Jake Paul Says Israel Adesanya Is ‘Probably’ The Only UFC Fighter He Won’t Fight, Nate Diaz Fight Will Happen

Read full article on original website
retired 17
2d ago
I’ve read somewhere, that he intends to fight the Lunch Lady from his elementary school, she recently retired, needs the $ and Jake is gonna give her $50K
Reply
3
Related
Paige VanZant forced out of BKFC 27 fight on Saturday in London
Paige VanZant will no longer be fighting in London, England. According to My MMA News, VanZant was forced out of her BKFC 27 against Charisa Sigala which was set to take place this Saturday in London, England. The reason for the withdrawal is not known but the plan is to rebook the fight for October 15.
Look: Paige VanZant's Racy Sweatshirt Is Going Viral
Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport - at least on her social media channels. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a risque series of photos, which she's been doing a lot of recently.
Jon Jones hints that he will be returning to action at UFC 282: “My goal, my dream is to have my first heavyweight title fight look like my first light heavyweight title fight”
Former light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones is teasing that his return to the Octagon will take place at UFC 282 on December 10 in Las Vegas. Jones (26-1 MMA) has not competed since successfully defending the light heavyweight title with a unanimous decision win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February of 2020.
Khamzat Chimaev says he’s surprised Nate Diaz is fighting him at UFC 279: “I can smash that guy, easy”
Khamzat Chimaev didn’t expect Nate Diaz to actually fight him. Chimaev is set to headline UFC 279 against Diaz in a pivotal fight for both men, as it also serves as the final bout of Nate’s existing UFC contract. With that, Chimaev admits he is surprised Diaz wants him as his final fight as he believes it’s a terrible matchup for the Stockton, native.
RELATED PEOPLE
Jake Paul names only UFC fighter he wouldn't box: 'He's arguably one of the best strikers'
Jake Paul has not been shy when calling out the UFC roster but admits there’s one fighter he wouldn’t want to face in a boxing match. Paul, who already holds knockout wins over former MMA champions Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, has expressed interest in boxing the likes of Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal.
Bodybuilding Legend Phil Heath Looks Massive in Recent Update: “I Ain’t Done Yet, I’m Only Getting Started
Despite having no plans to compete any time soon, bodybuilding legend Phil Heath is looking massive. In a recent post made to Instagram, Heath showed off his huge biceps while hitting some dumbbell curls. Phil Heath etched his name in the history books with a successful bodybuilding career. He earned...
CBS Sports
Deontay Wilder next fight: Former WBC heavyweight champion to face Robert Helenius in October
After two straight knockout losses to Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder is ready to return to the ring in pursuit of getting back on the winning track. Wilder will face Robert Helenius at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Oct. 15, Premier Boxing Champions announced on Wednesday. The fight will air live on Fox PPV.
Kamaru Usman admits UFC 278 rival Leon Edwards is ‘more of complete fighter now’ but insists he’ll ‘dominate’ rematch
KAMARU USMAN admits Leon Edwards has come on leaps and bounds since their first meeting seven years ago. Pound-for-pound king Usman will defend his welterweight title against the surging southpaw early on Saturday night in the main event of UFC 278 in Salt Lake City. Edwards, 30, has rattled off...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dana White: Paddy Pimblett ballooning up makes it hard for UFC to plan fights, 'hurts us too'
LAS VEGAS – UFC president Dana White says Paddy Pimblett’s big weight gains in between fights affects both him and the promotion. Pimblett (19-3 MMA, 3-0 UFC), who is notorious for letting himself go in between fight camps, said he weighed up to 200 pounds this past weekend when he attended UFC on ESPN 41 in San Diego.
Jake Paul catches NFL player sliding into his girlfriend's DMs and calls him out for having 'no game'
Jake Paul appeared to catch an NFL player sliding into his girlfriend's DMs and he didn't look too pleased about it. In a video posted online by his recently-launched app betr, Paul can be seen going through his partner's phone. We're not entirely sure why, but it seems his girlfriend...
NFL・
MMAmania.com
UFC 278: Dana White not a fan of ‘crazy’ Kamaru Usman fighting ‘monsters’ at 205 pounds — ‘Bad idea’
Reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight champion Kamaru Usman plans to defeat longtime rival Leon Edwards in the UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) main event this weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah, then pack on some extra muscle (a lot of that going around these days) and fly straight to the light heavyweight division.
