Read full article on original website
Gilbert Posey
4d ago
Beto has been ran out if Texas twice .Hes been ran out of el paso and many other texas cities and about to be completely ran out of Texas again
Reply(1)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
San Angelo LIVE!
Sanctuary City for Unborn Campaign Launched With Huge Fundraising Haul
SAN ANGELO, TX — Tuesday at noon (August 16), Project Destiny San Angelo officially launched with a donor luncheon at the San Angelo Country Club. The crowd at the event overflowed. Pastor Mack Roller, head of Glen Meadows Baptist Church, coordinated the venue and said he expected 80 to attend based upon RSVPs received from the personal invitations. Country club staff worked tirelessly to add more tables as the crowd swelled to over 130.
San Angelo LIVE!
Meals for the Elderly to Expand Services to Concho County
SAN ANGELO – Meals For The Elderly is excited to announce they will be expanding services to Concho County. Meals For The Elderly is a non-profit organization that currently delivers lunch time meals Monday – Friday to homebound seniors in Tom Green County and Miles. Starting on September...
Smoothie King Officially Opens in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO – The day has finally arrived; Smoothie King in San Angelo is officially open! The popular Smoothie Shop opened Thursday morning in the newly rebuilt shopping center at 1819 Knickerbocker Rd. Hours are Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Smoothie King offers a wide variety of smoothies including energy, weight loss, muscle growth, and even just sweet treats. Here is a photo of their menu:
San Angelo LIVE!
Rowena Man Arrested for Violently Beating & Kidnapping a Woman in Tom Green County
SAN ANGELO – A Rowena man has been arrested after the violent kidnapping a woman from a Tom Green County home Monday afternoon. According to law enforcement reports, on August 15, 2022, at 4:00 p.m., San Angelo Police Dispatch received a 911 call from a woman stating, “Help me. Help me. He’s trying to kill me.” After that, the phone call disconnected. Dispatch was able to locate the origin of the call to a residence in the 1000 block of Mahon Ave. in rural Tom Green County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Angelo LIVE!
NWS: Thunderstorms Possible Every Day for the Next Week Starting Sunday
SAN ANGELO – The oppressive summer heat wave appears to be over and there is a good chance of rain across the Concho Valley everyday for the next seven days beginning Sunday afternoon. The 100+ degree days are gone for now as consistent cloud cover daily will keep afternoon...
Registration for Dove Hunting at the San Angelo State Park Opens Next Week
SAN ANGELO – Dove season begins September 1, 2022 in Texas and registration for hunting in designated areas of the San Angelo State Park begins next week. Dove season opens September 1st, 2022, at #SanAngeloStatePark. Here are a couple things to know before coming out: • We will open registration for dove hunting starting August 25th o Must register in person at the South Gatehouse • Areas 1-7 turn into hunt units starting Sept 1st meaning visitors will need an APH or LPU to access these areas o These are the only areas hunting is allowed on @ SASP o All on the west side of 2288 o…
San Angelo LIVE!
WATCH: Early Morning Blaze Destroys Lake View Mobile Home
SAN ANGELO – A single-wide mobile home in the heart of Lake View in north San Angelo was heavily damaged by fire Friday morning. First responders were dispatched to a call for smoke around 6:30 a.m. Friday at the corner of 24 1/2 St. and Pecan. Police officers arrived first and reported flames coming from the south end of the home. Reports indicate the resident had left the residence and the house was vacant.
San Angelo LIVE!
Jury Sends Dunn to Prison for Bicycle Dragging Death
SAN ANGELO – The man accused of running over 33-year-old Jacob Martinez on Thanksgiving Eve in 2018 and dragging him to his death was sentenced to 15 years in prison Thursday afternoon. The jury trial of Clayton Dunn vs. the State of Texas has come to end after four...
RELATED PEOPLE
San Angelo LIVE!
DETAILS: San Angelo Woman Arrested for Shooting Man Below the Belt
SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo woman has been arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after shooting a man in the leg. According to police reports, a San Angelo police officer was dispatched to Shannon Medical Center, located at 120 East Harris regarding a shooting victim last Saturday. Once officers arrived, they were informed that the shooting occurred at a residence in the 4100 block of Nottingham Trail.
San Angelo LIVE!
Parole Violations & Weed Possession Arrests Tops Friday Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. Booking Report...
Arrests for Fishing Without a License & DWI Top the Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO, TX – Two dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 24 arrests over the past 24 hours including the following: Raymond George…
San Angelo LIVE!
Violent San Angelo Thug Arrested After Beating a Man with a Crowbar
SAN ANGELO- A violent, crowbar wielding suspect has been arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after beating a San Angelo man with a crowbar during a Northside altercation. According to police reportss, San Angelo Police were dispatched to the 700 block of East 45th St. regarding an assault...
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Angelo LIVE!
WATCH: Rollover Crash on Rain-slicked Roadway Sends Driver to Hospital
SAN ANGELO –– The Driver of a blue Toyota SUV was injured Friday afternoon when his vehicle failed to negotiate a curve on US-67 southbound near the Tom Green County Jail on a rain slick roadway. The area had recently experienced rain and the roadway may have been...
San Angelo LIVE!
Whatacrash: Lunch Time Crash Shuts Down Intersection
SAN ANGELO, TX – Two people were injured during a lunch time crash on Thursday afternoon at the intersection of 19th St. and N. Bryant near Whataburger. According to the Assistant Public Information Officer Kelsey Hernandez, on Aug. 18 at around 1:30 p.m., officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of 19th and N. Bryant for the report of a major crash involving a blue Mitsubishi Outlander and a white Honda Civic.
Angelo State University Honors Top Employees of the Year
SAN ANGELO, TX – Angelo State University employees Tanner Bryant, Dr. Sangeeta Singg and James Reid have been selected to receive the 2021-22 Gary and Pat Rodgers Distinguished Awards honoring outstanding ASU staff, faculty and administrators. Bryant, technology services manager in the Information Technology Office, received the Distinguished Staff Award. Singg, a professor of psychology, received the Distinguished Faculty Award. Reid, director of athletics, received the Distinguished Administrator Award. Each also received a $2,500 honorarium. They, along with 39 other nominees, were…
San Angelo LIVE!
The High School Football Season Kicks Off Thursday Night with the Central High Bobcats Scrimmage at Home
SAN ANGELO – The High School football season kicks off Thursday evening as the San Angelo Central Bobcats are set to compete in a scrimmage against Lubbock Coronado at San Angelo Stadium. The varsity Bobcats will take the field at 7:00 p.m. while the JV and Freshman squads will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Drug Possession & Not Wearing a Seatbelt Arrests Top Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO, TX – More than 20 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 22 over the past 24 hours arrests including the following: Raul Estrada…
San Angelo Police Seeking Information on Burglary Suspect
SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Police Department is looking for identifying information on a burglary suspect. According to the SAPD in a social media post Monday, He is the suspect in a Burglary of the Building and frequents the area around the 200 block of S. Washington St. You can earn a reward of up to $1,000 if the information you provide results in this males arrest. Contact Crime Stoppers at (325) 658-4357 or download the P3 Tips App.
Comments / 15