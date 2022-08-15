ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Texas Sports

Soccer’s Lexi Missimo named to 2022 MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas soccer sophomore midfielder Lexi Missimo has been included on the preseason watch list for the 2022 MAC Hermann Trophy according to a Thursday release from the United Soccer Coaches. The MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List is compiled by members of the United Soccer Coaches Women's...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy