Working as a producer of hit food shows on Netflix can come with some unexpected consequences. No one knows this better than Brian McGinn, the co-creator and producer of two of its documentary series. The first, "Chef's Table," looks at upscale chefs and shows how they do their incredible work. The second, "Street Food," takes a slightly less high-end approach, instead focusing on the everyday quick foods people can get around the world. But do not get the wrong idea — the foods featured are anything but average.

TV SHOWS ・ 1 DAY AGO