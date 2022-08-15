ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Elite Daily

The iPhone 14 Will Reportedly Come In A New Color That I Absolutely Need

It’s nearly fall, meaning pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween, and of course, the new iPhone. Every year around September, Apple announces the latest iPhone models. This year, Apple is expected to release the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. If reports are accurate, it would be the first time Apple releases a Max version of the iPhone since the iPhone XS Max. Elite Daily reached out to Apple for comment on a possible iPhone 14 and its features, but did not hear back at the time of publication.
CNET

Why Right Now Is the Worst Time to Buy an iPhone

Apple's next iPhone release is likely in one month, making it a tough time to recommend a new iPhone purchase. Customers that can wait a few weeks can benefit from either getting access to the next iPhone or from discounts that are likely coming to current iPhone models. Apple usually...
GeekyGadgets

Apple releases iOS 15.6.1 and iPadOS 15.61.1

Apple has released two new software updates, iOS 15.6.1 for the iPhone and iPadOS 15.6.1 for the iPad, both of these updates are now available to download. According to the release notes for this new iPhone and iPad updates, these updates come with some important security updates. Here is a...
9to5Mac

Four features we expect to see on the 2022 iPad Pro

Apple is expected to announce a new generation of the iPad Pro in the rumored October event. As it’s been months since rumors about this tablet started, there are some features that are very likely to be available with this new generation of iPad Pro. Read on as we round up four of them that we expect to see on the 2022 iPad Pro.
notebookcheck.net

Apple iPhone 14 release date could be earlier than expected as 95 million phones are prepped for sale

The alleged Apple iPhone 14 release date was widely reported on back in June, with the tentative date of September 13 (a Tuesday) being the day in question. However, a new source has now suggested that the iPhone 14 release date could actually be September 6, a whole week earlier and only a day after Labor Day, which is a federal holiday in the United States and lands on September 5 for 2022.
BGR.com

Kuo: Apple’s AR/MR headset will be the biggest thing since the iPhone

Well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo issued a new note to clients explaining the challenges and expectations for Apple’s upcoming virtual (VR) and augmented reality (AR) device. Kuo maintained his earlier prediction that the mixed reality (MR) device will get an early January 2023 launch. He also said the AR/MR headset will be Apple’s most revolutionary device after the iPhone.
Android Police

Android 13 is coming to phones from Samsung, Sony, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, and more later this year

The news is out: Android 13 is finally here and we didn't have to wait until September to get it! But for those of you who don't own a Pixel, when can you expect to get that fresh over-the-air software update on your devices? Well, Google isn't making any specific promises on behalf of the manufacturers, but it is giving users a heads-up on which ones will be joining the party by the end of 2022.
laptopmag.com

Apple Watch Series 8: Everything we know so far

The Apple Watch Series 8 appears to be on track for its typical fall release this year and while it will no doubt once again only cater to iPhone owners, that is unlikely to stop it from repeating as the most popular smartwatch on the market. While Apple won't have...
9to5Mac

Apple’s most boring iPad is about to get an exciting update

Apple is one iPhone 14 away from releasing the iPad 10, and we are expecting an exciting update for Apple’s most boring tablet. If Apple delivers what we think is coming, the new entry level iPad will bring a number of changes. The last chamfered edge. It turns out...
CNET

Apple iPhone 14: Every Rumor About Release Date, Price and More

Apple releases a new iPhone every year. In 2021, we got the iPhone 13 lineup, and this year we're expecting the iPhone 14. With several weeks left until the new iPhone's rumored release date, fans still have plenty of questions. Will Apple raise prices for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro? When will the new iPhone hit shelves? And, what will it even look like?
Digital Trends

iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 could arrive on September 7

Apple is reportedly planning an event on September 7 to launch new phones and smartwatches, reports Bloomberg. Earlier this month, notable tech product leaker Max Weinbach also tweeted about an Apple event happening close to the September 6 window. The star of the event will be the iPhone 14, of course.
9to5Mac

9to5Mac Daily: August 18, 2022 – Apple event rumor, iOS 15.6.1

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Sponsored by Kolide: With Kolide, you can make your team...
9to5Mac

Apple Watch production in Vietnam to be ramped up by Apple suppliers ahead of Series 8 launch

Earlier this week, a Nikkei Asia report claimed that Apple was in talks to build Apple Watch and MacBook models in Vietnam for the first time. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has now revealed that Vietnam is already responsible for manufacturing and shipping units of these products. Even so, Apple’s suppliers in Vietnam are expected to increase production of the Apple Watch ahead of the Series 8 launch.
9to5Mac

macOS Monterey 12.5.1 now available with security fixes

Alongside iOS 15.6.1, Apple is also releasing macOS Monterey 12.5.1. It fixes two important security issues that have been actively exploited. This could be one of the latest Monterey updates as Apple readies macOS 13 Ventura. Today’s build is 21G83. In the release notes, Apple says, “This update is recommended...
