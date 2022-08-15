Read full article on original website
Related
Rankings Are Out for the Top High School X-Country Teams in Texas
It has been said that football is king in Texas. I'm not going to argue that point. When you take a look at the attendance numbers and revenue raised as compared to other sports, football is on top. That's definitely the case at the high school level. It won't be...
ETSN.fm
Tyler, TX
17
Followers
43
Post
222
Views
ABOUT
ETSN.fm - East Texas Sports Network has the best sports coverage for Texas High School Sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://etsn.fm/
Comments / 0