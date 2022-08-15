Read full article on original website
Related
WDTV
Jeannie Louise Johnston Marsh
Jeannie Louise Johnston Marsh, 96, of Clarksburg passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. She was born in Clarksburg on August 31, 1925, a daughter of the late Cecil and Ethel Romage Johnston. She was married to Hugh J. Marsh, who preceded her in death on July 27, 2013 after 63 years of marriage. Surviving are one son, Michael Craig Marsh and his wife Anne Marie of Canton, MI; one daughter, Ceil Cole and her husband Gary of Clarksburg; two grandchildren, Brian Marsh and his wife Natalie and Kara Nienhuis and her husband Ryan; and three great grandchildren, Landon, Ella and Easton. She was also preceded in death by one grandson, Brad Marsh; and one brother, Cecil “Mole” Johnston. Mrs. Marsh was a 1943 graduate of Washington Irving Hisgh School where she was a cheerleader. She was formerly a Floral Designer for Weber’s Florist and also worked at Four Seasons Florist and Jeannie’s Floral Arrangements. She enjoyed playing Bridge and Duplicate Bridge. Jeannie also loved playing golf and was a member of Sunny Croft Golf Club for over 70 years. In keeping with her wishes, Mrs. Marsh will be cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
WDTV
Velma R. Cowger Bender Jordan
Velma R. Cowger Bender Jordan, 88 of Hacker Valley went to her Heavenly home on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 following an extended illness. She was born September 3, 1933 on Lick Run, near Hacker Valley, to Ernest and Effie Hamrick Cowger. She was Treasurer of the Hacker Valley Senior Citizens and a faithful member of the Hacker Valley Baptist Church where she had taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, and was Church Treasurer. She knew God and made sure her children and grandchildren knew him as well. Velma was an excellent cook and grew one of the largest gardens around, canning everything she could. She was fun and fun loving; telling jokes, playing in the rain, and enjoying her family spending time with her and with each other at her home. She is survived by four sons: Edward (Brenda) Bender of Chesterfield, VA, Ernie Bender of North Chesterfield, VA, Marvin (Rebecca) Bender and Andrew (Heather) Bender both of Hacker Valley; six daughters: Linda (Dewayne) Mayle of Clarksburg, Geretta (Wallace) Pugh of Hacker Valley, Connie (Tom) Clark of Charleston, Renita (Bobby) Crowe of South Chesterfield, VA, Joan (Frankie) Williams of Hacker Valley, and Desta (Dalton) Harvey of Frederick, MD; daughters-in-law: Alice Bender of Hobbs, NM and Betty Bender of Belington; two step-sons: Rodney (Terri) Jordan of Lewisburg and Randall (Vickie) Jordan of Hacker Valley; one brother, Emery Cowger of Nutter Fort; three sisters: Vauna Cogar of North Canton, OH, Vada Barnett of Mogadore, OH and Anetha Woods of Buckhannon; 38 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; her special little friend Coco; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends to mourn her passing. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Jearl Curt Bender; second husband, Edward Jink Jordan; sons, Herbert Bender and Ervin David Bender; daughter, Mary Mills; son-in-law Jeff Mills; two grandsons, TJ Clark and Landon Levi Garrett, III. The family would like to thank WV Hospice of Buckhannon for their special care during the last ten months as well as our sister-in-law, Heather Bender, who was her caregiver for the last few years. Friends may join the family for visitation on Friday, August 19, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM and on Saturday, August 20, 2022 from 11:00 to 1:00 at Hacker Valley Baptist Church. Funeral Services to celebrate Velma’s life will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday at the Church with Pastor John Elbert and Pastor Ed Groves officiating. Interment will follow in Cutlip Cemetery, Hacker Valley. For the safety of everyone, the family requests facial coverings be worn during all services. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving Velma’s family.
WDTV
Jonathan Allen Stewart
Jonathan Allen Stewart, 46, beloved son, brother, nephew, and friend, of Thornton, WV, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on August 11, 2022. Jonathan was born on July 19, 1976, a son of Barbara Ellen Stewart Combs and the late Alonza Harkless. In addition to his father, Jonathan was welcomed into Heaven with open arms by his step-father, Robert Paul Combs; and maternal grandparents: Mabel Stewart and Paul Rolston Stewart. Forever cherishing their memories of Jonathan are his mother, Barbara Ellen Stewart Combs of Shinnston; one brother, Everett Ray Harkless of Shinnston; one uncle, Paul Stewart of Ohio; two aunts: Carolyn Wright and husband, Mike, of North Carolina, and Doris Flack of White Sulphur Springs; one niece: Tiffany Barba of Missouri; one nephew, Larry Bass of North Carolina; two cousins, Jake “Jiggers” Stewart, Courtney Stewart, Jennifer Flack, Jessica Flack, and Tiffany Flack; very best friends, Ralph “Bud” Lewis of Bridgeport, Jackie Paxton of Wooster, Anthany Frierson of Wooster, Luanna Upchurch of North Carolina, and Mack Upchurch; his mother’s dog, Pretty Boy; and beloved K-9 companion, Bear who will miss him dearly. Since the age of 16, Jonathan took pride in doing Construction leading him to become a self-employed contractor. Jonathan was Christian by faith. He enjoyed spending his free time deer hunting, fishing, and playing guitar. Jonathan had a love for animals. You would often find him wood working or in his kitchen making delicious meals. Those who knew Jonathan lost a magnificent light in their lives. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Funeral Services will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Wease Day officiating. Following services, Jonathan’s request for Cremation will be honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Jonathan Allen Stewart. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.
