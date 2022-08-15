Read full article on original website
Related
"One-in-2 million" bright blue lobster captured by father and son in Maine
Luke Rand, 36, has been fishing since he was 16, and his father Mark has been fishing for more than 40 years. But they've never caught anything comparable to what they did last week off the coast of Maine. In Casco Bay on August 11, the pair caught a rare,...
Jason Varitek Has Hilarious Encounter at Canobie Lake Park in Salem, New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. They say sometimes it's not great to meet your heroes. And while there have been plenty of celebrity meeting horror stories, if your hero is Boston Red Sox great Jason Varitek, you're safe to meet him.
Daily Beast
The Tiny Bird Ruining East Coast Beach Vacations
It was a July afternoon on Duxbury Beach in Massachusetts, a perfect New England peak summer day, and things were getting heated. A young beach ranger—a college student home for the summer just trying to make a little cash—stopped traffic to allow for a wildlife crossing. A minuscule bird, almost like a cotton ball walking on toothpicks, flittered its way across the road, from one side of this narrow barrier beach to the other.
Maine anglers catch rare blue lobster; crustacean will live in restaurant tank
A father and son fishing off the southern coast of Maine caught a rare, bright blue lobster on Thursday morning. But the large marine crustacean will not be on the dinner table of Luke Rand or his father, Mark Rand. Instead, the lobster will take up residence in a tank at their family’s restaurant, Becky’s Diner, in Portland, WGME-TV reported. The restaurant is run by Becky Rand, Luke’s mother and Mark’s wife, according to the television station.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Around 20 Sharks Were Spotted Off Cape Cod's Coast This Week
Shark Week 2022 may technically be over, but it’s still raging in Massachusetts, where Cape Cod shark sightings have prompted beach closures, and left locals worried. More than 20 sharks were spotted on the shores of Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard this week alone — is this normal? Here’s what we know about the situation.
WATCH: Ford Bronco Stuck on Maine Sandbar Becomes Huge Party Sensation for a Weekend
As the saying goes, when life gives you a trapped SUV on a popular Maine shoreline, make a three-day beach party of out it… Or something like that. Back in April, some unlucky (or maybe just inexperienced) soul drove their Ford Bronco down to the water at Bar Harbor in Maine’s Acadia National Park. That was all fine and well when it was low tide, but once the water began to rise, the driver realized the difficult predicament they created. At first, folks tried to tow the SUV out of the water, but after several attempts, it was clear this was a job for professionals.
‘River Dave’ moves from New Hampshire, finds new home in Maine
River Dave has found a new home. David Lidstone, 82, a hermit whose cabin in the New Hampshire woods burned down in August 2021 after he spent nearly three decades on the property, is moving to Maine, according to The Associated Press. Lidstone was charged with trespassing in January after...
Comments / 0