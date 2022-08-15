Read full article on original website
A Denton, Texas Mom Sends Kid to School in Homemade ‘Bulletproof’ Dress
Back-to-school time is a notoriously stressful time for both kids and parent. In the wake of recent and continuing school shootings, though, those stress levels are at an all time high. One mom, Cassie Arnold, a teacher and mother in Denton, Texas, sent her daughter to school in a homemade "bulletproof" dress.
dmagazine.com
What Can Dallas Do To Motivate Landlords to Accept Housing Vouchers?
Denton’s Providence Village homeowner’s association made national headlines when it attempted to oust tenants who were using Housing Choice Vouchers, also known as Section 8, in June. But the problem is more widespread and often lacks such a clear villain: because state law prohibits cities and counties from requiring landlords to accept vouchers, the vast majority do not. A new report reveals just how difficult it is for low-income renters to find a rental residence even after the government agrees to pay for most of it.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘In God We Trust' Signs Going Up in Carroll ISD Schools
Signs saying "In God We Trust" will now hang in Carroll ISD schools after being donated by a locally-owned wireless provider. Patriot Mobile, which labels itself a Christian conservative wireless provider, donated the signs to the Carroll Independent School District and they will now be hung in CISD schools. According...
whiterocklakeweekly.com
DART looking for passionate, dedicated bus operators
Through September 30, Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) has increased the sign-on bonus for new Bus Operators with an active Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) to $3,500. With DART’s redesigned bus network providing greater frequency and longer hours, as well as better access to jobs, DART is hiring passionate and motivated bus student operators.
Texas ISD pulls Bible from schools, announces sweeping book removals after months-long review process
Keller ISD has opted to remove all challenged books from its schools, seemingly voiding the results of a long and meticulous review undertaken by staff and parents.
Cheeky Monkeys Opening in Lewisville
This new space will offer play time for young children and a cafe.
Hopelessly A Texas Teen Gives Birth Then Abandons Newborn In The Bushes
Shocking news coming from Waxahachie Texas this morning after the Waxahachie police reported that a newborn baby, an infant boy, likely just a few hours old was found outside a Texas apartment complex in the bushes early Thursday morning. According to the report, the newborn had been wrapped in a...
cbs19.tv
East Texas Community Rallies Behind School Janitor
Floyd Jones is currently battling Multiple Myeloma, a type of bone marrow cancer. He’ll be entering an inpatient treatment facility in Dallas for a month.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Teacher Returns From Retirement to Fill Staffing Gap, Becomes Standout in Dallas ISD
Students in Frankie Weathers' fifth-grade class have some big shoes to fill. "I hate to brag or be boastful, but I did have the highest scores in the building," said Weathers, who teaches fifth-grade reading and social studies at Edna Rowe Elementary in the Dallas ISD. Her class was the...
dallasexpress.com
Opinion: Housing First Does Not Work
“Housing First” was created originally by New York social worker Sam Tsembris in 1992. The idea was so simple as to be absurd: homelessness is caused by a lack of housing; thus, we should simply give the homeless homes. Soon after, many private and public figures touted that we just needed to supply every chronically homeless person with a home and we could end the homelessness pandemic within a decade. Since then, the federal government has mandated the Housing First strategy nationwide, and Dallas has proudly adopted it.
cw39.com
‘Lights out Texas’ begins with the start of fall migration
HOUSTON (CW39) – According to Texas by Nature, ‘Lights Out Texas’ is a campaign of education, awareness, and action that focuses on turning out lights at night during the spring and fall migrations to help protect the billions of migratory birds that fly over Texas annually. This...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Historic ‘White Only' Sign, Art Over Dallas Drinking Fountain Rededicated
A "white only" sign that hung over a pre-civil rights Dallas County water fountain is on display again at the county records building. A rededication ceremony for the installation was held Thursday morning after it was temporarily removed during building renovations. The faded sign that read “white only” was found...
Police ramp up security at Arlington high school after social media threat
ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington police increased security measures at Lamar High School on Friday after reports of a social media threat of violence against the school. Both the Arlington Police Department and Arlington Independent School District confirmed they were aware of the threat, and out of an abundance of caution, added additional police resources in and around the school.
Texas executes man for slaying of Dallas real estate agent
Kosoul Chanthakoummane was on parole when 40-year-old Sarah Walker was killed in July 2006. She was found stabbed more than 30 times in a model home in McKinney.
What Was a Dallas, Texas Rapper Doing With a Tiger Cub In His House?
Somebody call Joe exotic and tell him to meet us in Oakcliff Dallas, Texas. So according to WFAA, Dallas police found a baby tiger inside of a house while serving a warrant to well-known Dallas rapper Trapboy Freddy. WHERE IS JOE EXOTIC WHEN YOU NEED HIM?. The police were actually...
Newborn found in bushes outside Waxahachie apartments
WAXAHACHIE (CBSDFW.COM) - A newborn is in good condition despite someone finding him wrapped in a t-shirt under some bushes at 8:30 in the morning. He was found on Aug. 18 outside the Bent Tree Town Homes in the 1700 Block of South IH-35E. The infant was treated by medical staff and transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Waxahachie.After investigating, the juvenile mother of the baby was identified. The infant in is custody of Child Protective Services currently, and no charges were filed at this time until the investigation is complete. Anyone with any information is urged to call the Waxahachie Police Department at (469) 309.4400 or email jturner@waxahachiepd.org.
wbap.com
Help for First-Time Home Buyers in Texas
In partnership with the Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity, First National Bank Texas and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas [FHLB] have already doled out thousands of dollars assist local families with first time home purchases. FNB-Texas says the funds help with down payments and closing costs which are often barriers to home ownership.
CandysDirt.com
The Buckner House: Liberace, Legend, And Casa Linda’s Iconic Estate
Have you noticed we give grand houses names? Have you also noticed that East Dallas has been a hot spot for some of the grandest?. We all know Mount Vernon on White Rock Lake, The DeGolyer Estate, and the once glorious Belle Nora on Garland Road. Then there was Grandwick, gutted by fire after a brief life as the Dallas Scientology Center.
Southlake Style
Southlake's Top Instagrams: Aug. 14-20
Summer may be over, but we still love seeing Dragon Nation splashing into the new school year. Want to be featured in this weekly Instagram series? Tag Southlake, Texas as your location or use #SouthlakeStyle in your next post so it pops up on our feed!
fox4news.com
VIDEO: Gas thieves busted by Grapevine police
GRAPEVINE, Texas - Fuel thefts from gas stations continue to be an ongoing problem in North Texas. But police in Grapevine did bust two women last week on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity. They said the women first stole about $2,100 worth of diesel fuel from a 7-Eleven...