WDTV
Doris Hope White
Doris Hope White, of Webster Springs, WV, went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, August 15th, 2022 due to a short illness. She worked at Webster County Memorial Hospital under Dr. Paul Bennett and Dr. Robert Mace for 30+ years until she decided to retire. She was also a long time member of the Webster County Woodchopping Festival Committee and a member of the First Baptist Church of Webster Springs where she absolutely loved singing in the choir. She enjoyed watching any and all sports, especially her Webster County Highlanders and West Virginia Mountaineers. Doris was preceded in death by her husband Hale (Bud) White; parents Paul and Phyllis Hull; and brother Frank Hull, all of Webster Springs. She is survived by her daughters Kathy (Jack) Tonkin and daughter Kelli (Charles) Cochran of Webster Springs; son Jeffrey (Jodie) White of Lebanon, Tennessee; brothers Tom Hull of San Diego, CA and Bill (Anna) Hull of St. Albans; seven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews. Per her last wishes, cremation has taken place and a graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Doris and her family request that donations be made to the First Baptist Church of Webster Springs or to the Webster County Woodchopping Festival. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving Doris’ family.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDTV
Mario “Marty” DeFazio
Mario “Marty” DeFazio, 91, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born on May 20, 1931, the son of Anna (Moschella) and Aneillo DeFazio. He was a 1949 graduate of Victory High School and that same year enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he served as a mechanic for jet fighter planes in Japan during the Korean War. This earned him the nickname “Ram Jet” as coined by his brother-in-law, Benny Quinones. After returning to the U.S., Marty married Dorothy Pishner to whom he was married for 67 years until her death on October 12, 2021. Together they owned and operated Marty’s Bakery from 1962-1994. Marty had a lifelong love of aviation and was a licensed private pilot during the 1970s and 1980s. After his retirement, he served as a member of the Board of the Enlarged Hepzibah Water District. Marty never met a stranger and counted among his best friends Sullivan Larry, Joe Rodriguez, Ron Gonzalez, Sidney “Zot” Del Rio and Pete Oliveto. He was at his best when the deck was stacked completely against him and this remained true until the last moments of his life. In addition to his wife and parents, preceding him in death were his brothers Joseph and Sylvester “Sub” DeFazio and brother-in-law Benny Quiñones, sister Carmella (DeFazio) Quiñones, sisters-in-law Virginia (Ferella) DeFazio and Joan (Tapp) DeFazio and nephew Michael A. DeFazio Marty is survived by his daughter Tammy, and by his brothers, Francisco “Frank” DeFazio, Augustine “Auggie” DeFazio, and Anthony DeFazio, his sister Mary Hustead, sisters-in-laws Angie DeFazio and Jackie DeFazio. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews who held a special place in his heart. The family wishes to acknowledge the staff and administration of St. Barbara’s Nursing Home for their kind and attentive care, and to thank special friends Ron and Sandra Gonzalez, Mark and Kimberly Hinkle and Marsha and Billy Pearson, Becky and Alan Sherry, Judy, Jill and Shelly Poe, Annette Talley and Linda Hayes whose many kindnesses will never be forgotten. Marty was a member of St. Ann’s Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Barbara’s Memorial Nursing Home, P.O. Box 9066, Monongah, WV 26555. Marty will be missed every single day. Condolences to the DeFazio Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com A gathering of family and friends will be held at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, from 12 Noon – 4 p.m. on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport.
