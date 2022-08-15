Read full article on original website
Have you ever wondered why companies try to make things sound so magical? Why can't they just tell us what flavor it is and get on with it? When you see something that boasts that it tastes "magical," what exactly does that imply? That it tastes like you would expect something magical to taste, or that you will be overcome with a feeling that you can only describe as magical? You then take a sip of it and find out that it kind of tastes like a lot of sugar mixed with artificial fruit flavors. What's so "magical" about that?
Coca-Cola (KO,) as of late, has been spicing it up. From launching coffee-flavored cola to partnering with DJ Marshmello to create limited edition flavors of watermelon and strawberry, the drink company surely has expanded its horizons. With the slogan "Taste the Feeling," the company even began selling a canned version...
Coca-Cola has revealed what the final flavour in the brand’s Creations line will be, and it sounds bonkers. Coke’s new flavour is called ‘dreamworld’ and your taste buds can expect ‘technicolour tastes and surrealism of the subconscious’ - whatever that means!. The flavour will...
Had any good dreams lately? Did they involve drinking a new Coca-Cola flavor that came in a cool teal-colored can and tastes like all the fruit in the world got into a fight? Because Coca-Cola just released its newest Coca-Cola Creations flavor, Dreamworld, and the company claims it tastes like dreams. You read that right—dreams.
If there's one thing Krispy Kreme fans love nearly as much as the chain's Original Glazed donuts, it's the company's limited-edition flavor releases. Although donut lovers adore devouring Krispy Kreme's specialty desserts (like the unexpected honey-flavored donut launched this May), they usually have to come to terms with a hard truth: Generally, once these limited-edition donuts are sold out, they won't be back for quite some time, if at all.
Do you ever wonder whether your favorite chain restaurants have secret menu items? Starbucks fans are notorious for asking baristas to make unique beverages, and the Internet is full of articles about Starbucks' secret drinks you must try. In-and-Out has a secret menu, too, with animal-style fries being a popular item. But what about Cracker Barrel?
We've all heard about chocolate bars getting smaller over the years, but what about burgers?. I know, it had never really crossed my mind either, but there's some people out there who think there is a big conspiracy going on at McDonald's. Rumours began doing the rounds when someone compared...
Taco Bell either has very clever marketing people who fully believe that any publicity equals good publicity, or it completely does not know its customer base. The Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands Inc. Report chain brought back its beloved Mexican Pizza earlier this summer after it had been taken off the menu for pandemic-related reasons.
In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those that showed the most opportunity for growth and scale. While you might think the ongoing pandemic was the catalyst for Coca-Cola's decision to retire certain brands, it wasn't. The company's plans to tighten up its portfolio were already in motion before the pandemic reared its head in early 2020. However, supply chain issues and altered customer shopping behavior that resulted from the pandemic encouraged Coca-Cola leaders to fast-track those plans.
"Made-to-order." "Made in-house." "From scratch." You've probably seen these phrases before. How often have you read a menu that boasted about an item that was "freshly made" or something that was prepared "from scratch?" While some may take it as a sign that this is a place where you could get good quality food, a more cynical person would say that's all fancy marketing talk and cynically surmise that many items in the restaurant are either frozen or pre-made and tossed in some janky microwave to make it look freshly prepared.
If you’re a regular Starbucks customer, it’s likely that you already have your favorites. But with dozens of beverages available at the popular coffeehouse chain and over 170,000 ways to customize them, it can be very exciting to order something you haven’t tried before. So, whether you’re a loyal patron who is in the mood to try something new or a curious first-timer looking for recommendations, we’ve got you covered. Below is a list of some of the best drinks of Starbucks you need to try at least once.
With Taco Bell, Del Taco, and Taco Bueno setting up shop in practically every part of the U.S., it's easy to take the fast food route when in the mood for a tortilla-wrapped lunch. But Trader Joe's Mini Beef Tacos, tiny taco treats that only call for an air fryer, oven, or microwave to prepare (per BecomeBetty.com), can offer another answer for those looking for a quick way to solve their taco cravings.
If you’ve recently jumped on the oat milk train — as many have done in recent years — you may want to hold off on picking some up during your next store run. Food service industry leader Lyons Magnus recently recalled 53 nutritional and beverage products containing oat milk due to the potential for microbial contamination, specifically from microorganism cronobacter sakazakii. Preliminary root cause analysis shows that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications.
About 13,000 pounds of frozen pizza made by Home Run Inn Frozen Foods is being recalled because of potential metal contamination.
The coffee and donut giant officially revealed its new fall menu as top brands leverage the upcoming season to drive customer traffic. Beginning August 17, the fall bakery line-up will include the return of Dunkin’s glazed Pumpkin Cake Donut, Pumpkin Munchkin Donut Holes, and a Pumpkin Muffin. Dunkin’s Pumpkin...
CHICAGO — Kraft Heinz is voluntarily recalling roughly 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages, citing potential contamination concerns. Per the recall notice, issued Friday, a diluted cleaning solution used on food-processing equipment was “inadvertently introduced” into one of the Chicago-based food conglomerate’s production lines.
BOISE, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 13, 2022-- Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI), in cooperation with the voluntary recall of King’s Hawaiian pretzel roll products, is voluntarily recalling 18 store-prepared items made with King’s Hawaiian pretzel rolls. The King’s Hawaiian recall is out of an abundance of caution due to its potential for microbial contamination, including from the organisms Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum. The King’s Hawaiian recall announcement can be found here. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220813005024/en/ Photo Examples of the Product Labels (Photo: Business Wire)
Is pumpkin spice your favorite food group? Put those autumnal taste buds to good use this season and become the ultimate PSL food taste-tester for Trader Joe’s Pumpkin Palooza. FinanceBuzz is looking to hire a Trader Joe’s “Pumpkin Spice Pundit” and fall food expert to try out all new grocery items for 2022, like pumpkin-stuffed ravioli, pumpkin waffles, and cinnamon rolls. If your mouth is watering, keep reading to find out how you can enter to win a free fall feast from Trader Joe’s, plus $1,000 just for giving your foodie feedback.
Doritos is releasing two new tasty flavors to fuel end-of-summer snacking!. Doritos Ketchup and Doritos Spicy Mustard are the sweet and tangy options customers can crunch on for a limited time. Inspired by condiments, the chips are the perfect addition to any summer cookout. The Doritos Ketchup is making it's...
(Los Angeles, CA) - Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza is back, and it's here to stay. Taco Bell fans who were disappointed when the company announced it would be taking its famous Mexican Pizza off of the menu can now get excited all over again.
