Although residents were home during a blaze that claimed a Bois D'Arc home Wednesday, Aug. 10, everyone, including a 4-month-old baby, escaped without harm. The fire started when a lit cigarette was knocked behind a bed by a dog in the home, said resident Joseph Shipman, who has lived at the Robinson Street two-story house for five years.

BOIS D'ARC, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO