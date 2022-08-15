Read full article on original website
J M C
2d ago
I really loved Karate when I was in my younger days and wished I could've stayed with it. And what a workout you go through just training and the conditioning is off the charts for you. Best physical therapy stuff out here. Go for it and stick with it if you can.
Reply
2
Related
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Sleeps Opponent In Just 10 Seconds
Bantamweight MMA fighter Valmir Galiev finished his opponent, Ivan Parshikov, just seconds after touching gloves at RCC: Intro 22. Galiev and Parshikov battled on the prelims of RCC: Intro 22 on Saturday in Yekaterinburg, RU. Both fighters are young up-and-comers in the bantamweight division. Galiev didn’t take long to impose...
ESPN
Oleksandr Usyk, challenger Anthony Joshua tip scales, ready for heavyweight boxing title rematch
Challenger Anthony Joshua on Friday weighed in at 244.5 pounds -- the heaviest he's been for a fight since June 2019 -- ahead of his unified heavyweight championship rematch Saturday against Oleksandr Usyk in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) tipped the scales at 221.5 pounds, a quarter-pound heavier...
CBS Sports
Vasiliy Lomachenko next fight: Former lightweight champion to face Jamaine Ortiz in October
One of boxing's best is set for his return to the ring as Vasiliy Lomachenko will face Jamaine Ortiz in October, according to multiple reports. The news comes after Lomachenko returned to the United States from his native Ukraine, where he taken up arms in defense of Russia's invasion of the country.
Boxing - Usyk and Joshua hit the scales heavier for their title rematch
Aug 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine's defending world champion Oleksandr Usyk and British challenger Anthony Joshua hit the scales heavier than before ahead of their heavyweight title rematch in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Golf World Reacts To Racy Brooks Koepka Wife Photos
While her husband pushes on with the LIV Golf Tour, Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, continues to build up her brand on social media. Jena Sims, a model and actress, is helping launch a new swimwear line. The wife of the longtime golf star shared some racy beach photos on...
GOLF・
Look: Paige VanZant's Racy Sweatshirt Is Going Viral
Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport - at least on her social media channels. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a risque series of photos, which she's been doing a lot of recently.
PWMania
WWE Star Leaves NXT and is Expected to Join the Main Roster
A WWE NXT superstar is leaving the brand and appears to be on his way to the main roster. Santos Escobar faced Tony D’Angelo on Tuesday night’s NXT Heatwave episode. There was a lot of interference from both men’s camps around the ring. D’Angelo accidentally knocked out Elektra Lopez as she was preparing to deliver Escobar a steel pipe near the finish of the match.
wrestlinginc.com
Charlotte Flair Has 'Unfinished Business' With WWE Raw Star
The latest installment of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's "The Broken Skull Sessions" will be available to stream on Peacock/WWE Network this Friday. It has been confirmed that Charlotte Flair will be Austin's special guest and right on cue, the official WWE Network Twitter account has shared a teaser that indicates who "The Queen" may be looking to get reacquainted with in the future.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mike Tyson, 56, Spotted In Wheelchair With Walking Stick At The Airport: Photos
Though Mike Tyson has said that his “expiration date” was coming soon, fans of the former heavyweight champ hope he still has a few more rounds left in him, especially after seeing the new photos of “The Baddest Man on the Planet.” In these photos taken Tuesday (Aug. 16), Mike, 56, was wheeled through a terminal at Miami International Airport. The sports legend and Mike Tyson Mysteries star carried his walking stick with him while he took photos with fans. Mike seemed dressed for the Florida weather, wearing an all-white outfit of shorts, shoes, and a white Nike polo shirt. His now-trademark gray beard was finely kept, and he seemed to be in good spirits.
Paige VanZant forced out of BKFC 27 fight on Saturday in London
Paige VanZant will no longer be fighting in London, England. According to My MMA News, VanZant was forced out of her BKFC 27 against Charisa Sigala which was set to take place this Saturday in London, England. The reason for the withdrawal is not known but the plan is to rebook the fight for October 15.
