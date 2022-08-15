Though Mike Tyson has said that his “expiration date” was coming soon, fans of the former heavyweight champ hope he still has a few more rounds left in him, especially after seeing the new photos of “The Baddest Man on the Planet.” In these photos taken Tuesday (Aug. 16), Mike, 56, was wheeled through a terminal at Miami International Airport. The sports legend and Mike Tyson Mysteries star carried his walking stick with him while he took photos with fans. Mike seemed dressed for the Florida weather, wearing an all-white outfit of shorts, shoes, and a white Nike polo shirt. His now-trademark gray beard was finely kept, and he seemed to be in good spirits.

