KPVI Newschannel 6
Six law enforcement officers awarded Idaho Medal of Honor
Originally published Aug. 17 on KTVB.COM. Six law enforcement officers were awarded the Idaho Medal of Honor on Wednesday for demonstrating bravery and courage while on the job. The medal ceremony was held in the Lincoln Auditorium of the Idaho Capital building at 2:30 p.m. “Today we talk about the...
Large donation spurs renewed focus on childhood literacy in Indiana
An Indianapolis-based philanthropic foundation is donating $85 million to improve childhood literacy in Indiana. The Lilly Endowment announced Thursday its support for Indiana's goal of ensuring at least 95% of third-grade students are reading at grade level by 2027, up from the 81.6% of Hoosier students who demonstrated reading proficiency on this year's IREAD-3 exam.
Indiana gas tax burden dips for September, still third-highest in state history
Hoosiers will pay 75.4 cents in taxes, including 57 cents in state taxes, for every gallon of gasoline they purchase in September. The Indiana Department of Revenue this week announced the applied 7% sales tax on gasoline purchases will be 24 cents per gallon next month, down from 29.4 cents per gallon in August, due to the falling wholesale price of gasoline in Indiana and across the country.
Arizona Water Infrastructure Finance Authority Board applications now open
(The Center Square) – Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's Office and leadership in the Arizona Legislature are now accepting applications for the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority Board. Ducey and the state Legislature's leadership are accepting applications from residents in all of Arizona's 15 counties until September 15. After that, they...
Arkansas lawmakers question claims of teacher shortages
(The Center Square) - Members of the Arkansas Legislative Council grilled officials from the Department of Education on Thursday after they asked for a rule change on teacher licenses. An emergency rule would have allowed school districts to hire teachers with provisional licenses enrolled in an alternate educator preparation program....
South Dakota correctional officers getting pay raises
(The Center Square) - The starting salary for South Dakota correctional officers will increase from $20 an hour to $23.50 an hour beginning immediately, Gov. Kristi Noem said Thursday. “These permanent pay increases will assist us with recruiting and retaining quality correctional security officers,” Noem said in a news release....
Report: Georgia teachers spend more for classroom supplies out of pocket than surrounding states
(The Center Square) — Georgia teachers are expected to spend $96 million of their own money on classroom supplies, more than their counterparts in several surrounding states. A new report from MyElearningworld.com revealed that Peach State teachers plan to spend more than teachers in North Carolina ($77 million), Tennessee...
Hospitals, patient group dispute Virginia price transparency compliance
(The Center Square) – As federal price transparency requirements for hospitals remain in effect and Virginia lawmakers worked to codify the rules into state law, hospitals and a patient advocacy group are disputing whether the commonwealth’s hospitals are in compliance. According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid...
Hiring woes put North Carolina near top of states struggling to find workers
(The Center Square) — Businesses in North Carolina were struggling to find employees before the start of the pandemic and the problem continues. WalletHub research ranked North Carolina 15th when accounting for the rate of job openings during the latest month available and for the last 12 months from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. WalletHub gave double weight to the job openings rate during the latest month. North Carolina’s job openings rate last month was 7% and the rate for the last 12 months was 7.43%.
Republicans disagree with Evers’ opioid settlement plan
(The Center Square) – The Republicans who control the Wisconsin legislature aren’t ready to spend the state’s opioid settlement how the governor wants. The legislature’s Joint Finance Committee on Wednesday paused Gov. Tony Evers’ opioid spending plan. “Fighting the opioid epidemic has been a priority...
Harriet Hageman Wins Big in Wyoming GOP Primary
Harriet Hageman, Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in Wyoming, tonight scored a tremendous victory over incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney, decisively winning the Republican primary election and reclaiming the state’s only House seat for the people of the Cowboy State. Hageman ran on her record as a constitutional attorney protecting individual liberties and property rights for Wyoming citizens, pledging that in Congress she will always remember who hired her for the job.
Newsom announces multi-billion plan to address youth mental health
(The Center Square) – In response to rising rates of depression, anxiety and suicide among youth across the nation, Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled a multi-billion dollar plan Thursday to bolster the state’s behavioral health workforce and increase prevention efforts. The $4.7 billion plan aims to increase the state’s...
Illinois quick hits: Professor faces charges in Pakistan; state lawmaker's cars burn
U of I professor faces sedition charge in Pakistan. A professor at the University of Illinois faces sedition charges in Pakistan. Shahbaz Gill is a well-known politician in Pakistan but also works at the U of I College of Business. During an appearance on a Pakistani TV station, Gill reportedly encouraged troops to revolt against a military order.
Illinois congressional candidates take stands on Inflation Reduction Act
(The Center Square) – The Inflation Reduction Act is now law, but the effects on the economy and energy sector will be talked about for years. The $740 billion package was signed into law Tuesday by President Joe Biden. While experts believe it won’t meaningfully reduce inflation, the law will send hundreds of billions of dollars towards fighting climate change, reducing prescription drug prices, and cutting the deficit.
Red flag laws: What are they?
SHREVEPORT, La. -- 2022 has seen a rash of mass shootings across the country. From Uvalde, Texas to Buffalo, N.Y., the massacre of innocents has generated a cry for new “red flag” laws. “Red flag laws are supposed to be a way to address some of the mass...
Inslee declared Washington COVID emergency 900 days ago, and never rescinded it
(The Center Square) – On Feb. 29, 2020, Gov. Jay Inslee declared a statewide emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the virus has since receded somewhat as a public health threat, as of Wednesday, Washingtonians were living under day 900 of that ongoing state of emergency. Earlier...
Public safety plan addresses Vermont crime, safety
(The Center Square) – A plan to address violent crime and safety concerns in Vermont is now in place. A 10-point public safety enhancement designed to supplement frontline law enforcement, expand prosecution capacity, and make long-term violence prevention a priority has been laid out by Gov. Phil Scott. “Vermont...
Illinois Republicans rally at State Fair, downplay Democrats' accomplishments
(The Center Square) – Illinois Republicans rallied at the Illinois State Fair, downplaying the Pritzker administration in hopes of garnering more support in November. It was the second day of party gatherings in Springfield, with Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey and other officials taking the stage. On Wednesday, Gov....
Delaware has new retirement plan for private sector workers
(The Center Square) – A new retirement plan will be available to private sector workers in Delaware. House Bill 205, which was signed into law by Gov. John Carney on Thursday, will establish the Delaware Expanding Access for Retirement and Necessary Savings program. Under the program, workers will automatically be enrolled in the state-run retirement savings plan; they have an option to not participate.
Ohio Integrity Act aims to strengthen leaders' integrity
(The Center Square) – A bill set to be introduced in the Ohio House that would prohibit statewide office holders from being paid for work in the private sector would also call for removal from office for any violation. Ohio House Democratic officials announced the State Official Integrity Act...