MMAmania.com
Evander Holyfield shares important update on Mike Tyson trilogy (Video)
Former heavyweight boxing champion Evander Holyfield made his return to the “sweet science” against ex-UFC titleholder Vitor Belfort last September in Florida and “Real Deal” got knocked out by “The Phenom” in what is best described as the closest thing to a snuff film without losing a pulse (watch highlights here).
stillrealtous.com
Former AEW Star Wants To Return To The Company
You never know when AEW might announce a new signing as the company is constantly adding to the roster. However, in recent months AEW has been letting contracts expire for certain talents and Jack Evans happened to be one of the names that the company parted ways with earlier this year.
17 Year Old Raul Rosas Jr. Primed to Make History as Youngest UFC Signee
17-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. is set to make UFC history as the youngest competitor to every step inside the Octagon. First reported by ESPN Deportes, the undefeated Californian will make his promotional debut as part of the September 20th episode of Dana White’s Contender Series. If Rosas Jr. earns a contract, he will officially become the youngest fighter in UFC history. That record is currently held by featherweight Chase Hooper.
Dana White: Paddy Pimblett ballooning up makes it hard for UFC to plan fights, 'hurts us too'
LAS VEGAS – UFC president Dana White says Paddy Pimblett’s big weight gains in between fights affects both him and the promotion. Pimblett (19-3 MMA, 3-0 UFC), who is notorious for letting himself go in between fight camps, said he weighed up to 200 pounds this past weekend when he attended UFC on ESPN 41 in San Diego.
Usyk maintains weight for rematch against Joshua
KING ABDULLAH SPORTS CITY, Saudi Arabia (AP) — World heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has maintained a similar weight for his rematch with Anthony Joshua. The Ukrainian boxer, who is defending his WBA, IBF and WBO belts against Joshua in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, tipped the scales at 100.5 kilograms (221.5 pounds) at the weigh-in on Friday.
ESPN
Source: Artur Beterbiev injured, Oct. 29 defense of three light heavyweight titles postponed
Artur Beterbiev is injured, a source told ESPN, and the planned Oct. 29 defense of his three light heavyweight titles against Anthony Yarde has been postponed. The nature of the injury wasn't disclosed. The matchup was slated to take place at London's O2 Arena after a deal was agreed to,...
411mania.com
Paige VanZant Is Not Happy After Being Pulled From Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships Fight
MMA Junkie reports that Paige VanZant has been pulled from her fight with Charisa Sigala at Bare Knuckle FC 27 this Saturday in London. At this this time, the plan is to move the fight to October 15, but MMA reporter John Morgan noted that it could be as late as November. He added the fight was moved due to “logistical concerns” in London.
(Video) 10-Year-Old Boxer Endures Disturbing Weight Cut
A disturbing video recently did the rounds on social media of a 10-year-old boxer struggling to cut weight. The video was shared by WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman who was appalled by the footage showing the young boxer in a weight-cutting suit pleading to stop and go home. However, a man...
Yardbarker
Biography for Former Pride, UFC Star Wanderlei Silva Now Available in English
Wanderlei Silva's biography has just gone international. The book “Wanderlei Silva: Unleashed” has been translated into English and is available for sale on Amazon. Organized by journalists Thiago Parijiani and Luis Henrique Gurian, translated by. Sean White and released by BB Publishing company in the physical version, the...
Boxing Scene
Sergio Mora Could See Usyk Stopping Joshua in The Late Rounds
Former world champion Sergio Mora is backing Oleksandr Usyk to retain the IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO heavyweight titles when he faces Anthony Joshua on Saturday night in Saudi Arabia. The fight is a rematch of their encounter from September 2019, which saw Usyk win a dominant twelve round unanimous decision.
MiddleEasy
Denver, CO
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.https://middleeasy.com/
Comments / 18