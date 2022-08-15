ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dmagazine.com

What Can Dallas Do To Motivate Landlords to Accept Housing Vouchers?

Denton’s Providence Village homeowner’s association made national headlines when it attempted to oust tenants who were using Housing Choice Vouchers, also known as Section 8, in June. But the problem is more widespread and often lacks such a clear villain: because state law prohibits cities and counties from requiring landlords to accept vouchers, the vast majority do not. A new report reveals just how difficult it is for low-income renters to find a rental residence even after the government agrees to pay for most of it.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘In God We Trust' Signs Going Up in Carroll ISD Schools

Signs saying "In God We Trust" will now hang in Carroll ISD schools after being donated by a locally-owned wireless provider. Patriot Mobile, which labels itself a Christian conservative wireless provider, donated the signs to the Carroll Independent School District and they will now be hung in CISD schools. According...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
whiterocklakeweekly.com

DART looking for passionate, dedicated bus operators

Through September 30, Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) has increased the sign-on bonus for new Bus Operators with an active Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) to $3,500. With DART’s redesigned bus network providing greater frequency and longer hours, as well as better access to jobs, DART is hiring passionate and motivated bus student operators.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
Local
Texas Society
Denton, TX
Society
Denton, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Patti Ewoldt Looking#Spring Garage Sale
dallasexpress.com

Opinion: Housing First Does Not Work

“Housing First” was created originally by New York social worker Sam Tsembris in 1992. The idea was so simple as to be absurd: homelessness is caused by a lack of housing; thus, we should simply give the homeless homes. Soon after, many private and public figures touted that we just needed to supply every chronically homeless person with a home and we could end the homelessness pandemic within a decade. Since then, the federal government has mandated the Housing First strategy nationwide, and Dallas has proudly adopted it.
DALLAS, TX
cw39.com

‘Lights out Texas’ begins with the start of fall migration

HOUSTON (CW39) – According to Texas by Nature, ‘Lights Out Texas’ is a campaign of education, awareness, and action that focuses on turning out lights at night during the spring and fall migrations to help protect the billions of migratory birds that fly over Texas annually. This...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WFAA

Police ramp up security at Arlington high school after social media threat

ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington police increased security measures at Lamar High School on Friday after reports of a social media threat of violence against the school. Both the Arlington Police Department and Arlington Independent School District confirmed they were aware of the threat, and out of an abundance of caution, added additional police resources in and around the school.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Newborn found in bushes outside Waxahachie apartments

WAXAHACHIE (CBSDFW.COM) - A newborn is in good condition despite someone finding him wrapped in a t-shirt under some bushes at 8:30 in the morning. He was found on Aug. 18 outside the Bent Tree Town Homes in the 1700 Block of South IH-35E. The infant was treated by medical staff and transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Waxahachie.After investigating, the juvenile mother of the baby was identified. The infant in is custody of Child Protective Services currently, and no charges were filed at this time until the investigation is complete. Anyone with any information is urged to call the Waxahachie Police Department at (469) 309.4400 or email jturner@waxahachiepd.org.
wbap.com

Help for First-Time Home Buyers in Texas

In partnership with the Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity, First National Bank Texas and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas [FHLB] have already doled out thousands of dollars assist local families with first time home purchases. FNB-Texas says the funds help with down payments and closing costs which are often barriers to home ownership.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt.com

The Buckner House: Liberace, Legend, And Casa Linda’s Iconic Estate

Have you noticed we give grand houses names? Have you also noticed that East Dallas has been a hot spot for some of the grandest?. We all know Mount Vernon on White Rock Lake, The DeGolyer Estate, and the once glorious Belle Nora on Garland Road. Then there was Grandwick, gutted by fire after a brief life as the Dallas Scientology Center.
DALLAS, TX
Southlake Style

Southlake's Top Instagrams: Aug. 14-20

Summer may be over, but we still love seeing Dragon Nation splashing into the new school year. Want to be featured in this weekly Instagram series? Tag Southlake, Texas as your location or use #SouthlakeStyle in your next post so it pops up on our feed!
SOUTHLAKE, TX
fox4news.com

VIDEO: Gas thieves busted by Grapevine police

GRAPEVINE, Texas - Fuel thefts from gas stations continue to be an ongoing problem in North Texas. But police in Grapevine did bust two women last week on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity. They said the women first stole about $2,100 worth of diesel fuel from a 7-Eleven...
GRAPEVINE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy