Retailers are building their own ad businesses to compete with Amazon. Here's the latest news on Walmart, Instacart, and more.
Walmart, Target, Instacart, and others are building advertising businesses to boost their margins and capitalize on the online shopping boom.
Costco Shoppers Are Stocking Up On This Item In Stores 'Before The Price Increase' Hits
With the ongoing inflation, chances are you’ve seen some major price hikes at your local grocery stores and fast food chains. From Trader Joe’s to Starbucks, and even Chipotle, it’s no secret that plenty of retailers have been affected. Unfortunately, big-box store company Costco is no exception. As a matter of fact, there’s one particular item that’s experiencing a cost increase—and customers are not too happy about it.
Walmart plans to start selling used goods from companies including Apple and Samsung to help customers save money
The retailer will sell products including headphones, tablets and sewing machines for low prices as part of its "Walmart Restored" program.
Three reasons why Walmart & others US stores will keep self-checkout – but theft prevention trick still annoys customers
THERE are at least three reasons shoppers will still see self-checkout kiosks in Walmart and other US stores despite an annoying theft prevention trick, according to reports. Amongst the commonly irritating automatic voice responses that you get during self-checkout, a recent survey reveals that 67 percent of shoppers have an unsuccessful experience, per CNN.
Major retailer plans to start opening smaller stores outside of shopping malls this fall
A popular department store chain recently announced plans to start opening smaller stand-alone stores that are not located inside shopping malls. Historically, if you wanted to shop at Macy's, you would typically need to travel to your local indoor shopping mall, with some exceptions. There you might find a large department store that took up multiple floors and was likely an anchor store for the shopping complex.
Are Malls Done For? Maybe Not.
This year has been difficult for consumers due to inflation, price spikes, and high gas prices. A recession is defined as two consecutive quarters of economic contraction -- declining real GDP, according to the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank. The U.S. economy fell 1.6% in the first quarter of 2022 and...
Plans For Exclusive Self-Checkout Expected to Expand to Major Restaurants, Department Stores, and Supermarkets
Though the purchase model remains polarizing, completing in-store purchases without a human attendant appears to be the wave of the near-future. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, CNN.com, TheAtlantic.com, and Forbes.com.
Macy's to add more smaller stores as chain exits shopping malls
July 20 (UPI) -- Macy's is speeding up plans to exit suburban shopping malls, in favor of more densely populated areas, as the department store chain repositions its real estate to reflect shoppers' preferences coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Macy's announced Wednesday it will open three Market by Macy's...
A Fitness Brand Closes Stores Nationwide
Inflation is not only affecting American citizens. It affects everyone. Businesses are feeling the pinch of rising costs plus consumer spending side effects. Which companies are of note? Walmart has gone through several changes in 2022. Who else? Other retail stores are noticing changes in consumer habits. This time the affected business is in the fitness industry.
A lavish, Gilded Age estate once owned by one of the richest men in the world just hit the market for under $6.5 million. Take a look inside.
The owner wants to sell Villa Nuit — one of the last lavish mansions built by the super wealthy — to someone who would preserve the estate's history.
20 "Nightmare Customer" Stories That Prove Retail Workers Need A Raise
"They don’t pay you enough for this crap."
Doug McMillon Worked His Way to the Top at Walmart, Became a Millionaire
The head of the largest U.S. retailer, Doug McMillon, has been working in some capacity for Walmart his entire adult life. After filling roles as a buyer and a manager, he also led Sam’s Club and then the international division of Walmart. As the CEO of Walmart since 2014, McMillon has a net worth in the hundreds of millions today.
Shoppers rush for the exits as Shanghai Ikea goes into lockdown
Panicked shoppers rushed for the exits at an Ikea branch in Shanghai on Saturday after city health authorities ordered the store to lock down after a close contact of a Covid-19 case was traced to the location.
TechCrunch
Walmart+, the retailer’s Prime competitor, will add Paramount+ access as a new perk
Walmart has now officially announced the news of its agreement but did not say when access to the steaming service would roll out to Walmart+ members. (Update: Walmart disclosed on its earnings call after this news was released that the subscription will roll out in September.) However, the retailer said...
Fast Company
A look back at Walmart’s seemingly doomed 20-year quest to break into Hollywood
Walmart is ready to enter the streaming wars yet again. This time in partnership with Paramount. The Wall Street Journal reported yesterday the retail giant has reached a deal with Paramount Global to offer its streamer, Paramount+, to subscribers of Walmart’s service Walmart+. The news comes after speculation that Walmart had been in talks with Disney, Comcast, and Paramount to beef up its membership program that currently offers same-day delivery, discounts on gas, and so forth.
Labor Day 2022 is just around the corner—shop the 70 best early sales at Lowe's, Best Buy and Amazon
Tons of Labor Day 2022 deals just dropped and we're breaking down everything you need to know to scoop big savings on tech, home and kitchen items.
Despite Amazon’s Best Efforts, Three-Quarters of Prime Day Shoppers Didn't Buy Groceries
Despite Amazon’s investment in its grocery offerings, and despite shoppers’ shift towards spending on just the essentials, the majority of the online marketplace’s shoppers still do not see it as a food and beverage destination. PYMNTS’ recent “Prime Day 2022: Inflation Hits But Amazon Still Wins” study,...
PC Magazine
Amazon Expands Palm Payments to 65+ Whole Foods Stores
Amazon's palm-scanning technology is rolling out to dozens of Whole Foods stores in California. More than 65 new locations will add the Amazon One system, which was introduced in September 2020 to select Seattle-based Amazon Go stores, and later at a handful of Whole Foods across Washington. Now the kiosks...
NBC News
We rounded up our most beloved food products, gadgets and home goods currently available online.
Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. To belong to Costco is to expect the unexpected. The wholesale retailer is beloved by members for its variety of products from – from mundane paper towels to genuine diamond jewelry – and for its consistently great pricing on bulk items. But the real thrill of Costco is its ever-changing inventory in-store and online, and massive get-it-while-it’s-hot discounts. One day, the air fryer you’ve been eyeing is 60% less than at other retailers. The next day, your favorite crackers are nowhere to be found.
Meta Looks to Gain Share of Restaurant Sales With WhatsApp Ordering
As tech providers compete to enable the most frictionless restaurant ordering, Meta is throwing its hat into the ring and looking to get in on the revenue opportunity from the rise in digital food sales. The tech giant has invested in Take App, a Singapore-based startup that offers conversational commerce solutions for restaurants and other businesses selling via Meta-owned messaging service WhatsApp, according to a TechCrunch report Monday (Aug. 15).
