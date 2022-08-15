Our favorite place to have breakfast before church is The Final Approach Restaurant, just east of Greencastle. It’s a restaurant at our county airport. It had rained most of the morning so we parked near the doors. Before getting out of the vehicle I noticed something hanging from one of the bushes. My first thought was it was the remnants of a popped balloon. I wasn’t expecting to find a quilted heart. I quickly removed it, took it into the restroom and dried it out the best I could until we got home from church. It immediately brought a smile to my face and I thought of how special this little gift was, let alone I was the one to find it (or it may have found me!). Thank you to the special someone that made and hung it there. May God bless you!

GREENCASTLE, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO