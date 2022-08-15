Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Stimulus money available for renters and homeowners in DetroitJake WellsDetroit, MI
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in MichiganTravel MavenMichigan State
TMZ.com
FIU Linebacker Luke Knox Dead At 22, Brother Of Bills Star Dawson Knox
10:42 AM PT -- A spokesperson for the Florida International University Police Dept. tells TMZ Sports ... cops responded to one of the campus' dorms on Wednesday after receiving a call about a medical emergency. According to the spokesperson, "officers did work on" Knox when they arrived on the scene...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jerry Jones Responds To Antonio Brown
Antonio Brown is not on a team right now, which has led most people to believe he is retired from professional football. Given the way he exited the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it is hard to imagine a team giving him much of a chance, as he usually tends to bring all sorts of drama with him. Having said that, Brown still has a desire to play, and it seems like the Dallas Cowboys are a preferred destination.
Slate
In 1986, Detroit Was the “Murder Capital” of the U.S. An NBA Star Had an Audacious Plan to Change That.
In 1986, there were more violent crimes in the U.S. than had ever been recorded in a calendar year. The murder rates in Chicago, New York, Washington, D.C., and many other places spiked by double digits. But in newspapers and on TV news, it was Detroit that got branded the worst of the worst: “the murder capital of the United States.”
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Aidan Hutchinson denies a kid a signature at mini camp because it was a Michigan State ball
When they say Michigan is serious about football, Aidan Hutchinson just showed the world how serious his hate is for Michigan State. Dana Nessel the Michigan Attorney General’s son asked Aidan Hutchinson for an autograph, and he agreed to sign the football, until he noticed a Michigan State logo on the ball.
Steelers Swap Pair of Offensive Linemen
The Pittsburgh Steelers make more changes to their roster.
NFL Analysis Network
Lions Could Be Potential Trade Destination For Jimmy Garoppolo
As we move closer to the regular season kicking off in the NFL, teams are beginning to pinpoint exactly what holes they need to address on their rosters. Sometimes it is something a team has no control over, such as an injury, that causes a plan to be adjusted. Or a player was ineffective with the opportunities presented to them and a change is needed. For the Detroit Lions, the backup quarterback position has emerged as a need.
Look: Lions and Colts Fight During Joint Practice
Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts get a little testy during their joint practice.
Big Sean event to include Detroit premiere of techno doc ‘God Said Give ‘Em Drum Machines’
A much-anticipated documentary exploring the origins of Detroit techno music is set to make its Motor City premiere. “God Said Give ‘Em Drum Machines” will screen Aug. 25 to kick off Big Sean’s fourth DON Weekend, a three-day slate of activities around town presented by the rapper’s Sean Anderson Foundation. ...
DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSNhttps://detroitsportsnation.com
