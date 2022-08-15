ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MMA Fighting

Coach: Jon Jones would love to face Israel Adesanya and ‘bust him up worse than he did Brandon Vera’

Jon Jones is focused on heavyweight for now, but his coach is sure he’d still jump at the opportunity to fight UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. Adesanya and Jones have repeatedly taken shots at each other in interviews and on social media, with Adesanya saying at an August 2020 media scrum that he’d go up to heavyweight to chase Jones if it came to it. However, Jones has not fought since February 2020 as he has dealt with outside-of-the-cage legal issues, contract disputes with the UFC, and a move up from 205 pounds. On the other side, Adesanya has continued to rack up middleweight title defenses.
UFC
hotnewhiphop.com

Ryan Garcia Supports Adrien Broner Backing Out Of Fight, Gervonta Davis Seemingly Disagrees

Reactions to Adrien Broner's announcement yesterday (August 15) have been a mixed bag. The champion boxer was slated to go head-to-head with Omar Figueroa Jr. this Saturday (August 20), but he shared that he decided not to move forward due to mental health concerns. In a post to Instagram, Broner wrote, "Sorry to all my fans but #MentalHealth is real and I’m not about to play inside the ring.
COMBAT SPORTS
MiddleEasy

17 Year Old Raul Rosas Jr. Primed to Make History as Youngest UFC Signee

17-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. is set to make UFC history as the youngest competitor to every step inside the Octagon. First reported by ESPN Deportes, the undefeated Californian will make his promotional debut as part of the September 20th episode of Dana White’s Contender Series. If Rosas Jr. earns a contract, he will officially become the youngest fighter in UFC history. That record is currently held by featherweight Chase Hooper.
UFC
MMA Fighting

UFC releases former GLORY champion Cedric Doumbe, who claims he’ll return to promotion

Former two-time GLORY welterweight champion Cedric Doumbe is no longer a UFC fighter. Doumbe, who holds a MMA record of 2-0, was pulled from UFC's first-ever card in Paris after the local commission reportedly decided he didn't have enough experience to fight on the Sept. 3 card opposite Darian Weeks. As a result, the promotion ultimately decided to end his contract, multiple people knowledge of the promotion’s plans told MMA Fighting. The people asked for anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the situation.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Khamzat Chimaev unsure of title shot if he and Kamaru Usman win next fights: ‘The guy’s scared of me’

The welterweight division will take center stage atop each of the next two UFC pay-per-view events. UFC 278 takes place this weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah, where 170-pound kingpin Kamaru Usman returns to try and earn a sixth consecutive title defense as well as a second victory over Leon “Rocky” Edwards. A win for the “Nigerian Nightmare” would also tie him with Anderson Silva for the longest winning streak in promotional history at 16.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Here’s the ‘tall’ UFC fighter Jake Paul is too scared to fight

Social media sensation-turned-celebrity boxer Jake Paul has made a habit out of destroying washed-up MMA superstars and since “Tommy fumbled” and “Hasim crumbled” the 25 year-old “Problem Child” is once again scouring the UFC roster for an easy score. Not surprisingly, aging welterweight slugger...
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMA Fighting

Demetrious Johnson recounts time Dana White called him a ‘dumbass’ and UFC threatened to close flyweight division

Demetrious Johnson says The Ultimate Fighter played a role in his eventual departure from the UFC. Johnson is one of the most accomplished fighters in UFC history, holding the record for most title defenses in history at 11. But despite his many accolades with the promotion, Johnson finished his UFC career somewhat at odds with the company, traded to ONE Championship following his split-decision loss to Henry Cejudo at UFC 227. The trade came after Johnson’s relationship with the UFC had taken a turn , one that “Mighty Mouse” says started with The Ultimate Fighter: Tournament of Champions, where the UFC brought in 16 flyweight champions from around the world to compete for a shot at Johnson’s flyweight title.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufc Middleweight Champion#Combat#Mma Fighting
MMA Fighting

Dana White: ‘Big mistakes were made’ not re-signing Shane Burgos to UFC

Dana White admits the UFC made mistakes in regards to Shane Burgos moving on from the promotion. On Monday, the longtime featherweight contender revealed on The MMA Hour that he signed an exclusive deal with the Professional Fighters League after fighting out his contract with the UFC. “Hurricane” picked up a hard fought majority decision win over Charles Jourdain in July at UFC Long Island to enter free agency.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Heck of a Morning: Reaction to Luke Rockhold’s explosive UFC 278 media day

Former UFC and Strikeforce champ Luke Rockhold did not mince words at his UFC 278 media day on Wednesday ahead of his matchup with Paulo Costa on Saturday in Salt Lake City. On an all-new episode of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to Rockhold’s media scrum where he opened up about his thoughts on the UFC’s business practices, and confronted a reporter for how he handled an interview with teammate Marlon Vera. In addition, listener questions include Rockhold’s title hopes with a win on Saturday, Kamaru Usman’s mindset heading into his title fight with Leon Edwards and where Usman would go with a win, Costa’s pending free agency, José Aldo’s fight with Merab Dvalishvili, Miranda Maverick’s ceiling, Sean O’Malley’s chances against Petr Yan at UFC 280, and more.
UFC

