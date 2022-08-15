ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

3rd Iconic Hawaiian Tourist Attraction Has Closed Due To Safety Issues

Hawaii is falling apart, y’all. Last September, the Honolulu City Council voted to remove the 3,922-step Haiku Stairs. The site was already closed to the public because it was private property and deemed too dangerous. But people were still trespassing on the property to climb the stairs because of the photo/selfie appeal. The budget for their removal was approved in June, 2022.
Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: Aug. 18–24, 2022

Saturday, August 20, through Wednesday, August 24, various times and locations. A medley of events launches this week with Duke’s OceanFest, an annual celebration of water sports and surfing in honor of Duke Paoa Kahanamoku. There’s the Red Bull Party Wave on Aug. 20, featuring costumed teams that will swim out to catch waves, and AccesSurf invites people with disabilities to showcase their skills at its adaptive surfing event on Aug. 22. Attend the official opening ceremony of Duke’s OceanFest on Aug. 22, and watch beloved pets ride the waves at Raising Cane’s Going to the Dogs “Surfur” Competition on Aug. 23. Or, watch a documentary screening and attend a talk story panel for Beyond The Sport – Joey Cabell: The Legend of Surf at Hawai‘i Theatre on Aug. 24. There’s plenty to do, so check out the whole schedule here.
Liliha Bakery opening central Oahu location on August 31

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Voted one of the top bakeries in Hawaii, Liliha Bakery will open a new location in Central Oahu on August 31. The 7,000 square foot full-service coffee shop and bakery will be at the Pearl Highlands Center, in the former Pier 1 Imports space.
New tool provides wave flooding predictions for West Maui

A new interactive mapping tool provides predictions of coastal flooding in West Maui under various scenarios of sea-level rise and a range of wave events for community members, property owners, businesses, as well as state and county officials. The West Maui Wave-Driven Flooding With Sea Level Rise tool was created by researchers at the Pacific Islands Ocean Observing System (PacIOOS) based at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.
With the owners away, this Ewa Beach home became a magnet for illegal dumping

His family was offered $7,500 from the Zuckerberg's in the weeks after his death. Kalihi businesses brace for disruptions as HART awards $500M utility relocation contract. Work between Middle Street and the downtown area has been stalled for about a year due to problems in relocating the utilities. Oceanographers have...
City preparing design documents to renovate storied Waikiki Natatorium

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Will the iconic Waikiki War Memorial Natatorium ever reopen to the public? After closing down due to water quality and safety issues 43 years ago, the storied landmark now sits dilapidated with crumbling concrete and chipped paint. The city told KITV-4 it is "in the process of...
Illegal activity in Waikiki continues to concern residents

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Recent violent incidents in Waikiki have those living there on high alert, and some residents calling on the City to add more eyes to certain areas known for having illegal activity.  Some Waikiki residents are raising concerns about an unoccupied pavilion on Waikiki’s Kuhio Beach. The pavilion sits empty after Pacific Island […]
Guide to Camping on O‘ahu

It’s not summer until you’ve slept outside, eaten a melty marshmallow off a stick, and woken up smelling like a campfire. So we’ve rounded up some key information and tips for camping on O‘ahu (which can be applied to other campsites in Hawai‘i, too). Note:...
