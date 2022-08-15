ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

shefinds

Costco Shoppers Are Stocking Up On This Item In Stores 'Before The Price Increase' Hits

With the ongoing inflation, chances are you’ve seen some major price hikes at your local grocery stores and fast food chains. From Trader Joe’s to Starbucks, and even Chipotle, it’s no secret that plenty of retailers have been affected. Unfortunately, big-box store company Costco is no exception. As a matter of fact, there’s one particular item that’s experiencing a cost increase—and customers are not too happy about it.
BUSINESS
The US Sun

Three reasons why Walmart & others US stores will keep self-checkout – but theft prevention trick still annoys customers

THERE are at least three reasons shoppers will still see self-checkout kiosks in Walmart and other US stores despite an annoying theft prevention trick, according to reports. Amongst the commonly irritating automatic voice responses that you get during self-checkout, a recent survey reveals that 67 percent of shoppers have an unsuccessful experience, per CNN.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Kristen Walters

Major retailer plans to start opening smaller stores outside of shopping malls this fall

A popular department store chain recently announced plans to start opening smaller stand-alone stores that are not located inside shopping malls. Historically, if you wanted to shop at Macy's, you would typically need to travel to your local indoor shopping mall, with some exceptions. There you might find a large department store that took up multiple floors and was likely an anchor store for the shopping complex.
TheStreet

Are Malls Done For? Maybe Not.

This year has been difficult for consumers due to inflation, price spikes, and high gas prices. A recession is defined as two consecutive quarters of economic contraction -- declining real GDP, according to the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank. The U.S. economy fell 1.6% in the first quarter of 2022 and...
BUSINESS
UPI News

Macy's to add more smaller stores as chain exits shopping malls

July 20 (UPI) -- Macy's is speeding up plans to exit suburban shopping malls, in favor of more densely populated areas, as the department store chain repositions its real estate to reflect shoppers' preferences coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Macy's announced Wednesday it will open three Market by Macy's...
RETAIL
Cadrene Heslop

A Fitness Brand Closes Stores Nationwide

Inflation is not only affecting American citizens. It affects everyone. Businesses are feeling the pinch of rising costs plus consumer spending side effects. Which companies are of note? Walmart has gone through several changes in 2022. Who else? Other retail stores are noticing changes in consumer habits. This time the affected business is in the fitness industry.
ILLINOIS STATE
Fast Company

A look back at Walmart’s seemingly doomed 20-year quest to break into Hollywood

Walmart is ready to enter the streaming wars yet again. This time in partnership with Paramount. The Wall Street Journal reported yesterday the retail giant has reached a deal with Paramount Global to offer its streamer, Paramount+, to subscribers of Walmart’s service Walmart+. The news comes after speculation that Walmart had been in talks with Disney, Comcast, and Paramount to beef up its membership program that currently offers same-day delivery, discounts on gas, and so forth.
BUSINESS
PC Magazine

Amazon Expands Palm Payments to 65+ Whole Foods Stores

Amazon's palm-scanning technology is rolling out to dozens of Whole Foods stores in California. More than 65 new locations will add the Amazon One system, which was introduced in September 2020 to select Seattle-based Amazon Go stores, and later at a handful of Whole Foods across Washington. Now the kiosks...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

We rounded up our most beloved food products, gadgets and home goods currently available online.

Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. To belong to Costco is to expect the unexpected. The wholesale retailer is beloved by members for its variety of products from – from mundane paper towels to genuine diamond jewelry – and for its consistently great pricing on bulk items. But the real thrill of Costco is its ever-changing inventory in-store and online, and massive get-it-while-it’s-hot discounts. One day, the air fryer you’ve been eyeing is 60% less than at other retailers. The next day, your favorite crackers are nowhere to be found.
SHOPPING
pymnts

Meta Looks to Gain Share of Restaurant Sales With WhatsApp Ordering

As tech providers compete to enable the most frictionless restaurant ordering, Meta is throwing its hat into the ring and looking to get in on the revenue opportunity from the rise in digital food sales. The tech giant has invested in Take App, a Singapore-based startup that offers conversational commerce solutions for restaurants and other businesses selling via Meta-owned messaging service WhatsApp, according to a TechCrunch report Monday (Aug. 15).
CELL PHONES

