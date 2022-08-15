ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Live! @ Murphy Park Returns In October

Glendale, Arizona
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ozya9_0hIDuKbZ00

Enjoy free concerts, a night of comedy and food trucks

Downtown Glendale is set to host another exciting month of LiVE! @ Murphy Park beginning in October! This month-long celebration of music and entertainment includes 13 nights of FREE fun at the Murphy Park Amphitheater. The downtown area will come to life with the sweet sounds of music and friends gathering. As the sun sets on downtown, the café lights will keep Glendale glowing.

“We are excited to bring live music back to downtown,” said Glendale Special Events Administrator Heidi Barriga. “We can’t wait to showcase all of the amazing talent we have lined up as well as the delicious food truck options and the variety of beers!”

The entertainment runs every Thursday through Saturday in October, beginning on Saturday, October 1. Each night will feature a different act that takes the stage. The full entertainment schedule will be released in September and all shows begin at 7 p.m.

Join us for LiVE! @ Murphy Park in October for entertainment, cool vibes and good times in downtown Glendale! Murphy Park is in the heart of downtown Glendale at 58th and Glendale Avenues, with plenty of free parking.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Music#Live Music#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Free Parking#Food Truck#Entertainment#Glendale Avenues
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy