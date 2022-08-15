ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Major News Network Fires Veteran Anchor: 'I Was Blindsided'

Journalist Lisa LaFlamme said she was "blindsided" when Bell Media told her she was being forced out at CTV National News. LaFlamme, 58, has covered Canadian news for over 30 years and joined CTV in 1997. She was the anchor of CTV National News for over a decade, beginning in 2011. The Ontario, Canada native will be replaced by national affairs correspondent Omar Sachedina.
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

Rachel Maddow Rejected $40 Million Offer From SiriusXM in 2021

MSNBC stalwart Rachel Maddow isn’t going anywhere after signing at multiyear contract in 2021 to stay with the company. But such security wasn’t always set in stone. According to a new Vanity Fair profile, the host of “The Rachel Maddow Show” and her new team at Endeavor Talent Agency were actively seeking new opportunities for her career as recently as last year. Maddow and Endeavor president Mark Shapiro were reportedly taking meetings with the likes of Netflix, Amazon, Spotify, Showtime, CNN and others through summer 2021, ultimately turning down offers from the likes of CNN’s then-president Jeff Zucker and a lucrative opportunity with SiriusXM.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Laflamme
Person
Omar Sachedina
Popculture

Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69

Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
TV & VIDEOS
TheDailyBeast

‘Empire’ Actress’ Sodium Nitrite Suicide Is Part of a Disturbing Trend

A medical examiner report revealed this week that Empire actress Lindsey Pearlman died by suicide in February from sodium nitrite poisoning—and she’s not alone. Her death is part of an alarming trend that’s left officials scrambling and family members of victims suing Amazon for selling the substance, a common food preservative that can have fatal consequences when ingested in large amounts.Pearlman was found dead in her car on Feb. 13, authorities said, after a five-day search for the actress, who appeared on TV shows like Chicago Justice and General Hospital. While family member’s alluded to her death as a suicide...
TV SHOWS
DoYouRemember?

‘Days Of Our Lives’ Leaves NBC After 57 Years

NBC was home to the popular soap opera Days of Our Lives for more than five decades. Days was a mainstay on the network with over 14,000 episodes produced since it premiered on November 8, 1965, but starting September 12 the show will no longer be aired on the National Broadcasting Company.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#News Anchor#Tv News#Canada#Ctv News#Lost Remote#Canadian#Bell Media#Ctv National News#North American
AdWeek

Rachel Maddow’s Upcoming Projects Include Another Podcast, Book, 2 Potential Movies and 2 Potential TV Shows

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. A wide ranging profile of Rachel Maddow was published in Vanity Fair this past weekend—and it represents the longtime cable news host’s first interview since it was announced that she would be stepping away from her five-night-a-week MSNBC program.
TV SHOWS
geekspin

Where to watch Days of Our Lives

NBC’s Days of Our Lives is one of the longest-running TV series in the world. Airing nearly every weekday since 1965, the soap opera has aired over 14,000 episodes and even given birth to a spinoff series and a holiday film. Now on its 57th season, the program doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon, as it continues to entertain millions of audiences across the country every single day. Whether you’re a fan looking to catch up on past episodes or a casual viewer interested in checking out the series for the first time, here’s where to watch Days of Our Lives:
TV SERIES
AdWeek

Week of Aug. 8 Evening News Ratings: World News Tonight Remains No. 1 with Gains Driven by Busy News Cycle

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. ABC’s and NBC’s evening newscasts gained viewers from the previous week, driven by a busy news cycle featuring the FBI search at Donald Trump’s Florida residence and the attack on Salman Rushdie.
WORLD
The Independent

CNN host Brian Stelter to leave network as media show ‘Reliable sources’ is cancelled

CNN host Brian Stelter will leave the network and the media show Reliable Sources, which he has hosted since 2013, has been cancelled. NPR first reported both developments on Thursday (18 August), citing Stelter.“It was a rare privilege to lead a weekly show focused on the press at a time when it has never been more consequential,” Stelter told NPR.A CNN spokesperson confirmed to The Independent that Reliable Sources will end on Sunday 21 August, and that “as a result Brian Stelter will leave the company.”“We appreciate his contributions to the network and wish him well as he embarks...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
Scary Mommy

News Anchor Couple Hysterically Narrates Life With An Infant

What if every infant cry and bowel movement were newsworthy? As news anchor couple Jeannette Reyes and Robert Burton have discovered, it would be absolutely hilarious. Reyes is a news anchor for FOX 5 DC, while Burton is with ABC 7 News — both located in the Washington, DC, area. They also have a 7-week-old baby, Isabella. When they decided to broadcast their very own “Baby News Network,” depicting mundane baby moments as if they were breaking news stories, it went viral across platforms.
WASHINGTON, DC
AdWeek

The Great Fail Podcast: Why the World Unfriended MySpace

Before there was Facebook, there was MySpace, once the world’s most dominant social networking company. Debra Chen is an award-winning producer and host of The Great Fail, which examines the rise and fall of iconic brands and companies to garner lessons for executives in leadership positions.
INTERNET
Deadline

Discovery+ Launches CNN Originals Hub

The CNN Originals hub debuted on Discovery+ on Friday, as the new home for the news channel’s streaming library following the abrupt closure of CNN+. The hub was announced earlier this month, and features over 800 episodes of content from CNN Original Series, CNN Films, and HLN Original Series. Additional content will be added after their linear run on the CNN cable networks. Some of the original content that appeared on CNN+ has popped up elsewhere. The documentary The Last Movie Stars, about Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, debuted this summer on HBO Max. Chris Wallace’s talk show, one of the marquee...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy