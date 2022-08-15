Abilene Head Football Coach, Brad Nick’s Cowboy program will look to take a huge step forward in the 2022 season. It has been tough from the start for Nicks. He took over, in the spring of 2020, for a program that went 0-9 in 2019. He was not fully able to work-out with his players before his first season because of Covid. Abilene went 0-6 that first year and the Cowboys missed out on three games because of Covid issues. Last year, Abilene invested in the future as they started multiple underclassmen in critical positions and the Cowboys finished 0-9 to run their losing streak to 25 games.

