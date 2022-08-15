WAXAHACHIE (CBSDFW.COM) - A newborn is in good condition despite someone finding him wrapped in a t-shirt under some bushes at 8:30 in the morning. He was found on Aug. 18 outside the Bent Tree Town Homes in the 1700 Block of South IH-35E. The infant was treated by medical staff and transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Waxahachie.After investigating, the juvenile mother of the baby was identified. The infant in is custody of Child Protective Services currently, and no charges were filed at this time until the investigation is complete. Anyone with any information is urged to call the Waxahachie Police Department at (469) 309.4400 or email jturner@waxahachiepd.org.

1 DAY AGO