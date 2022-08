The Jacob Dangler mansion in the midst of demolition, July 21, 2022. At around 5 p.m. on a sweltering July evening, Lauren Cawdrey’s phone started blowing up. Her neighbors on Willoughby Avenue in Brooklyn’s Bed-Stuy neighborhood were reporting that windows were being removed from the Jacob Dangler mansion, a Chateauesque-style mansion built around 1900 on the corner of Willoughby and Nostrand Avenues.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO