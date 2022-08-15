ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Bills vs. Colts: OL Tommy Doyle sustained foot injury

By Nick Wojton
 4 days ago
Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Tommy Doyle sustained a foot injury in his team’s 27-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 of the preseason.

Head coach Sean McDermott noted Doyle’s injury via video conference on Sunday, one day following the game.

While Doyle was spotted during practice wearing a walking boot on his injured foot, it does not appear to be serious. Per McDermott, no players suffered a serious injury in the game. Only minor.

The coach did not elaborate on Doyle’s injury specifically, but minor means minor. The boot could be precautionary.

Doyle is in-line to lock up a key depth tackle spot on the Bills’ offensive line this summer. Toward the end of the 2021 season, Doyle started to see more run playing as an extra linemen on certain packages Buffalo would run on offense.

Bills Wire will provide further updates as they become available.

