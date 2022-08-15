Read full article on original website
ksal.com
Cowboy Football Looks to Take A Step Forward
Abilene Head Football Coach, Brad Nick’s Cowboy program will look to take a huge step forward in the 2022 season. It has been tough from the start for Nicks. He took over, in the spring of 2020, for a program that went 0-9 in 2019. He was not fully able to work-out with his players before his first season because of Covid. Abilene went 0-6 that first year and the Cowboys missed out on three games because of Covid issues. Last year, Abilene invested in the future as they started multiple underclassmen in critical positions and the Cowboys finished 0-9 to run their losing streak to 25 games.
ksal.com
Fieldhouse Fall Walk-In Activities
The Salina Fieldhouse is opening its doors for adult “drop in” sports and activities. The facility is open each weekday for public use. The adult drop-in program will be held Monday – Friday from 12:00 – 2:00 pm at the fieldhouse. Activity space will be available for:
WIBW
Semi-trailer buckles along I-135 in Central Kansas
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - The trailer of a semi-truck buckled and collapsed along I-135 in Saline Co. on Friday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol says troopers worked a unique case on Friday morning, Aug. 19, on I-135 just south of I-70 in Saline Co. According to officials on the scene,...
ksal.com
Truck Crashes Near Salina
A truck driver from Las Vegas was transported to the hospital in Salina following a single vehicle crash along Interstate 135 late Friday night. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 41-year-old Yunet Zerquera-Jimenez was driving a 2013 International truck. He was headed north on I 135 in the right lane.
Long-awaited dining destination reopens in Abilene
DICKINSON COUNTY —Legacy Kansas is the official name while the subtitle for the new restaurant in Abilene is Munson's Prime Steaks Brookville Family Style Chicken. Deanna and Chuck Munson purchased the former Brookville Hotel that has been closed for several months and have combined it with their former Munson Prime restaurant which was destroyed by a fire.
KSN.com
What’s new at the Kansas State Fair this year?
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Aside from the strong lineup at this year’s Nex-Tech Grandstand, there are more exciting events happening at the 2022 Kansas State Fair. On Thursday, Sept. 15, the Kansas State Fair is honoring our seniors. Tickets for anyone 55 and older are only $2. Guests can also enjoy bingo at Dillon Hall from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Man from Newton injured after he falls from golf cart
HARVEY COUNTY—A Newton man was injured in an accident just before 5 p.m. Wednesday. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a homemade golf cart driven by 22-year-old Cale M. Lasiter of Newton was eastbound at 1701 James Court in Newton when Lasiter fell off the vehicle. The golf car left the roadway to the left, overturned and came to rest in a driveway.
UPDATE: Severe thunderstorm warning canceled
UPDATE 4:32 p.m. Friday: The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property, according to the National Weather Service in Wichita. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Kansas fence law seminar will be livestreamed
Good fences make good neighbors is the old saying we’ve all heard. The challenge is that there are many things that property owners need to be aware of when it comes to fences and fence laws. Roger McEowen, Washburn University School of Law & KSU Ag Economist, a noted...
UPDATE: Crash near Riley injures six
The Riley County Police Department has released additional information on the crash that injured six on Tuesday evening near the town of Riley. Upon arrival RCPD found a white 2016 Lincoln Navigator, driven by Mohammad Nomani, 40 of Manhattan, was traveling westbound on Madison Road, was turning south(left) onto N. Billings Street when it was struck from behind by a silver 2011 Ford F-150 driven by Gabriel Anderson, 24, of Clay Center.
WIBW
Concordia teacher ousted after heated exchange over poisoned butterfly garden
CONCORDIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A middle school science teacher in Concordia has been ousted by a unanimous USD 333 Board of Education after he and another board member got in a heated exchange over the poisoning of a campus butterfly garden. Concordia KNCK reports that the Concordia Public Schools USD...
ksal.com
Arrest in 2011 Salina Murder
An arrest has been made in a 11-year-old Saline County murder case. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation arrested a Salina man connected to a 2011 murder in New Cambria. According to the agency, in March of 2019 the Saline County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance to further investigate the February 17, 2011 death of 39-year-old Carol S. Williams that occurred in New Cambria, Kansas. KBI agents initiated an investigation.
Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 19
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Alstatt, Paige Allyson; 22; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Baier, Jessie...
WIBW
Woman life-flighted to hospital following Fort Riley Blvd. motorcycle crash
ksal.com
Algae Prompts 14 Health Advisories
Toxic blue green algae has prompted state health officials to issue public health advisories for 13 different bodies of water across the state, including a pond at a Salina park. According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, a harmful algal bloom (HAB) may look like foam, scum or...
Manhattan woman airlifted to hospital after motorcycle crash
UPDATE: Rollover crash on Scenic Drive injures one
Around 1:00pm on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, Riley County Police Department responded to a single vehicle crash south of the intersection of Wildcat Creek Road and Scenic Drive, south of the roundabout at Scenic and Anderson. Beth Bergsten, 71, of Manhattan, was transported by Riley County EMS to Ascension Via...
Three people injured in collision of pickup, tractor-trailer rig
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon south of Salina. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that Gregory Manning, 69, of Assaria, was southbound on Centennial Road in a tractor/trailer rig hauling grain when an eastbound 2003 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 17-year-old Assaria boy failed to stop at the stop sign at the Centennial/W. Hedberg Road intersection. The 1983 Kenworth struck the pickup just behind the driver's door and then rolled, ending up on its side.
WIBW
No injuries reported after car backs into school bus with children inside
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - No injuries were reported after a 70-year-old woman backed her Camaro into a school bus with four children on it. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, emergency crews were called to the 500 block of W Republic St. in Salina with reports of a non-injury accident.
7 of the Best Castles in Kansas That You Can Visit
You don't have to travel all the way to Europe to see a castle in real life, Kansas is a state that's filled with them. From gorgeous historic buildings to places so abandoned they're rumored to be haunted, here is a list of some of the most intriguing Kansas castles and where you can find them.
