The Current in the Seaport has a whole new group of retailers. This season all nine businesses are Black-owned, small businesses. The Boston Seaport partnered with Black Owned Bos. and curated a collection of businesses spanning the skincare, food, fashion and lifestyle spaces. So swing by the Seaport for some shopping this weekend and while you’re at it be sure to check out our top picks for Seaport restaurants, many of which are also our favorite patios in Boston!

BOSTON, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO