This Celebrity Chef Should Be Embarrassed By His Restaurant.
While I was in Las Vegas earlier this year with some colleagues to attend EXPLORE 22 — which was a major conference that was hosted by Expedia Group for its travel partners in the Aria Resort & Casino hotel complex in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 and Thursday, May 5, 2022 — we walked south on Las Vegas Boulevard to get to the famous sign which welcomes visitors to Las Vegas when at least one person was hungry and needed to eat.
‘Top Chef’ Star Kwame Onwuachi Is Opening an Afro-Caribbean Restaurant in NYC This Fall
Kwame Onwuachi is getting ready for his homecoming: The award-winning chef will lead a new restaurant opening at New York’s Lincoln Center this fall. A bit after it reopens in October, the David Geffen Hall will house an Afro-Caribbean spot helmed by the Bronx-raised Onwuachi, according to The New York Times. The restaurant doesn’t yet have a name or a menu, but Onwuachi said he’s considering dishes such as bodega-style chopped cheese made with beef, Taleggio cheese and truffles, Egusi soup dumplings and braised oxtails. “Coming back to New York is a dream,” the chef told the Times. Onwuachi rose to fame via...
Atlas Obscura
Deaf-Owned Restaurants Offer Cuisine and Community
Imagine walking into a popular restaurant in a trendy neighborhood. Instead of hearing, “Good evening, how many in your party?” you are greeted by a silent but smiling host, who uses gestures to show you to your table. You’re puzzled, until you read the menu’s explanation that the entire restaurant staff is Deaf, and you will need to order without speaking.
I'm a chef. Here are the 10 foods I never order for delivery from restaurants.
For this culinary pro, some foods don't travel well and aren't worth the cost. From french fries to eggs, here's what you won't find her ordering.
Gordon’s Ramsay restaurant Hell’s Kitchen opens in California
Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant brand, Hell’s Kitchen, opened a new location in Southern California at the Harrah’s Resort Socal.Seating 332 guests, the new restaurant has been under construction since December 2021 before finally opening its doors in August.The forefront of the establishment features the iconic trident logo the HK’s brand.Hell’s Kitchen’s menu will serve famous dishes seen and cooked on Ramsay’s TV show, such as the beef Wellington and the pan-seared scallops.The British chef opened his first restaurant under the Hell’s Kitchen name at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in 2018.Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here. Read More Boris Johnson mistakenly calls Gordon Brown the 'current Labour leader'Mother teaches five-year-old son how to respond in event of school shootingHertfordshire wildlife park welcomes 'miracle' endangered red panda cub
Eater
The Next Chef on London’s Most Famous Inductions Is a Pasta Master
A Shoreditch pasta master will join the ranks of London’s most famous induction hobs from early September. Mitchell Damota, formerly head chef at Burro e Salvia — known for its low-key dining room and superb fresh pasta — will take over at Clapton wine bar P. Franco from 10 September.
Andrew Zimmern's Most Annoying Restaurant Pet Peeve
If you have ever stepped foot into a restaurant — whether it's a greasy spoon or a purveyor of first-rate culinary delicacies — you have likely encountered one of your pet peeves. After all, everyone has a sticking point when it comes to service, food quality, or some other aspect of dining, even those who have reached the upper echelons of the food world like Andrew Zimmern.
Narcity
Toronto Is Getting An All-You-Can-Eat Italian Food Fest With 3 Storeys Of Deliciousness
You don't need to go to Italy in order to indulge in endless Italian food. This giant festival coming to Toronto lets you eat unlimited dishes, and you'll want to bring your appetite. All You Can Eataly: Best of Toronto Edition is taking place on September 30 at Eataly. The...
Narcity
7 Best Free Things To Do If This Is Your First Summer In Toronto, According To Locals
Newcomers to the city will be happy to know that, even though Toronto was named the most expensive city in Canada, there are still ways to save money in the 6ix. Narcity recently asked its readers on Instagram about some free activities they'd recommend for people who are spending their first summer in Toronto, and the locals had some great suggestions.
Chef's Table And Street Food USA Co-Creator On How The Shows Affected His Tastes - Exclusive
Working as a producer of hit food shows on Netflix can come with some unexpected consequences. No one knows this better than Brian McGinn, the co-creator and producer of two of its documentary series. The first, "Chef's Table," looks at upscale chefs and shows how they do their incredible work. The second, "Street Food," takes a slightly less high-end approach, instead focusing on the everyday quick foods people can get around the world. But do not get the wrong idea — the foods featured are anything but average.
Here’s Why More DC Restaurants Are Embracing a Prix-Fixe Menu
No, you’re not imagining things: Prix fixe dining is definitely on the rise in D.C., with multi-course menus supplanting the once-omnipresent shared small plates. Navy Yard’s Levantine Albi transitioned to a set menu back in July, as did pan-Latin Seven Reasons. The Dabney reopened post-pandemic with just a handful of choices for each of the four courses in its prix fixe, with plans to up the ante to a six-course, no-choice tasting menu at the end of the summer.
SFGate
Stock up on this juicy $12 red wine and pair with burgers or pizza
Here are three wines for late-summer sipping: a juicy, affordable red that's ideal for casual weeknight meals, a crisp Portuguese white and an intensely mineral, terroir-driven white from southern France that should have fans of minerality salivating. --- GREAT VALUE. Essay Syrah Blend 2020. Two and one-half stars. Coastal Region,...
Emirates Airlines’ New Food Menu Offers Premium Caviar, Vintage Dom Pérignon and Vegan Entrees
Emirates is here for all kinds of appetites. The Dubai-based airline has unveiled an ambitious new food menu for first and business-class travelers, offering a spectrum of choices ranging from plant-based entrees to premium caviar. For the vegan travelers among us, you will now have a choice of entrees such as pan-roasted king oyster mushrooms, jackfruit biryani and sliced kohlrabi. First-class travelers, meanwhile, will have even more choices along select routes. New dishes include pan-fried salmon trout and roasted duck breast served with steamed broccolini. It doesn’t stop there. When you’re ready to enjoy a movie on your flights, you can now indulge...
