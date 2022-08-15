Velma R. Cowger Bender Jordan, 88 of Hacker Valley went to her Heavenly home on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 following an extended illness. She was born September 3, 1933 on Lick Run, near Hacker Valley, to Ernest and Effie Hamrick Cowger. She was Treasurer of the Hacker Valley Senior Citizens and a faithful member of the Hacker Valley Baptist Church where she had taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, and was Church Treasurer. She knew God and made sure her children and grandchildren knew him as well. Velma was an excellent cook and grew one of the largest gardens around, canning everything she could. She was fun and fun loving; telling jokes, playing in the rain, and enjoying her family spending time with her and with each other at her home. She is survived by four sons: Edward (Brenda) Bender of Chesterfield, VA, Ernie Bender of North Chesterfield, VA, Marvin (Rebecca) Bender and Andrew (Heather) Bender both of Hacker Valley; six daughters: Linda (Dewayne) Mayle of Clarksburg, Geretta (Wallace) Pugh of Hacker Valley, Connie (Tom) Clark of Charleston, Renita (Bobby) Crowe of South Chesterfield, VA, Joan (Frankie) Williams of Hacker Valley, and Desta (Dalton) Harvey of Frederick, MD; daughters-in-law: Alice Bender of Hobbs, NM and Betty Bender of Belington; two step-sons: Rodney (Terri) Jordan of Lewisburg and Randall (Vickie) Jordan of Hacker Valley; one brother, Emery Cowger of Nutter Fort; three sisters: Vauna Cogar of North Canton, OH, Vada Barnett of Mogadore, OH and Anetha Woods of Buckhannon; 38 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; her special little friend Coco; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends to mourn her passing. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Jearl Curt Bender; second husband, Edward Jink Jordan; sons, Herbert Bender and Ervin David Bender; daughter, Mary Mills; son-in-law Jeff Mills; two grandsons, TJ Clark and Landon Levi Garrett, III. The family would like to thank WV Hospice of Buckhannon for their special care during the last ten months as well as our sister-in-law, Heather Bender, who was her caregiver for the last few years. Friends may join the family for visitation on Friday, August 19, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM and on Saturday, August 20, 2022 from 11:00 to 1:00 at Hacker Valley Baptist Church. Funeral Services to celebrate Velma’s life will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday at the Church with Pastor John Elbert and Pastor Ed Groves officiating. Interment will follow in Cutlip Cemetery, Hacker Valley. For the safety of everyone, the family requests facial coverings be worn during all services. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving Velma’s family.

HACKER VALLEY, WV ・ 23 HOURS AGO