CTV News Anchor Lisa LaFlamme 'Blindsided' After Being Told Her Contract Wouldn't Be Renewed After 35 Years
Legendary CTV anchor Lisa LaFlamme has revealed she is parting ways with the network after its parent company, Bell Media, decided not to renew her contract. LaFlamme, 58, made the announcement "with a range of emotions" in a video posted to Twitter on Monday. "For 35 years I have had...
Major News Network Fires Veteran Anchor: 'I Was Blindsided'
Journalist Lisa LaFlamme said she was "blindsided" when Bell Media told her she was being forced out at CTV National News. LaFlamme, 58, has covered Canadian news for over 30 years and joined CTV in 1997. She was the anchor of CTV National News for over a decade, beginning in 2011. The Ontario, Canada native will be replaced by national affairs correspondent Omar Sachedina.
‘TODAY Show’ Fans Devastated Over Legendary News Anchor’s Heartbreaking Exit
After nearly 30 years with NBC, a legendary anchor is retiring and TODAY fans have spoken out about the news. On Friday’s show, long-time correspondent Peter Williams delivered an emotional goodbye. Williams is considered a tv broadcasting legend by long-time viewers. On TODAY, colleagues paid tribute to their friend...
Rachel Maddow Rejected $40 Million Offer From SiriusXM in 2021
MSNBC stalwart Rachel Maddow isn’t going anywhere after signing at multiyear contract in 2021 to stay with the company. But such security wasn’t always set in stone. According to a new Vanity Fair profile, the host of “The Rachel Maddow Show” and her new team at Endeavor Talent Agency were actively seeking new opportunities for her career as recently as last year. Maddow and Endeavor president Mark Shapiro were reportedly taking meetings with the likes of Netflix, Amazon, Spotify, Showtime, CNN and others through summer 2021, ultimately turning down offers from the likes of CNN’s then-president Jeff Zucker and a lucrative opportunity with SiriusXM.
Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69
Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
‘Empire’ Actress’ Sodium Nitrite Suicide Is Part of a Disturbing Trend
A medical examiner report revealed this week that Empire actress Lindsey Pearlman died by suicide in February from sodium nitrite poisoning—and she’s not alone. Her death is part of an alarming trend that’s left officials scrambling and family members of victims suing Amazon for selling the substance, a common food preservative that can have fatal consequences when ingested in large amounts.Pearlman was found dead in her car on Feb. 13, authorities said, after a five-day search for the actress, who appeared on TV shows like Chicago Justice and General Hospital. While family member’s alluded to her death as a suicide...
George Stephanopoulos breaks social media silence to announce huge update after mocking GMA co-host Robin Roberts
GEORGE Stephanopoulos has returned to social media after weeks of silence to promote a brand new interview for Good Morning America. The anchor, 61, shared details of his chat with Major Tom Schueman and his Afghan translator Zainullah Zaki about their new book. His post on Monday - the host's...
‘Days Of Our Lives’ Leaves NBC After 57 Years
NBC was home to the popular soap opera Days of Our Lives for more than five decades. Days was a mainstay on the network with over 14,000 episodes produced since it premiered on November 8, 1965, but starting September 12 the show will no longer be aired on the National Broadcasting Company.
Rachel Maddow’s Upcoming Projects Include Another Podcast, Book, 2 Potential Movies and 2 Potential TV Shows
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. A wide ranging profile of Rachel Maddow was published in Vanity Fair this past weekend—and it represents the longtime cable news host’s first interview since it was announced that she would be stepping away from her five-night-a-week MSNBC program.
Where to watch Days of Our Lives
NBC’s Days of Our Lives is one of the longest-running TV series in the world. Airing nearly every weekday since 1965, the soap opera has aired over 14,000 episodes and even given birth to a spinoff series and a holiday film. Now on its 57th season, the program doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon, as it continues to entertain millions of audiences across the country every single day. Whether you’re a fan looking to catch up on past episodes or a casual viewer interested in checking out the series for the first time, here’s where to watch Days of Our Lives:
Week of Aug. 8 Evening News Ratings: World News Tonight Remains No. 1 with Gains Driven by Busy News Cycle
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. ABC’s and NBC’s evening newscasts gained viewers from the previous week, driven by a busy news cycle featuring the FBI search at Donald Trump’s Florida residence and the attack on Salman Rushdie.
CNN host Brian Stelter to leave network as media show ‘Reliable sources’ is cancelled
CNN host Brian Stelter will leave the network and the media show Reliable Sources, which he has hosted since 2013, has been cancelled. NPR first reported both developments on Thursday (18 August), citing Stelter.“It was a rare privilege to lead a weekly show focused on the press at a time when it has never been more consequential,” Stelter told NPR.A CNN spokesperson confirmed to The Independent that Reliable Sources will end on Sunday 21 August, and that “as a result Brian Stelter will leave the company.”“We appreciate his contributions to the network and wish him well as he embarks...
If You Want to Navigate the New TV Landscape, Start by Shifting Your Mindset
Data-driven TV is here. Impression-based ad buying is at the epicenter of the seismic shift currently transforming the TV landscape. The ability to target, measure and assess campaign ROI with connected TV (CTV) is raising the bar for all video ad campaigns, driving advertisers to invest heavily in the platform.
News Anchor Couple Hysterically Narrates Life With An Infant
What if every infant cry and bowel movement were newsworthy? As news anchor couple Jeannette Reyes and Robert Burton have discovered, it would be absolutely hilarious. Reyes is a news anchor for FOX 5 DC, while Burton is with ABC 7 News — both located in the Washington, DC, area. They also have a 7-week-old baby, Isabella. When they decided to broadcast their very own “Baby News Network,” depicting mundane baby moments as if they were breaking news stories, it went viral across platforms.
The Great Fail Podcast: Why the World Unfriended MySpace
Before there was Facebook, there was MySpace, once the world’s most dominant social networking company. Debra Chen is an award-winning producer and host of The Great Fail, which examines the rise and fall of iconic brands and companies to garner lessons for executives in leadership positions.
Comscore and Yahoo's CTV Partnership Makes Streaming Ad Campaigns Brand Safe
Attend Convergent TV Summit West, Oct. 11–12 in LA, to learn new strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Sign up for free. Comscore and Yahoo have partnered in a connected TV deal that aims to bring brand protection to streaming ad campaigns.
Discovery+ Launches CNN Originals Hub
The CNN Originals hub debuted on Discovery+ on Friday, as the new home for the news channel’s streaming library following the abrupt closure of CNN+. The hub was announced earlier this month, and features over 800 episodes of content from CNN Original Series, CNN Films, and HLN Original Series. Additional content will be added after their linear run on the CNN cable networks. Some of the original content that appeared on CNN+ has popped up elsewhere. The documentary The Last Movie Stars, about Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, debuted this summer on HBO Max. Chris Wallace’s talk show, one of the marquee...
