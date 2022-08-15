Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Pastor Calls out "Dangerous, Dishonest" Rhetoric from Sen. BlackburnAdvocate AndyTennessee State
A travel guide to Nashville, TennesseeCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerNashville, TN
Free Things to Do This Weekend in Nashville, Tennessee!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
The Gospel Music Association Announced Nominees for the 53rd Annual GMA Dove AwardsVeronica Charnell MediaNashville, TN
Dog Days Dining-Down South TodayDoc LawrenceNashville, TN
Related
NHL
Three questions facing Detroit Red Wings
Chances at first playoff appearance in seven seasons, identity among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Detroit Red Wings. [Red Wings 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Can...
The Hockey Writers
Marc-André Fleury Curse Continues to Hit Teams
The NHL’s expansion protocol dictates the holding of a draft to fill out the roster of new teams. The Seattle Kraken picked apart the rest of the league to staff their team in 2021-22, just as the Vegas Golden Knights did when they began play in 2017-18. When the Golden Knights arrived on the scene, the hockey world was shocked when the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins failed to protect franchise goaltender and former first-overall pick Marc-André Fleury.
NHL
On Tap: World Junior Championship quarterfinals underway
Ducks prospect McTavish dominating for Canada, Sharks forward Bordeleau leading U.S. among storylines. The 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship resumes with the quarterfinals on Wednesday. The semifinals are Friday and the championship and third-place game are Saturday. On Tap for the quarterfinals. All games on NHL Network in U.S., TSN...
Yardbarker
Flyers News & Rumors: Lindros Trade, Vigneault’s Downfall, Andrae & More
Even during a slow week in the world of the NHL, the Philadelphia Flyers have a pair of connections to a prominent issue in world affairs, and two intriguing nuggets about major events in franchise history popped up in the news. While fans wait another month for training camp to start, they can get their hockey fix with coverage of the World Junior Championship, memories of the Eric Lindros trade in 1992, and speculation about the unceremonious departure of former head coach Alain Vigneault.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
How Will The Flyers Look On Opening Night Of The 2022-23 Season?
We’re four weeks away from Philadelphia Flyers hockey action. According to reports, the club’s rookie camp will begin on Thursday, September 15. Then, the prospects will suit up for a pair of weekend games against the New York Rangers’ prospects. The games will take place at PPL Center in Allentown, home of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Puck drop will be at 7:05 p.m. ET on Friday, September 16 and 5:05 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 17th.
NHL
Jets celebrate Teemu Selanne, Teppo Numminen with Hall of Fame induction
Gala on Nov. 15, Hall of Fame induction prior to Nov. 17 game. WINNIPEG, Aug. 17, 2022 - The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club will induct Teemu Selanne and Teppo Numminen as the ninth and tenth members of the Winnipeg Jets Hall of Fame in November. The two Finnish stars from the Jets 1.0 era will have their banners raised to the rafters of Canada Life Centre at a Hall of Fame induction ceremony prior to the Jets' Thursday, Nov. 17 matchup against the Anaheim Ducks.
NHL
FLAMES ANNOUNCE TRANSACTION WITH MONTREAL
The Flames have traded Sean Monahan and a conditional 2025 first-round pick to the Canadiens in exchange for future considerations. The Calgary Flames announced today that they traded centre Sean Monahan and a conditional 2025 first-round pick to the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for future considerations. "On behalf of the...
NHL
FLAMES SIGN NAZEM KADRI
Centre inks a seven-year deal with an AAV of $7,000,000. The Calgary Flames announced today that they have signed centre Nazem Kadri to a seven-year contract with an AAV of $7,000,000. Kadri, a native of London, Ontario is coming off the best statistical season of his career where he notched...
RELATED PEOPLE
NHL
Fantasy hockey top 10 deep sleeper picks
Potential hidden gems in late rounds of expanded drafts; season preview podcasts. NHL.com identifies the top 10 fantasy hockey deep sleeper candidates for the 2022-23 season. For more fantasy coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. : Top 250. Top 10 sleepers |...
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Edvinsson Using 2022 WJC as Head Start for 2022 Training Camp
Isaac Newton’s first law of motion states that an object at rest stays at rest, and an object in motion stays in motion unless acted upon by an unbalanced force. Simply put: it’s easier to keep moving once you’re moving than it is to start or stop moving. This concept can be applied in many ways; for Simon Edvinsson, the Detroit Red Wings’ top prospect, this concept applies to how he’s preparing himself for his first NHL training camp.
NHL
Roope Hintz continues his ascent into a top-tier, game-breaking center
Hintz continued his assent into a top-level player as he posted almost a point a game and was a huge leader in two-way play. After getting placed on a line with Joe Pavelski and Jason Robertson two years ago, Hintz has seen his offensive numbers increase significantly, and last season was just another step.
NHL
Avalanche prospect Foudy benefitted from early exposure to pro hockey
DENVER -- Jean-Luc Foudy has been busy this summer preparing to make a good impression on the Colorado Avalanche. "Still being a young guy, I'm just working on getting faster, stronger," Foudy said. "Some of that stuff comes with your body maturing, and then just working on all these little things and especially working on my shot."
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL
Inside look at Detroit Red Wings
Poised for 'big step' with several new players under first-year coach Lalonde. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Detroit Red Wings. The Detroit Red Wings hope to be more competitive in their fourth season under...
NHL
Wolf, Flames prospect, looking for repeat performance
Seventh-round pick in 2019 was named top goalie in AHL last season. Dustin Wolf isn't sure exactly what he has planned for an encore in his second season of professional hockey, but he understands expectations have been raised after an impressive rookie campaign. The Calgary Flames goalie prospect was 33-9-5...
NHL
Predators Ready to Throw Another Smashville Party with NHL Awards, Draft
Gary Bettman, Sean Henry and Butch Spyridon Talk Impact on Team, City of Nashville After Landing Marquee League Events. Smashville is stepping into the hockey spotlight once again. Just months after hosting one of, if not the best, outdoor games in League history, the Nashville Predators will play host to...
Yardbarker
2022-23 NHL preview: Buffalo Sabres
Welcome to the 2022-23 season preview as brought to you by Betway Sports. We’ll be taking a dive into each teams offseason and what their Stanley Cup odds are for next season from the worst odds to the best. All odds current as of the time of writing. Chicago...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL
Canucks proceeding with Miller in plans, coach says
Center can become unrestricted free agent after this season. Bruce Boudreau is preparing as though J.T. Miller will be with the Vancouver Canucks when the regular season begins. "He's a Canuck, and the other stuff I can't do anything about," the Vancouver coach told SiriusXM NHL Network Radio on Thursday....
NHL
Edmonton Oilers fantasy projections for 2022-23
McDavid, Draisaitl rank 1-2 among forwards; Campbell top 10 goalie option. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Edmonton Oilers. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top...
Yardbarker
Nashville to host 2023 NHL Awards and NHL Draft
No one needs an excuse to visit Music City. But the NHL just made the idea even more appealing. On Thursday the league announced that the 2022-23 NHL Awards and the 2023 NHL Draft will both be held in Nashville. It will mark the first time the same city has hosted both events since Vancouver did so in 2006.
NHL
Top prospects for Dallas Stars
Johnston, Stankoven, Bourque could make impact in NHL this season. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Dallas Stars, according to NHL.com. [Stars 32 in 32: Season preview | 3 Questions | Fantasy breakdown]
Comments / 0