Read full article on original website
Related
Elite Daily
The iPhone 14 Will Reportedly Come In A New Color That I Absolutely Need
It’s nearly fall, meaning pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween, and of course, the new iPhone. Every year around September, Apple announces the latest iPhone models. This year, Apple is expected to release the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. If reports are accurate, it would be the first time Apple releases a Max version of the iPhone since the iPhone XS Max. Elite Daily reached out to Apple for comment on a possible iPhone 14 and its features, but did not hear back at the time of publication.
CNET
Why Right Now Is the Worst Time to Buy an iPhone
Apple's next iPhone release is likely in one month, making it a tough time to recommend a new iPhone purchase. Customers that can wait a few weeks can benefit from either getting access to the next iPhone or from discounts that are likely coming to current iPhone models. Apple usually...
Apple releases iOS 15.6.1 and iPadOS 15.61.1
Apple has released two new software updates, iOS 15.6.1 for the iPhone and iPadOS 15.6.1 for the iPad, both of these updates are now available to download. According to the release notes for this new iPhone and iPad updates, these updates come with some important security updates. Here is a...
9to5Mac
iOS 15.6.1 fixes two security vulnerabilities that were actively exploited in the wild
Apple released iOS 15.6.1 to iPhone and iPad users this afternoon. The initial release notes did not specify what exactly had changed, other than Apple saying the update “provides important security updates and is recommended for all users.”. Apple has now updated its security updates webpage with the full...
IN THIS ARTICLE
9to5Mac
Four features we expect to see on the 2022 iPad Pro
Apple is expected to announce a new generation of the iPad Pro in the rumored October event. As it’s been months since rumors about this tablet started, there are some features that are very likely to be available with this new generation of iPad Pro. Read on as we round up four of them that we expect to see on the 2022 iPad Pro.
notebookcheck.net
Apple iPhone 14 release date could be earlier than expected as 95 million phones are prepped for sale
The alleged Apple iPhone 14 release date was widely reported on back in June, with the tentative date of September 13 (a Tuesday) being the day in question. However, a new source has now suggested that the iPhone 14 release date could actually be September 6, a whole week earlier and only a day after Labor Day, which is a federal holiday in the United States and lands on September 5 for 2022.
The 2021 Apple iPad is one of the best tablets we've tried and Amazon has it for less than $300
If you're looking to enter the world of tablets, the 2021 Apple iPad is a great place to start and it's on sale at Amazon for less than $300.
Kuo: Apple’s AR/MR headset will be the biggest thing since the iPhone
Well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo issued a new note to clients explaining the challenges and expectations for Apple’s upcoming virtual (VR) and augmented reality (AR) device. Kuo maintained his earlier prediction that the mixed reality (MR) device will get an early January 2023 launch. He also said the AR/MR headset will be Apple’s most revolutionary device after the iPhone.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Android 13 is coming to phones from Samsung, Sony, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, and more later this year
The news is out: Android 13 is finally here and we didn't have to wait until September to get it! But for those of you who don't own a Pixel, when can you expect to get that fresh over-the-air software update on your devices? Well, Google isn't making any specific promises on behalf of the manufacturers, but it is giving users a heads-up on which ones will be joining the party by the end of 2022.
9to5Mac
Survey: Nearly half of Android users consider switching to iPhone over security and privacy concerns
A survey shows that 49% of Android users are considering switching to Apple’s iPhone due to “perceived superiority” in security and privacy. In addition, consumers reported feeling more secure using the iPhone 13 Pro Max instead of Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra. The survey by Beyond Identity,...
laptopmag.com
Apple Watch Series 8: Everything we know so far
The Apple Watch Series 8 appears to be on track for its typical fall release this year and while it will no doubt once again only cater to iPhone owners, that is unlikely to stop it from repeating as the most popular smartwatch on the market. While Apple won't have...
9to5Mac
Apple’s most boring iPad is about to get an exciting update
Apple is one iPhone 14 away from releasing the iPad 10, and we are expecting an exciting update for Apple’s most boring tablet. If Apple delivers what we think is coming, the new entry level iPad will bring a number of changes. The last chamfered edge. It turns out...
CNET
Apple iPhone 14: Every Rumor About Release Date, Price and More
Apple releases a new iPhone every year. In 2021, we got the iPhone 13 lineup, and this year we're expecting the iPhone 14. With several weeks left until the new iPhone's rumored release date, fans still have plenty of questions. Will Apple raise prices for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro? When will the new iPhone hit shelves? And, what will it even look like?
Apple says iPhone, iPad users should install updates to fix major security issue
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Apple is warning iPhone, iPad and Mac users to update their software right away to fix security issues amid reports that hackers are using security vulnerabilities to completely control some devices. Apple alerted users about devices "processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code...
Apple announces fixes for security flaws in iPhones, iPads, Macs
SAN FRANCISCO — Apple announced software updates for iPhones, iPads and Macs on Wednesday that the tech giant says will fix two security vulnerabilities. In a pair of security reports, Apple said the flaws discovered had the potential to allow hackers to take complete control of the devices, according to The Associated Press.
Digital Trends
iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 could arrive on September 7
Apple is reportedly planning an event on September 7 to launch new phones and smartwatches, reports Bloomberg. Earlier this month, notable tech product leaker Max Weinbach also tweeted about an Apple event happening close to the September 6 window. The star of the event will be the iPhone 14, of course.
9to5Mac
9to5Mac Daily: August 18, 2022 – Apple event rumor, iOS 15.6.1
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Sponsored by Kolide: With Kolide, you can make your team...
9to5Mac
UK carrier EE is the first to include the Apple One bundle as part of a mobile phone plan
The UK carrier EE today announced that its Full Works plan will now bundle …. the Apple One bundle. Although many different carriers have included Apple services perks like Apple Music or Arcade before, this is the first time that the full Apple One package is included as an extra. You can expect similar international carrier announcements to follow.
Apple Watch production in Vietnam to be ramped up by Apple suppliers ahead of Series 8 launch
Earlier this week, a Nikkei Asia report claimed that Apple was in talks to build Apple Watch and MacBook models in Vietnam for the first time. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has now revealed that Vietnam is already responsible for manufacturing and shipping units of these products. Even so, Apple’s suppliers in Vietnam are expected to increase production of the Apple Watch ahead of the Series 8 launch.
9to5Mac
macOS Monterey 12.5.1 now available with security fixes
Alongside iOS 15.6.1, Apple is also releasing macOS Monterey 12.5.1. It fixes two important security issues that have been actively exploited. This could be one of the latest Monterey updates as Apple readies macOS 13 Ventura. Today’s build is 21G83. In the release notes, Apple says, “This update is recommended...
Comments / 0