WDTV
Chad Alan Short
Chad Alan Short, 41, of Bridgeport, WV, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the United Hospital Center. Chad was born in Clarksburg, WV, on July 28, 1981, a son of Brenda June Hanner Short of Bridgeport and the late Michael “Mike” Short. Chad is survived by his son, Cameron Short of Akron, OH and his daughter, Courtney Potter of Akron, OH; brother, Eric Short and wife Sheena of Quiet Dell; sister, Lindsay Short and Adam Moore of Jane Lew; nieces, Ava Short, Maci Moore, and Morgan Hawkins; nephews, Levi Moore, Logan Parsons, and Landon Hawkins; as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, John and June Hanner of Peletier, NC, and paternal grandparents, Bill and Lou Short of Lost Creek, WV. Chad was a graduate of South Harrison High School class of 1999. He played on the last ever football team at Potomac State College before transferring to West Liberty State College where he played for five years and was captain of his team his senior year. He received his bachelor’s degree in exercise physiology in 2005 and continued his education at the University of Pittsburgh where he received his masters in exercise physiology in 2007. Chad was part of the strength and conditioning programs for Pittsburgh Pirates, Altoona Curve, and the Cleveland Browns. Prior to his most recent job at Aurora Flight Sciences, he was co-owner of 4.40 performance in Akron, Ohio where he was able to share his passion for sports by teaching and coaching athletes of all ages. Chad had a heart of gold and his love for his family and friends was unmeasurable. His sneaky sense of humor would have a person laughing for days. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Saturday, August 20, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The funeral service will be held at the conclusion of the visitation at 7:30 with Reverend Ken Ramsey presiding. Cremation will follow the service. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli funeral Home.
WDTV
Heston Farm holds estate sale to benefit WV hospice
PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va (WDTV) - Heston Farm is holding a large estate sale until the 27th, or while supplies last. They may not last long. Dozens of people showed up Thursday to take a look through the items. This sale consists of a series of housewares donated by farm owners,...
WDTV
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, Aug. 18
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses lazy money. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
RELATED PEOPLE
WDTV
Kim Legg announced as Director of Prevention for GameChanger
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WDTV) - GameChanger, West Virginia schools’ Substance Misuse Prevention Movement, welcomes Kim Legg as their Director of Prevention. Legg, a Nationally Certified School Psychologist from Cabell County Schools, is a West Virginia local and Marshall University graduate with a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology, a Masters in Psychology, and an Education Specialist Degree.
WDTV
Robinson Grand to host fundraising concert to preserve cemeteries
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Robinson Grand is preparing to host a fundraising concert to assist in restoring respect, dignity and honor to distressed cemeteries. “Chaos Brings Honor” will take place on Saturday, Nov. 12 to raise money that will assist the Historic Clarksburg WV Cemetery Preservation Alliance. The...
WDTV
Tucker County has a wealth of youth, senior leaders this season
TUCKER COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Tucker County football has a wealth of youth at its disposal this season. Tucker County has 13 freshmen players on its roster this season. Alongside the young squad, there’s a group of senior leaders that have been playing together since their first tackles. “We’ve...
WDTV
Protect Morgantown invite Hardy World LLC to recent meeting
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Protect Morgantown continued to work to stop Big Daddy Guns from coming to the city. They invited the owners of the building, Hardy World LLC to attend. However, no one from the business showed up. Founder of Protect Morgantown, Jodi Hollingshead, said that she had reached...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDTV
Loveberry Bake Shop opens in Weston
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There’s a brand-new bakery in Weston, and its doors are officially open to the community. Loveberry Bake Shop is situated on 2nd Street, and the owners are excited to start serving sweet treats of all kinds. This mother/daughter-owned business held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate...
WDTV
WVU Medicine warns of scam calls
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Medicine received a report that a patient received a scam call from someone saying he worked for WVU Medicine. According to a post on Twitter, the patient’s phone number was displayed on the caller ID. Officials said the caller asked the patient to verify...
WDTV
Crews respond to structure fire on Bridgeport, woman flown to the hospital
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A call initially for a smoke investigation turned into a working structure fire Thursday afternoon in Bridgeport. Multiple emergency crews responded to the structure fire on Westwood Avenue just after 2 p.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials said one woman is being flown...
WDTV
One killed in I-79 southbound crash
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE: Officials confirmed with 5 News there was one person killed in the accident. There were no other injuries in the crash, officials said. It is unclear at this time what caused the crash, authorities said. The exit ramp reopened shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday. ORIGINAL...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDTV
Lewis County Fair returns in September, carnival canceled
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Lewis County Carnival was canceled this year, but there are many other activities the fair will offer. Due to a last minute cancelation from the carnival company, there will be no carnival at the Lewis County Fair this year. There were about 10 rides Lewis County booked for the carnival.
WDTV
Fairmont State continues White Coat Ceremony tradition
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University’s College of Nursing will honor students during its traditional White Coat Ceremony. The White Coat Ceremony tradition marks a student’s transition from pre-nursing into clinical practice. During the ceremony the white coat is placed upon each student’s shoulders by nursing faculty,...
WDTV
Popular Clarksburg restaurant closing this week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A popular Clarksburg eatery announced that they will be closing after seven years. My Mother’s Daughter, located on Main Street, announced they are shutting their doors. In a Facebook post, the owners say they are closing for personal reasons but will continue to do business...
WDTV
Upshur County Schools superintendent joins WVDE as deputy superintendent
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Dr. Sara Lewis-Stankus will join the West Virginia Department of Education as a deputy superintendent beginning on Aug. 31. She currently serves as the superintendent of Upshur County Schools. Dr. Stankus, an educator with 32 years of experience, earned a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from West...
Comments / 0