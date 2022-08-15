ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

KTBS

Texarkana police investigate two missing person cases

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Police are searching for two missing people in the Texarkana area. The cases are not related, but detectives are hoping to find answers for both families. The most recent missing person's case is a teenager reported missing last Tuesday. Lee Cheatham, 17, is 5 feet, 9 inches tall with dark hair and dark eyes and weighs about 160 pounds.
TEXARKANA, AR
KETK / FOX51 News

Man arrested for indecent exposure in Titus County

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is accused of exposing himself and following a woman with children in her car in Titus County on Tuesday evening. A female driver reported to the Titus County Sheriff’s Office that while traveling, they saw a man standing outside of his car with his pants pulled down, exposing […]
TITUS COUNTY, TX
foxsportstexarkana.com

Bowie County Sheriff’s Office to recognize citizens who helped in armed pursuit

The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office will recognize two citizens for their heroic efforts in helping locate and end the horrific acts perpetrated by Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar. Aguilar was wanted for a murder that was committed earlier this month when he was confronted by Bowie County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Lillis. Aguilar shot Lt. Lillis in the face before fleeing in a stolen truck.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
Texarkana, AR
Texarkana, AR
swark.today

HPD Arrests: August 9-15, 2022

On August 9th, 2022 at approximately 6:00pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested 2 male juveniles of Hope, AR. The 2 juveniles were arrested and charged with breaking or entering into a motor vehicle. The arrest occurred in the 1600 block of N. Hervey Street. On August 10, 2022...
HOPE, AR
texarkanafyi.com

Details of Murder Suspect Arrest in Edwards Street Death Investigation

The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department reports that Bowie County has made an arrest in the murder investigation from the Edwards Street death investigation in Texarkana, Arkansas. Vance Allen Brown, 21, is in the Bi-State Jail waiting for extradition to the Arkansas side of the line. Press Release:. The ongoing death...
TEXARKANA, AR
KTAL

Marshall man charged in fiery fatal wrong-way Greenwood crash

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Marshall man just out of the hospital is now behind bars in Caddo Parish, charged in connection with a fiery wrong-way crash in May that killed one man and injured two others. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says 40-year-old Stephen Stasny was arrested...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTAL

Texas man charged with stealing, selling employer’s fuel

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A north Texas man is in custody in Caddo Parish, accused of stealing and selling fuel from his employer. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested 32-year-old Justin Price Wednesday, charging him with illegal possession of stolen things. CPSO says the Prosper, Texas man was caught stealing 1,425 gallons of diesel from his employer between June 26 and July 17. They say Price stole diesel from worksites in Sabine and De Soto parishes and then sold the fuel to 18-wheeler truck drivers in Caddo Parish.
CADDO PARISH, LA
ktoy1047.com

De Kalb police arrest man after high-speed chase

The vehicle was stolen from a home on FM 1840 before being spotted by an officer near Fulton Street and FM 2735. The suspect, identified as Mason Whillock, fled at a high rate of speed down County Road 3213 and FM 2735, sometimes exceeding 122 miles per hour. Whillock was eventually apprehended by De Kalb police, Bowie County deputies, and New Boston PD’s K9 unit between County Road 3216 and FM 114 on Highway 259 North.
DE KALB, TX
KSLA

Death investigation underway in Texarkana; homeless man arrested for murder

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Police responded to the scene of a home in Texarkana on Monday morning (Aug. 15) after someone was found dead inside. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department says its officers were called out to the house in the 1600 block of Edwards Street around 8 a.m. Monday after a neighbor visited the home to check on a man and found him dead inside.
TEXARKANA, AR
KTAL

4 indicted on murder charges in Caddo Parish

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four people were charged in connection to murders in Shreveport and Vivian by the Caddo Parish Grand Jury in the session ending Tuesday. A “true bill” is returned if a majority of the jurors agree supporting facts in the case are enough to support probable cause.
CADDO PARISH, LA
ktoy1047.com

Two-vehicle accident Wednesday morning causes delays on interstate

The drivers of both vehicles were treated for minor injuries. Reports indicate that the driver of a black pickup rear-ended a cement truck as they were traveling on the interstate. A Caddo Parish man is in jail for allegedly asking two young teenagers to have sex for money. Texarkana, Texas,...
TEXARKANA, AR
swark.today

Police report safe Watermelon Festival

From the points of view of the Hempstead County Sheriff and the Assistant Chief of Hope Police Department, the Watermelon Festival was a safe one, without major incident. Sheriff James Singleton said there was nothing major to report in the way of crime or safety issues. “We were responsible for the concert, and it went exceptionally well. Everybody was well behaved.”
HOPE, AR
ktoy1047.com

Texarkana police investigating death with child found in home

When officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult male victim deceased inside a residence. The officers also located a small male child inside who appeared to be unharmed. Family members of the deceased were found, and they have taken custody of the child at this time. Crime Scene...
TEXARKANA, AR
KTBS

Caddo Parish grand jury returns 3 second-degree murder indictments

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish grand jury returned four indictments against homicide suspects Tuesday. Charlene Henderson, 43, of Shreveport is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the May shooting death of her husband. He was shot in the head at a home on Regent Street in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood.
CADDO PARISH, LA

