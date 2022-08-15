Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
You’ll have a good excuse for snapping photos of your food at this Hawaii udon spot
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A popular Japanese udon spot in Hawaii is considered one of the most photogenic eateries in the U.S. and Canada. According to a recent Yelp ranking, Marugame Udon is the third most photo-worthy restaurants, according to a recent Yelp ranking. Known for its assortment of udon, the...
KITV.com
Waikiki spot ranks #3 in Yelp list of most photo-worthy restaurants in North America
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- You've seen their lines curve around the block -- inviting both tourists and locals alike for delicious udon dishes. Marugame Udon is known for their fresh Japanese cuisine in Hawaii, California, and Texas. But Yelp has ranked the Waikiki location in the top #5 in North America for presentation too.
yourmileagemayvary.net
3rd Iconic Hawaiian Tourist Attraction Has Closed Due To Safety Issues
Hawaii is falling apart, y’all. Last September, the Honolulu City Council voted to remove the 3,922-step Haiku Stairs. The site was already closed to the public because it was private property and deemed too dangerous. But people were still trespassing on the property to climb the stairs because of the photo/selfie appeal. The budget for their removal was approved in June, 2022.
honolulumagazine.com
Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: Aug. 18–24, 2022
Saturday, August 20, through Wednesday, August 24, various times and locations. A medley of events launches this week with Duke’s OceanFest, an annual celebration of water sports and surfing in honor of Duke Paoa Kahanamoku. There’s the Red Bull Party Wave on Aug. 20, featuring costumed teams that will swim out to catch waves, and AccesSurf invites people with disabilities to showcase their skills at its adaptive surfing event on Aug. 22. Attend the official opening ceremony of Duke’s OceanFest on Aug. 22, and watch beloved pets ride the waves at Raising Cane’s Going to the Dogs “Surfur” Competition on Aug. 23. Or, watch a documentary screening and attend a talk story panel for Beyond The Sport – Joey Cabell: The Legend of Surf at Hawai‘i Theatre on Aug. 24. There’s plenty to do, so check out the whole schedule here.
‘Aloha Las Vegas’ returns to Hawaii with special treat
For this upcoming 52nd season, audiences will be treated to a lineup devoted exclusively to some of the most popular presentations throughout the decades -- it's a first for the theatre.
KITV.com
Liliha Bakery opening central Oahu location on August 31
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Voted one of the top bakeries in Hawaii, Liliha Bakery will open a new location in Central Oahu on August 31. The 7,000 square foot full-service coffee shop and bakery will be at the Pearl Highlands Center, in the former Pier 1 Imports space.
the university of hawai'i system
New tool provides wave flooding predictions for West Maui
A new interactive mapping tool provides predictions of coastal flooding in West Maui under various scenarios of sea-level rise and a range of wave events for community members, property owners, businesses, as well as state and county officials. The West Maui Wave-Driven Flooding With Sea Level Rise tool was created by researchers at the Pacific Islands Ocean Observing System (PacIOOS) based at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.
Coffee competition kicks off in Hawaii this weekend
The U.S. Coffee Championship returns this year to recapture the pre-pandemic momentum it once had, and to kick things off, Hawaii is at the top of the list to host the first rounds.
Hawaii reports 2,696 COVID cases, 13 new deaths
There are 1,886 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 338 on the Big Island, 116 on Kauai, four on Lanai, 311 on Maui, one on Molokai, and 40 diagnosed out of state.
hawaiinewsnow.com
With the owners away, this Ewa Beach home became a magnet for illegal dumping
His family was offered $7,500 from the Zuckerberg's in the weeks after his death. Kalihi businesses brace for disruptions as HART awards $500M utility relocation contract. Work between Middle Street and the downtown area has been stalled for about a year due to problems in relocating the utilities. Oceanographers have...
Monk seal pup rescued from Manana Island
The Marine Mammal Center reported a rescue of a monk seal pup on Manana Island off of Oahu.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Kalihi businesses brace for disruptions as HART awards $500M utility relocation contract
His family was offered $7,500 from the Zuckerberg's in the weeks after his death. With the owners away, this Ewa Beach home became a magnet for illegal dumping. The elderly owners have been on the mainland during the pandemic and their realtor is stuck with the mess. Oceanographers have a...
Get ready to see these 3-wheeled ‘Fun Utility Vehicles’ on Oahu
The company says their vehicles are built for daily driving at a fraction of the cost and environmental impact of traditional gas-powered options.
KITV.com
City preparing design documents to renovate storied Waikiki Natatorium
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Will the iconic Waikiki War Memorial Natatorium ever reopen to the public? After closing down due to water quality and safety issues 43 years ago, the storied landmark now sits dilapidated with crumbling concrete and chipped paint. The city told KITV-4 it is "in the process of...
Illegal activity in Waikiki continues to concern residents
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Recent violent incidents in Waikiki have those living there on high alert, and some residents calling on the City to add more eyes to certain areas known for having illegal activity. Some Waikiki residents are raising concerns about an unoccupied pavilion on Waikiki’s Kuhio Beach. The pavilion sits empty after Pacific Island […]
Ricochet prompts temporary limits at Oahu gun range
Bullets larger than .22 caliber will not be allowed at north-facing gun ranges starting on Wednesday, Aug. 24 after a ricochet incident.
honolulumagazine.com
Guide to Camping on O‘ahu
It’s not summer until you’ve slept outside, eaten a melty marshmallow off a stick, and woken up smelling like a campfire. So we’ve rounded up some key information and tips for camping on O‘ahu (which can be applied to other campsites in Hawai‘i, too). Note:...
honolulumagazine.com
What’s on the Menu and Schedule at Saturday’s Korean Festival in Honolulu
Manse! Or, hooray in Korean! If you want to eat way too much kim chee, drink soju, sing Korean songs and dance to K-pop, you’ll want to be at this annual cultural festival on Saturday. Here’s your guide to what you can eat, drink, watch and buy, where to park and so much more.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘I got played’: Texas visitor says Hawaii travel company’s online ‘discounts’ were a scam
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A tourist who vacationed in Hawaii says she got ripped off by an online travel company and she’s filing complaints. Laquana Sanders, of Katy, Texas, went on vacation with her family in Hawaii for the first time last month. After buying luau tickets from Hawaii Tour...
hawaiinewsnow.com
A trap on Maui intended for feral cats, mongoose turns up unexpected capture
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A live skunk was captured on Maui in the Kanahā Pond State Wildlife Sanctuary Monday morning. The DLNR said it was found in a trap initially set to catch feral cats and mongoose. Officials don’t know where the skunk came from, though in January last year,...