Andrew Tate broke UFC middleweight's rib with brutal kick that knocked him down
Andrew Tate once reportedly broke a UFC middleweight's ribs during a sparring session, with the footage capturing the deadly blow that did the damage. Controversial internet personality Tate was a professional kickboxer who had a 43-9 record. He also competed in MMA - one amateur bout and one professional contest in 2010.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotnewhiphop.com
Ryan Garcia Supports Adrien Broner Backing Out Of Fight, Gervonta Davis Seemingly Disagrees
Reactions to Adrien Broner's announcement yesterday (August 15) have been a mixed bag. The champion boxer was slated to go head-to-head with Omar Figueroa Jr. this Saturday (August 20), but he shared that he decided not to move forward due to mental health concerns. In a post to Instagram, Broner wrote, "Sorry to all my fans but #MentalHealth is real and I’m not about to play inside the ring.
Nate Quarry says Luke Rockhold’s comments about the UFC using ‘mafioso tactics’ are spot on: “We found emails from managers to the UFC brass saying their fighters will actually take LESS money than offered”
Nate Quarry says Luke Rockhold’s comments about the UFC using ‘mafioso tactics’ are spot on. The 50 year old former UFC fighter, Quarry, has responded to recent comments Luke Rockhold made on fighter pay in the organization. It was Luke Rockhold who stated, when talking about fighter...
MMAmania.com
Dana White has a problem with 200-pound Paddy Pimblett’s yo-yo diet — ‘It makes it tough for us too’
UFC lightweight sensation Paddy Pimblett likes to pack on the pounds between fights and recently told combat sports reporters that he wasn’t going to keep his weight down until the promotion started feeding him ranked opponents. UFC President Dana White is not a fan of that strategy. “It’s not...
MMAmania.com
Dana White admits to ‘big mistakes’ letting Shane Burgos go to PFL: ‘He should have still been here’
Shane Burgos is the latest fighter to depart Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) for Professional Fighters League (PFL) ... but apparently, that should never have happened. The consistently entertaining Featherweight hopeful fought the last fight on his UFC contract last month (July 16, 2022) at UFC Long Island, earning a majority decision victory over Charles Jourdain. When it came to matching other organizations’ offers in free agency, UFC President, Dana White, admits to fumbling the deal with “Hurricane.”
'SAUSAGES!': Tyson Fury pokes fun at Anthony Joshua's management team for turning down £2m offer for Derek Chisora to fight him... as he claims his heavyweight rival has made a 'mistake' by opting against taking a major payday
Tyson Fury has poked fun at Anthony Joshua's management team, 258 MGT, labelling them 'sausages' for turning down £2m on Derek Chisora's behalf for a fight with the Gypsy King. Fury claimed earlier this month that he was willing to come out of retirement to fight Chisora for a...
Jake Paul explains why Israel Adesanya is the lone UFC fighter he wouldn’t accept a boxing match with
Jake Paul is explaining why Israel Adesanya is the lone UFC fighter that he wouldn’t accept a boxing match with. Paul, 25, already holds knockout wins over former MMA champions Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren. ‘The Problem Child’ is not shy of calling out other fighters to meet him...
Daniel Cormier advocates for Rory MacDonald to be inducted into the Hall of Fame for Robbie Lawler fight: “I don’t know why it’s not in already”
Former UFC dual-weight champion Daniel Cormier believes Rory MacDonald should join him in the Hall. ‘Red King’ is fresh off his knockout defeat to Dilano Taylor at PFL 8 last weekend. The defeat was MacDonald’s fourth in the last five contests. Following the loss, the former UFC title challenger decided to hang up the gloves and retire.
UFC President Dana White responds to Luke Rockhold’s title talk: “I mean, this is normal Rockhold babble”
UFC President, Dana White, is responding to Luke Rockhold’s title talk. It will be this coming Saturday, August 20th, that Luke Rockhold (16-5 MMA) will meet Paulo Costa (13-2 MMA) at UFC 278 in the co-main middleweight event. Rockhold, 37, has not entered the Octagon in 3 years and...
MiddleEasy
Denver, CO
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.https://middleeasy.com/
Comments / 20