against the law and now they’re gonna pay the price for it,” DeSantis said, flanked by more than a dozen cops and officials. The majority of arrests were in South Florida counties of Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade but it’s unclear what party affiliation the voters had. Critics like Democrat statehouse Rep. Anna V. Eskamani said those arrested may have been unaware they were ineligible to vote after an amendment passed in 2018 that restored voting rights for most felons in Florida as long as their conviction wasn’t for murder or a sex crime. DeSantis said the arrests were the first tranche made by his newly formed Election Crimes and Security Office, and he expected more to come.Read it at Florida Politics
fox35orlando.com

Nikki Fried leads in democratic primary for Florida governor, UNF poll shows

A recent poll conducted by the University of North Florida shows candidate Nikki Fried ahead of Charlie Crist in the Democratic primary election for governor, but behind Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis in a head-to-head race among registered voters. When asked who registered Democrats would vote for among the Democratic nominees...
10NEWS

Florida Senate temporarily stops review of suspended state attorney

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Senate has paused its review process of whether suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren should be reinstated or removed from office. In a letter provided by Warren's spokesperson, Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson told lawmakers that because the suspended prosecutor is suing Gov. Ron...
abovethelaw.com

Suspended Prosecutor Takes Fight Against DeSantis To Court

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s bid to become the nuttiest nut in the right-wing nuthouse has led him to pick fights with a wide range of opponents including: Disney, teachers, LGBTQIA people, women, diversity and ESG initiatives, and jeez, the list goes on. Now one of DeSantis’s targets is striking...
cltampa.com

Florida Senate gives Andrew Warren 15 days to request hearing

The Florida Senate on Monday gave suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren 15 days to request a Senate hearing that could determine whether he is reinstated or removed from office. The Senate sent a letter Monday stemming from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ move Aug. 4 to suspend Warren. DeSantis...
WKRG News 5

Minimum teacher's salary raised by $8K in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks in Escambia Co.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference to recruit teachers at Cordova Park Elementary School in Escambia County. According to DeSantis, Florida has 1.3 million students in the Expanded Choice Program, which allows families to apply to attend schools outside of their zoned schools. DeSantis said the government has […]
