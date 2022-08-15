ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, AL

WSFA

Motorcyclist caught after brief pursuit on I-65, troopers say

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama state troopers say a motorcyclist refused to pull over on Intestate 65 Thursday afternoon. But troopers were quickly able to catch up. Troopers say they tried to pull over the individual near the 173 mile marker in Autauga County. They said the driver did not stop, and a pursuit ensued southbound. It ended a few minutes later near the 185 mile marker in Montgomery County.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Man convicted on meth trafficking charges by Lee Co. jury

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lee County jury has convicted a man for trafficking methamphetamines, says Lee County District Attorney’s Office. During the trial, Assistant District Attorney Madison Grantham, the lead prosecutor, presented evidence that Kenneth Thrower had more than 40 grams of meth in his possession after the Opelika Police Department executed a search warrant.
ABC 33/40 News

US Marshal's Task Force searching for Alabama man charged with murder

The Montgomery Police Department and the United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force is searching for John Robert Hollon III. Hollon III, 34, is wanted for the charge of murder. He is described as 5-foot-8, weighing 195 pounds. Hollon III has a substance abuse addiction and has been...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

US marshals task force recognized for crime-stopping efforts

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Central Alabama CrimeStoppers recognized the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force for its 2021 Officer of the Year. The Gulf Coast Regional Task Force has cleared 673 felony warrants and captured 487 fugitives in 2021. Notable cases included the arrest of Jamie Williams...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Here's how Grant Gow of Opelika Police Department won his second Life-Saver Award

Opelika Police Officer Grant Gow has collected his second Life-Saver Award, this time for keeping a victim of a gunshot wound from bleeding out by applying a tourniquet. Gow, 26, said that he didn't know someone had been shot when he got the call just after midnight on June 7 of a robbery and assault with injuries at King’s Mobile Home Estates.
OPELIKA, AL
WJTV 12

Second shooting reported along Interstate 85, hour after motorist shot in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Another shooting along I-85 North is under investigation Wednesday morning. This shooting happened in Troup County, Georgia about an hour after a motorist was shot along I-85 North in Auburn, Alabama. Investigators say the shooter’s vehicle was reported to be an older model white Cadillac.  Investigators with Auburn Police and the Troup […]
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Muscogee Co. sheriffs seize multiple firearms, drugs during area patrol

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office made two felony arrests and seized multiple firearms and drugs due to a traffic stop, officials say. According to authorities, on Aug. 15, officers conducted patrols based on citizen complaints and requests. During one of the stops, arrests were made, and officers found the following in the vehicle:
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
alabamanews.net

Motorcyclist in Custody after 12-Mile Chase on Interstate 65

Alabama State Troopers say a motorcyclist is in custody after a chase on Interstate 65 that went from north of Prattville into Montgomery. State troopers say at about 4:46PM this afternoon, they tried to stop someone on a black motorcycle for speeding on Interstate 65 near the 185 mile marker in Autauga County.
MONTGOMERY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

A Week of Action Against Violent Crime – Clartyra Baker Captured by U.S. Marshals

U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force. As Central Alabama CrimeStoppers continues to work with local law enforcement during, A Week of Action Against Violent Crime, the United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force has officially notified CrimeStoppers of the arrest of Clartyra Baker, 27, who was wanted for Probation Revocation on the charge of Assault 2nd. She is no longer wanted by Law Enforcement.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Missing Montgomery man found safe

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers have canceled the search for a missing man after he was found safe and unharmed. Chett In, 49, was reported missing Monday by his caregiver after he vanished from his home on Marquette Drive, which is near Perry Hill Road.
MONTGOMERY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Florida student recounts boyfriend's death in robbery attempt near Cheaha State Park

CLAY COUNTY, Ala. — Mikayla Paulus and Adam Simjee's road trip through Alabama was meant to celebrate a new journey in the couple's relationship as they set to begin studying together at the University of Central Florida next week. Instead, it ended with Paulus' boyfriend of four years killed in the woods of the Talladega National Forest near Cheaha State Park.
CLAY COUNTY, AL
WSFA

$15M awarded after child dies in Alabama DHR custody

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County jury has awarded $15 million in damages for the wrongful death of a child who was in the custody of the Alabama Department of Human Resources at the time of his death in 2013. The Montgomery County Circuit Court jury deliberated for over...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Man dies after incident at Montgomery County construction site

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A construction worker who was critically injured and later died after an incident in Montgomery County has been identified. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jose A. Prado, 23, of Dothan, was critically injured while working at a site near the intersection of Vaughn Road and Marler Road.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Traffic detoured after shooting, crash on I-85 NB near Auburn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Traffic is being detoured after a shooting on Interstate 85 northbound near Auburn Wednesday. According to Auburn police, officers responded to mile marker 56 near the Tiger Town exit after reports of a crash. Northbound lanes of I-85 were subsequently shut down while law enforcement worked the scene.
AUBURN, AL

