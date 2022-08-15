Read full article on original website
Ocean Township Festival Happening Now!Flour, Eggs and YeastOcean Township, NJ
NJ Promotion Group Invites Mario Lopez to Host Oasis Pool Party on Sunday – You're Going to Want to Be ThereBridget MulroyNeptune Township, NJ
A Coast Guard Cutter Had to Fire 22 Times to Take Down This Massive Devil FishYana BostongirlBrielle, NJ
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Beach Radio
If You’re Feeling Sarcastic You Can Thank This Carlstadt, NJ Brewery
Did it feel a little more sarcastic around the Garden State yesterday?. New Jersey is known for a lot of things; amazing pizza, beaches, lush greenery, the occasional crazy driver on the Parkway, and of course sarcasm. Before living in New Jersey, I went to college in West Chester Pennsylvania,...
The Best BLT Sandwich in New Jersey is Among the Best in America
One of my favorite sandwiches during summer is a good old-fashioned "bacon, lettuce, and tomato" the famous BLT. Of course, you have to have a delicious "Jersey" tomato on that sandwich :) At home, April grows our own lettuce and tomato so all we need is the bacon. A BLT...
thesandpaper.net
Get Ready to Party in Irish Style at Manahawkin Lake Park
Yard signs have been popping up throughout the area, so it’s time to get in some step-dancing lessons. That’s right. It’s almost time to party – with some green, orange and white hues, of course – at the annual Ocean County Irish Festival. Scheduled again...
The New Restaurant In Monmouth County, New Jersey Everyone Is Raving About
Do you love a stellar eatery? Craft cocktails? Well you have a brand new restaurant in Belmar, New Jersey and everyone is raving about it. 801 Craft Kitchen & Spirits opened this summer and if you haven't been there yet then this is your wake up call!. This spot has...
So, This Historical Lakehurst New Jersey Hangar is Haunted, Right?
Do you believe in ghosts? This story about one of New Jersey's alleged most haunted spots in our own backyard might change your mind. Haunted places and stories are so intriguing. The other day my Mom and I were on our way to a bridal shower in Old Bridge, and we passed a house that definitely looked like it had some ghost friends (especially after seeing the orbs that popped up after I snapped a pic).
ocscanner.news
SEASIDE HEIGHTS: DEAD DOLPHIN ON BEACH
A deceased dolphin, approximately 5 feet long, has become beached just south of Freemont. We have unconfirmed reports that the dolphin may have been injured by a boat. Dolphin is in the process of being transferred to a different location.
Another one closes: Toms River, NJ movie theater goes dark after 32 years
TOMS RIVER — A filmmaker says movie theaters need to remind moviegoers about how special the theater experience is as the screens at the AMC Seacourt 10 go dark next week. The 10-screen theater on Hooper Avenue in Toms River, which opened as a Loews Theater in May 1990, has no showtimes scheduled on the AMC website after Sunday.
Jersey Proud: Candles lit across Little Silver to honor girl who died in 2017
The Little Silver community lit candles at their doorsteps this week to honor a young girl who died five years ago.
Point Beach Football 2022 Team Page
Take a Tour of This Beautiful Home on West Point Island, Lavallette NJ. It's not often homes go up for sale on this part of the Island, get it before it's gone!
Could This Be The Next Flavored Coffee at Wawa’s in Ocean County, NJ?
If I say "Wawa" chances are you reply hoagies, coffee, or gas. For me the answer is coffee. I am a big fan of Wawa coffee and have been going to the chain for coffee for years. Wawa coffee is always fresh and always good. When it comes to my...
Toms River’s AMC Movie Theater To Close Its Doors
TOMS RIVER – Theater goers had the choice of seeing Back to the Future III, Glory, Pretty Woman, Driving Miss Daisy, House Party, Hunt For Red October, Fire Birds, Cadillac Man and Bird on A Wire when the Loews Seacourt 10 opened to the public in 1990. You could...
Somers Point, NJ, Restaurant to Appear on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” on Friday
The popular TV show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives will be back in South Jersey, stopping by The Anchorage in Somers Point. The Food Network will air the episode on Friday, August 19th, at 9 pm featuring the popular Somers Point establishment, which is the oldest continuously operated business establishment in the city.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: BIRTHDAY GIRL DONATES TWO K9 BUDDY BAGS TO THE TWO NEWEST K9 OFFICERS
The Ocean County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Morgan Blann, who stopped by to donate two K9 Buddy Bag first aid kits to our two newest dogs. Morgan every year asks for donations for these trauma kits for her birthday from friends and relatives. This is her 3rd time donating bags to the Ocean County Sheriffs Office. The bags went to S/I Reilly and his partner K9 Bane and S/O Flynn and his K9 partner Thor. Today also happens to be Morgan’s 12th Birthday so help us wish her a very special Happy Birthday!
A hidden gem day trip deep in South Jersey
It's a pretty good bet that most New Jersey residents, even natives, have ever heard of the Maurice River. If you have heard of it, you know it's pronounced "Morris" River by the locals. Don't ask why, that's just how it's pronounced in rural Cumberland County. Right in downtown Millville...
Jersey Shore Chic Collides With New York Style At New Clothing Store In Shrewsbury, NJ
We have a new business that just opened up at the Jersey Shore and lucky us, it is run by two born-and-raised Jersey boys. You shoppers are going to want to know about this. According to APP.com, it is a fashion brand that just opened a new location at the Grove in Shrewsbury.
Amazon Fresh Food Store Coming Soon To Monmouth County, New Jersey
There were rumors about it happening, then it got confirmed and now it is just taking a really long time. I'm talking about a brand new Amazon Fresh coming to Eatontown, New Jersey. ICYMI, a much anticipated Amazon Fresh will take over the old Toys R Us on Rt. 35...
Toms River, NJ women turning delicious culinary ideas into reality at JG Desserts bakery
If you bake it, they will come. Or, in the case of JG Desserts bakery in the Silverton section of Toms River, if they bake it, you will definitely want to come and try everything. We all have that sweet tooth and want to treat ourselves or maybe pick something...
thesandpaper.net
Dead Baby Bunkers Spotted in Harvey Cedars Coves
Hundreds of dead small fish have been reported at two bayfront areas in Harvey Cedars. On Aug. 10, the fish known as baby bunkers were spotted floating in the water at Kinsey Cove. A week later, there was another occurrence 1 mile south at Harvest Cove. Police Chief Robert Burnaford...
Dinosaur sculptures hidden in the woods at this New Jersey park
If you travel to Monmouth County, New Jersey, you'll find a little magic hidden in the woods.
These Spots Are Rated The Best Mexican Restaurants In New Jersey, New York and PA
Mexican food is best when it is authentic. When you are in the mood for a spicy, cheesy, hot meal you need to know where to go. Let’s face it, not all Mexican restaurants are created equal so we wanted to make sure you hit up only the best. These Mexican restaurants were just named the best in their state, so here is where you need to go in Jersey, NYC and PA for that make you drop to your knees quac.
