Read full article on original website
Related
Ron DeSantis Running ‘My Florida Story’ Ads Showcasing Leadership During Pandemic
This week, the Republican Party of Florida (RPOF) released a new series of TV and digitals ad to help Gov. Ron DeSantis’ reelection campaign. The RPOF is running “My Florida Story” ads. According to the RPOF, “the ads feature Floridians’ testimonials about how Governor DeSantis’s policy achievements on education and his leadership during COVID-19 have positively impacted their lives and why other Floridians should vote for him.”
Candidates face off in District 13 Congressional Race to replace Charlie Crist
Florida’s 13th Congressional District is a big race to watch in August’s primary election. With Charlie Crist running for Governor of Florida, he is choosing to vacate his congressional seat.
floridapolitics.com
Former St. Pete Mayor Rick Baker backs Anna Paulina Luna
Baker, a Republican, served as Mayor of the city from 2001-2010. Former St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Baker has announced his endorsement of Air Force veteran Anna Paulina Luna as she seeks the Republican nomination for Florida’s 13th Congressional District. Baker, a Republican, served as Mayor of the city from...
fox13news.com
One-on-one with Daniel Uhlfelder: AG candidate, known for dressing as Grim Reaper, discusses defending Florida
TAMPA, Fla. - Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has drawn national attention for leading and joining a series of lawsuits against the Biden administration, including a challenge of the 2020 election results. Now three Democrats are competing in Florida’s August 23 primary for the chance to challenge Moody in November’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DeSantis’ election police unit announces voter fraud cases
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced criminal charges against 20 people for illegally voting in 2020, the first major public move from the Republican’s controversial new election police unit. The charges mark the opening salvo from the Office of Election Crimes and Security,...
DeSantis’ Huge Election Fraud Crackdown Nabs 20 People in a State of 21 Million
With much fanfare on Thursday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the initial results of his massive crackdown on supposed election fraud: the arrest of 20 people in the state of 21 million. Those 20 face felony charges for casting ballots in 2020 despite having convictions for murder or sexual assault which disqualifies them from voting. “That is against the law and now they’re gonna pay the price for it,” DeSantis said, flanked by more than a dozen cops and officials. The majority of arrests were in South Florida counties of Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade but it’s unclear what party affiliation the voters had. Critics like Democrat statehouse Rep. Anna V. Eskamani said those arrested may have been unaware they were ineligible to vote after an amendment passed in 2018 that restored voting rights for most felons in Florida as long as their conviction wasn’t for murder or a sex crime. DeSantis said the arrests were the first tranche made by his newly formed Election Crimes and Security Office, and he expected more to come.Read it at Florida Politics
Florida State Attorney Suspended By DeSantis Allegedly Used Taxpayer Dollars For ‘Woke Justice’ Agenda
Andrew Warren, the former state attorney for Hillsborough County, allegedly used taxpayers’ funding to promote progressive activism, including making at least a half-dozen trips across the nation to learn more about woke justice, according to a new report. Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended
fox35orlando.com
Nikki Fried leads in democratic primary for Florida governor, UNF poll shows
A recent poll conducted by the University of North Florida shows candidate Nikki Fried ahead of Charlie Crist in the Democratic primary election for governor, but behind Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis in a head-to-head race among registered voters. When asked who registered Democrats would vote for among the Democratic nominees...
RELATED PEOPLE
10NEWS
Florida Senate temporarily stops review of suspended state attorney
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Senate has paused its review process of whether suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren should be reinstated or removed from office. In a letter provided by Warren's spokesperson, Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson told lawmakers that because the suspended prosecutor is suing Gov. Ron...
abovethelaw.com
Suspended Prosecutor Takes Fight Against DeSantis To Court
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s bid to become the nuttiest nut in the right-wing nuthouse has led him to pick fights with a wide range of opponents including: Disney, teachers, LGBTQIA people, women, diversity and ESG initiatives, and jeez, the list goes on. Now one of DeSantis’s targets is striking...
orlandoweekly.com
Florida state attorney sues Gov. Ron DeSantis after being removed for stance on 15-week abortion ban
Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren filed a lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday, claiming that the governor violated his First Amendment rights when he suspended Warren. The prosecutor was suspended earlier this month after he pledged not to enforce the state's recently passed 15-week ban on abortion....
fox13news.com
Ousted Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren sues Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over suspension
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough's suspended state attorney filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday, describing the Florida governor's order to suspend him as "blatant abuse." From Tallahassee, Andrew Warren accused Gov. Ron DeSantis of trying to "overturn a fair election." "I’m a twice elected prosecutor," Warren said Wednesday morning. "He can disagree...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florida police investigating incident between GOP tracker and Demings security team
The unidentified tracker told a deputy with the Brevard County sheriff’s office that he had encountered Demings and her detail numerous times and had never had any issues with them until the Aug. 6 incident.
cltampa.com
Florida Senate gives Andrew Warren 15 days to request hearing
The Florida Senate on Monday gave suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren 15 days to request a Senate hearing that could determine whether he is reinstated or removed from office. The Senate sent a letter Monday stemming from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ move Aug. 4 to suspend Warren. DeSantis...
WESH
North Dakota district recruiting Florida teachers upset by 'Don't Say Gay' law
FARGO, N.D. — A North Dakota school district is recruiting Florida teachers upset by the passing of the Parental Rights in Education law, also known as "Don't Say Gay." KVRR reports the letter addressing Florida teachers has been circulating on social media. "You don't know us, so we'll start...
Minimum teacher’s salary raised by $8K in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks in Escambia Co.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference to recruit teachers at Cordova Park Elementary School in Escambia County. According to DeSantis, Florida has 1.3 million students in the Expanded Choice Program, which allows families to apply to attend schools outside of their zoned schools. DeSantis said the government has […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
All Central Florida school boards have made a national conservative watchlist. Here’s why.
ORLANDO, Fla. — This election year, many school board races are engulfed in fights over cultural hot-button issues like gender education, textbooks and masks. Now, all Central Florida school boards have made a national conservative watchlist, SchoolBoardWatchlist.org. Offenses that can land a school board on the watchlist include:. Adopting...
Virginia Gov. Youngkin to campaign with Tudor Dixon, give Michigan GOP keynote
In a midterm where Michigan’s Republican candidate for governor is emphasizing education issues to defeat the Democratic incumbent, the GOP is elevating a governor who paved that path to victory in a purple state last year. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin will campaign with Republican governor nominee Tudor Dixon, the...
Northwest Florida women fighting against U.S. Rep. Matthew Gaetz
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A group of women are gaining a following on Facebook after painting the Graffiti Bridge pink to show their combined opposition to U.S. Representative Matthew Gaetz. The Facebook group, Women against Matt Gaetz has gathered a following of 10,000 in just a few days. Samantha Herring, one of the group’s […]
When’s the last day to vote early in Tampa Bay?
Early voting for the 2022 primary elections will soon end in the Tampa Bay area, and dates differ by county.
Comments / 0