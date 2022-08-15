ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Beach Radio

If You’re Feeling Sarcastic You Can Thank This Carlstadt, NJ Brewery

Did it feel a little more sarcastic around the Garden State yesterday?. New Jersey is known for a lot of things; amazing pizza, beaches, lush greenery, the occasional crazy driver on the Parkway, and of course sarcasm. Before living in New Jersey, I went to college in West Chester Pennsylvania,...
CARLSTADT, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Get Ready to Party in Irish Style at Manahawkin Lake Park

Yard signs have been popping up throughout the area, so it’s time to get in some step-dancing lessons. That’s right. It’s almost time to party – with some green, orange and white hues, of course – at the annual Ocean County Irish Festival. Scheduled again...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jackson, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Jackson, NJ
Beach Radio

So, This Historical Lakehurst New Jersey Hangar is Haunted, Right?

Do you believe in ghosts? This story about one of New Jersey's alleged most haunted spots in our own backyard might change your mind. Haunted places and stories are so intriguing. The other day my Mom and I were on our way to a bridal shower in Old Bridge, and we passed a house that definitely looked like it had some ghost friends (especially after seeing the orbs that popped up after I snapped a pic).
LAKEHURST, NJ
ocscanner.news

SEASIDE HEIGHTS: DEAD DOLPHIN ON BEACH

A deceased dolphin, approximately 5 feet long, has become beached just south of Freemont. We have unconfirmed reports that the dolphin may have been injured by a boat. Dolphin is in the process of being transferred to a different location.
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: BIRTHDAY GIRL DONATES TWO K9 BUDDY BAGS TO THE TWO NEWEST K9 OFFICERS

The Ocean County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Morgan Blann, who stopped by to donate two K9 Buddy Bag first aid kits to our two newest dogs. Morgan every year asks for donations for these trauma kits for her birthday from friends and relatives. This is her 3rd time donating bags to the Ocean County Sheriffs Office. The bags went to S/I Reilly and his partner K9 Bane and S/O Flynn and his K9 partner Thor. Today also happens to be Morgan’s 12th Birthday so help us wish her a very special Happy Birthday!
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

A hidden gem day trip deep in South Jersey

It's a pretty good bet that most New Jersey residents, even natives, have ever heard of the Maurice River. If you have heard of it, you know it's pronounced "Morris" River by the locals. Don't ask why, that's just how it's pronounced in rural Cumberland County. Right in downtown Millville...
MILLVILLE, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Dead Baby Bunkers Spotted in Harvey Cedars Coves

Hundreds of dead small fish have been reported at two bayfront areas in Harvey Cedars. On Aug. 10, the fish known as baby bunkers were spotted floating in the water at Kinsey Cove. A week later, there was another occurrence 1 mile south at Harvest Cove. Police Chief Robert Burnaford...
HARVEY CEDARS, NJ
Beach Radio

These Spots Are Rated The Best Mexican Restaurants In New Jersey, New York and PA

Mexican food is best when it is authentic. When you are in the mood for a spicy, cheesy, hot meal you need to know where to go. Let’s face it, not all Mexican restaurants are created equal so we wanted to make sure you hit up only the best. These Mexican restaurants were just named the best in their state, so here is where you need to go in Jersey, NYC and PA for that make you drop to your knees quac.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
ABOUT

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com

