MMA Fighting
Coach: Jon Jones would love to face Israel Adesanya and ‘bust him up worse than he did Brandon Vera’
Jon Jones is focused on heavyweight for now, but his coach is sure he’d still jump at the opportunity to fight UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. Adesanya and Jones have repeatedly taken shots at each other in interviews and on social media, with Adesanya saying at an August 2020 media scrum that he’d go up to heavyweight to chase Jones if it came to it. However, Jones has not fought since February 2020 as he has dealt with outside-of-the-cage legal issues, contract disputes with the UFC, and a move up from 205 pounds. On the other side, Adesanya has continued to rack up middleweight title defenses.
MMAmania.com
Dana White has a problem with 200-pound Paddy Pimblett’s yo-yo diet — ‘It makes it tough for us too’
UFC lightweight sensation Paddy Pimblett likes to pack on the pounds between fights and recently told combat sports reporters that he wasn’t going to keep his weight down until the promotion started feeding him ranked opponents. UFC President Dana White is not a fan of that strategy. “It’s not...
MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: What happens if Leon Edwards upsets Kamaru Usman at UFC 278?
Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards will battle it out for the UFC welterweight title in the main event of Saturday’s UFC 278 card in Salt Lake City. Does the champion or challenger have more pressure heading into the championship bout?. On an all-new, super-sized edition of Heck of a...
MMAmania.com
Kamaru Usman draws line at calling for a Jon Jones fight ... but would ‘try my luck’ if ‘the money’s right’
Kamaru Usman wants to do things that have never been done before in mixed martial arts (MMA) ... but some possibilities may be even a bit too extreme for the current pound-for-pound king. In 2022, Usman has played with the idea of challenging top boxer, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, in a...
MMAmania.com
Sneaky, last-minute UFC 278 PPV lineup change has fans PISSED — ‘Amazing way to ruin a main card’
At some point over the last 48 hours, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) quietly tinkered with its UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) lineup, pulling the heavyweight banger between Marcin Tybura and Alexandr Romanov and sending it to the ESPN/ABC/ESPN+ preliminary card this Sat. night (Aug. 20) at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ryan Garcia Supports Adrien Broner Backing Out Of Fight, Gervonta Davis Seemingly Disagrees
Reactions to Adrien Broner's announcement yesterday (August 15) have been a mixed bag. The champion boxer was slated to go head-to-head with Omar Figueroa Jr. this Saturday (August 20), but he shared that he decided not to move forward due to mental health concerns. In a post to Instagram, Broner wrote, "Sorry to all my fans but #MentalHealth is real and I’m not about to play inside the ring.
17 Year Old Raul Rosas Jr. Primed to Make History as Youngest UFC Signee
17-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. is set to make UFC history as the youngest competitor to every step inside the Octagon. First reported by ESPN Deportes, the undefeated Californian will make his promotional debut as part of the September 20th episode of Dana White’s Contender Series. If Rosas Jr. earns a contract, he will officially become the youngest fighter in UFC history. That record is currently held by featherweight Chase Hooper.
MMA Fighting
UFC releases former GLORY champion Cedric Doumbe, who claims he’ll return to promotion
Former two-time GLORY welterweight champion Cedric Doumbe is no longer a UFC fighter. Doumbe, who holds a MMA record of 2-0, was pulled from UFC's first-ever card in Paris after the local commission reportedly decided he didn't have enough experience to fight on the Sept. 3 card opposite Darian Weeks. As a result, the promotion ultimately decided to end his contract, multiple people knowledge of the promotion’s plans told MMA Fighting. The people asked for anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the situation.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Khamzat Chimaev unsure of title shot if he and Kamaru Usman win next fights: ‘The guy’s scared of me’
The welterweight division will take center stage atop each of the next two UFC pay-per-view events. UFC 278 takes place this weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah, where 170-pound kingpin Kamaru Usman returns to try and earn a sixth consecutive title defense as well as a second victory over Leon “Rocky” Edwards. A win for the “Nigerian Nightmare” would also tie him with Anderson Silva for the longest winning streak in promotional history at 16.
MMA Fighting
UFC 278 commentary team set: Joe Rogan joins Daniel Cormier and Jon Anik in Salt Lake City
The trio of Jon Anik, Joe Rogan, and Daniel Cormier will be on commentary for the UFC’s August pay-per-view event. A person with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting on Wednesday that the three-man team will be on the call for Saturday’s UFC event, which takes place at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.
MMAmania.com
Here’s the ‘tall’ UFC fighter Jake Paul is too scared to fight
Social media sensation-turned-celebrity boxer Jake Paul has made a habit out of destroying washed-up MMA superstars and since “Tommy fumbled” and “Hasim crumbled” the 25 year-old “Problem Child” is once again scouring the UFC roster for an easy score. Not surprisingly, aging welterweight slugger...
MMA Fighting
Demetrious Johnson recounts time Dana White called him a ‘dumbass’ and UFC threatened to close flyweight division
Demetrious Johnson says The Ultimate Fighter played a role in his eventual departure from the UFC. Johnson is one of the most accomplished fighters in UFC history, holding the record for most title defenses in history at 11. But despite his many accolades with the promotion, Johnson finished his UFC career somewhat at odds with the company, traded to ONE Championship following his split-decision loss to Henry Cejudo at UFC 227. The trade came after Johnson’s relationship with the UFC had taken a turn , one that “Mighty Mouse” says started with The Ultimate Fighter: Tournament of Champions, where the UFC brought in 16 flyweight champions from around the world to compete for a shot at Johnson’s flyweight title.
MMA Fighting
Vicente Luque wouldn’t pick Khamzat Chimaev to beat Kamaru Usman, ‘still needs some tests’
Top-ranked welterweight and former training partner of UFC champion Kamaru Usman, Vicente Luque doesn’t think rising 170-pound sensation Khamzat Chimaev is ready to dethrone “Nigerian Nightmare” right now. Chimaev moved to 5-0 in the UFC with an an incredible back-and-forth war against Gilbert Burns this past April...
MMA Fighting
Luke Rockhold rips Paulo Costa in expletive-filled tirade; Costa promises to retire him at UFC 278
It’s been more than three years since Luke Rockhold appeared on stage at a UFC press conference, but the one-time middleweight champion made up for lost time in an expletive-filled tirade aimed at opponent Paulo Costa. Rockhold, the co-headliner of Saturday’s UFC 278, seized main event status during his...
MMA Fighting
With Vinc Pichel out, Joaquim Silva returns to face Jesse Ronson at Oct. 1 UFC event
Jesse Ronson will still compete at the UFC’s Oct. 1 event. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that due to an undisclosed injury to Vinc Pichel, Ronson will now face Joaquim Silva at the UFC’s event on Oct. 1, which is expected to take place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.
MMA Fighting
Dana White: ‘Big mistakes were made’ not re-signing Shane Burgos to UFC
Dana White admits the UFC made mistakes in regards to Shane Burgos moving on from the promotion. On Monday, the longtime featherweight contender revealed on The MMA Hour that he signed an exclusive deal with the Professional Fighters League after fighting out his contract with the UFC. “Hurricane” picked up a hard fought majority decision win over Charles Jourdain in July at UFC Long Island to enter free agency.
MMA Fighting
Michael ‘Venom’ Page praises Bellator for allowing him to compete in bare-knuckle fight in BKFC
Michael “Venom” Page knows he’s in a unique position with a promoter who will actually allow him to explore opportunities where there’s far more risk than reward involved for them. On the heels of his split decision loss in an interim welterweight title fight against Logan...
MMA Fighting
Jon Anik: Kamaru Usman ‘absolutely not’ overlooking Leon Edwards despite light heavyweight talk
While there seems to be a narrative that Kamaru Usman may not be fully focused on his upcoming title defense against Leon Edwards, UFC play-by-play voice Jon Anik has been around the welterweight champion long enough where he’s not buying it. Usman and Edwards will headline Saturday’s UFC 278...
MMA Fighting
Francis Ngannou blasts UFC over restricting fighter sponsorships: ‘I lost a deal of over a million dollars’
Francis Ngannou has been one of the most vocal fighters taking aim at the UFC over pay in recent months but now the heavyweight champion is also taking the promotion to task over restrictive sponsorship practices where athletes are involved. His latest issue came up after one-time UFC middleweight champion...
MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: Reaction to Luke Rockhold’s explosive UFC 278 media day
Former UFC and Strikeforce champ Luke Rockhold did not mince words at his UFC 278 media day on Wednesday ahead of his matchup with Paulo Costa on Saturday in Salt Lake City. On an all-new episode of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to Rockhold’s media scrum where he opened up about his thoughts on the UFC’s business practices, and confronted a reporter for how he handled an interview with teammate Marlon Vera. In addition, listener questions include Rockhold’s title hopes with a win on Saturday, Kamaru Usman’s mindset heading into his title fight with Leon Edwards and where Usman would go with a win, Costa’s pending free agency, José Aldo’s fight with Merab Dvalishvili, Miranda Maverick’s ceiling, Sean O’Malley’s chances against Petr Yan at UFC 280, and more.
