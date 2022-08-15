SAN ANGELO – Dove season begins September 1, 2022 in Texas and registration for hunting in designated areas of the San Angelo State Park begins next week. Dove season opens September 1st, 2022, at #SanAngeloStatePark. Here are a couple things to know before coming out: • We will open registration for dove hunting starting August 25th o Must register in person at the South Gatehouse • Areas 1-7 turn into hunt units starting Sept 1st meaning visitors will need an APH or LPU to access these areas o These are the only areas hunting is allowed on @ SASP o All on the west side of 2288 o…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO