WSFA
Motorcyclist caught after brief pursuit on I-65, troopers say
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama state troopers say a motorcyclist refused to pull over on Intestate 65 Thursday afternoon. But troopers were quickly able to catch up. Troopers say they tried to pull over the individual near the 173 mile marker in Autauga County. They said the driver did not stop, and a pursuit ensued southbound. It ended a few minutes later near the 185 mile marker in Montgomery County.
WTVM
Man convicted on meth trafficking charges by Lee Co. jury
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lee County jury has convicted a man for trafficking methamphetamines, says Lee County District Attorney’s Office. During the trial, Assistant District Attorney Madison Grantham, the lead prosecutor, presented evidence that Kenneth Thrower had more than 40 grams of meth in his possession after the Opelika Police Department executed a search warrant.
ABC 33/40 News
US Marshal's Task Force searching for Alabama man charged with murder
The Montgomery Police Department and the United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force is searching for John Robert Hollon III. Hollon III, 34, is wanted for the charge of murder. He is described as 5-foot-8, weighing 195 pounds. Hollon III has a substance abuse addiction and has been...
WSFA
US marshals task force recognized for crime-stopping efforts
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Central Alabama CrimeStoppers recognized the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force for its 2021 Officer of the Year. The Gulf Coast Regional Task Force has cleared 673 felony warrants and captured 487 fugitives in 2021. Notable cases included the arrest of Jamie Williams...
Driver connected to 2 shootings on I-85 in Alabama, Georgia now in custody, deputies say
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have arrested a driver wanted for shooting a man and firing into another car on the same interstate. The first shooting happened on Interstate 85 around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday in Auburn, Alabama. The Troup County Sheriff’s Office reported the second shooting around 7:56 a.m. on the same interstate.
GBI responds to backlog in autopsies directly affecting Muscogee County
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL)— Columbus has seen an uptick in violent crime over the last few weeks including several deadly shootings. Closure and justice for the victims is a long process made even longer by delays at the state crime lab in Atlanta. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan describes the recent timeline he has seen […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Here's how Grant Gow of Opelika Police Department won his second Life-Saver Award
Opelika Police Officer Grant Gow has collected his second Life-Saver Award, this time for keeping a victim of a gunshot wound from bleeding out by applying a tourniquet. Gow, 26, said that he didn't know someone had been shot when he got the call just after midnight on June 7 of a robbery and assault with injuries at King’s Mobile Home Estates.
Second shooting reported along Interstate 85, hour after motorist shot in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Another shooting along I-85 North is under investigation Wednesday morning. This shooting happened in Troup County, Georgia about an hour after a motorist was shot along I-85 North in Auburn, Alabama. Investigators say the shooter’s vehicle was reported to be an older model white Cadillac. Investigators with Auburn Police and the Troup […]
East Alabama man charged with inappropriately touching young teen girl multiple times
An east Alabama man is behind bars after authorities say he inappropriately touched a young teen multiple times over the past year. James Herman Pippen, 53, is charged with eight counts of second-degree sexual abuse, said Valley Police Chief Mike Reynolds. He was arrested Tuesday. The investigation began in July...
Alabama Senator and his Revenue Commissioner wife charged over cows
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Alabama District 13 Senator Randy Price and his wife longtime Lee County Revenue Commissioner Oline Price are facing court charges over their wandering cows. “We are proud to have raised our two sons on this same farm that has been in the family for more than 100 years and if there […]
WTVM
Muscogee Co. sheriffs seize multiple firearms, drugs during area patrol
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office made two felony arrests and seized multiple firearms and drugs due to a traffic stop, officials say. According to authorities, on Aug. 15, officers conducted patrols based on citizen complaints and requests. During one of the stops, arrests were made, and officers found the following in the vehicle:
alabamanews.net
Motorcyclist in Custody after 12-Mile Chase on Interstate 65
Alabama State Troopers say a motorcyclist is in custody after a chase on Interstate 65 that went from north of Prattville into Montgomery. State troopers say at about 4:46PM this afternoon, they tried to stop someone on a black motorcycle for speeding on Interstate 65 near the 185 mile marker in Autauga County.
Who killed the Rev. Julian May? New clues emerge in Alabama minister’s brutal 1960 unsolved murder
Decades after the murder of an Opelika minister, investigators in Columbus, Ga. say they are starting to get tips that could lead to a resolution in the case. The Rev. Julian Peyton May, 31, left his home on Friday, Nov. 25, 1960, telling family members he was going to see the John Wayne movie, “North to Alaska,” at the Martin Theater.
tallasseetribune.com
Arrest and incident reports of the Tallassee Police Dept from Aug. 11 to Aug. 18
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on East Roosevelt Street. • Assistance was given to the Tallassee Fire Department on Gilmer Avenue. • A traffic accident with injuries was reported on Gilmer Avenue. • A suspicious vehicle was reported on Friendship Road. • A domestic incident was reported on Third...
elmoreautauganews.com
A Week of Action Against Violent Crime – Clartyra Baker Captured by U.S. Marshals
U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force. As Central Alabama CrimeStoppers continues to work with local law enforcement during, A Week of Action Against Violent Crime, the United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force has officially notified CrimeStoppers of the arrest of Clartyra Baker, 27, who was wanted for Probation Revocation on the charge of Assault 2nd. She is no longer wanted by Law Enforcement.
WSFA
Missing Montgomery man found safe
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers have canceled the search for a missing man after he was found safe and unharmed. Chett In, 49, was reported missing Monday by his caregiver after he vanished from his home on Marquette Drive, which is near Perry Hill Road.
ABC 33/40 News
Florida student recounts boyfriend's death in robbery attempt near Cheaha State Park
CLAY COUNTY, Ala. — Mikayla Paulus and Adam Simjee's road trip through Alabama was meant to celebrate a new journey in the couple's relationship as they set to begin studying together at the University of Central Florida next week. Instead, it ended with Paulus' boyfriend of four years killed in the woods of the Talladega National Forest near Cheaha State Park.
WSFA
$15M awarded after child dies in Alabama DHR custody
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County jury has awarded $15 million in damages for the wrongful death of a child who was in the custody of the Alabama Department of Human Resources at the time of his death in 2013. The Montgomery County Circuit Court jury deliberated for over...
WSFA
Man dies after incident at Montgomery County construction site
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A construction worker who was critically injured and later died after an incident in Montgomery County has been identified. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jose A. Prado, 23, of Dothan, was critically injured while working at a site near the intersection of Vaughn Road and Marler Road.
WSFA
Traffic detoured after shooting, crash on I-85 NB near Auburn
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Traffic is being detoured after a shooting on Interstate 85 northbound near Auburn Wednesday. According to Auburn police, officers responded to mile marker 56 near the Tiger Town exit after reports of a crash. Northbound lanes of I-85 were subsequently shut down while law enforcement worked the scene.
