SkySports

Reading 3-0 Blackburn Rovers: Royals enjoy emphatic home win

Championship leaders Blackburn lost their 100 per cent record when they were soundly beaten 3-0 at lowly Reading. It was the hosts who dominated most of the first period, with defender Tom McIntyre nodding them in front in the 14th minute. Rovers improved slightly after the break but were undone...
SkySports

Heather Knight: England Women's captain undergoes hip surgery, out of India white-ball series

England Women's captain Heather Knight will miss September's white-ball series against India after undergoing hip surgery. Knight, the talismanic all-rounder, sustained the hip injury during a T20 international against South Africa and missed the subsequent Commonwealth Games, although had hoped to return quickly. But the 31-year-old revealed on Friday that...
SkySports

Steve Staunton's GAA exploits: 'What a Gaelic footballer he would have been!'

Steve Staunton is best known for his exploits on the soccer field. The Dundalk native played in three World Cups with Ireland and for almost 20 years as a professional in England. His talents also extended to Gaelic games, however. He played underage football for Louth, and before departing cross-channel...
SkySports

West Brom 0-0 Cardiff: Goalless at The Hawthorns

West Brom's struggles at the beginning of the new Championship season continued as a spirited Cardiff secured a 0-0 draw at the Hawthorns. The result left Steve Bruce's men, fancied by many for a promotion push this season, in the relegation zone after four matches. The team from Wales, meanwhile,...
SkySports

QPR 0-1 Blackpool: Josh Bowler earns win for Tangerines

Josh Bowler's goal against his former club gave Blackpool a 1-0 victory at QPR. Rangers had plenty of possession at Loftus Road but were unable to find an equaliser after Bowler netted in first-half injury time. Bowler cut in from the right and, after his first effort was blocked, he...
SkySports

Head-to-Head: Danny Houghton v Liam Hood

Watch all the tries from hooker's Danny Houghton and Liam Hood this season as they go head-to-head for Hull FC against Wakefield Trinity in the Super League. Live from 7.30pm Sky Sports Action.
SkySports

EFL goals and round-up: Millwall's own goals late show; Norwich win

Millwall benefitted from two remarkable own goals in stoppage time as they snatched a 2-2 draw at Swansea to go fourth in the Sky Bet Championship. The hosts looked to be heading for a routine victory following Ryan Manning's first goal for the club and a strike from Michael Obafemi inside the opening 12 minutes.
SkySports

Super League: Castleford Tigers' Mahe Fonua reaps rewards of new approach

The Castleford Tigers three-quarter has featured in all 23 regular-season games for the team so far in 2022 since joining from Hull FC over the winter and is set to extend that run away to Huddersfield Giants on Thursday evening, live on Sky Sports. Being reunited with his former Black...
SkySports

Preston 0-0 Rotherham: North End play out another goalless draw

Preston and Rotherham both maintained their unbeaten Championship records as they drew 0-0 in a hard-fought Roses battle. North End enjoyed by far the better of the match and defensively looked solid again, having not conceded now in their first four league matches. Rotherham, meanwhile, in somehow repelling all that...
SkySports

David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here... Norwich vs Millwall, Friday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football. Norwich finally got off the mark in midweek, although that seems a strange thing to say after only four games of the season! It was a big win for Dean Smith and his side, though, and it should lift some of the pressure.
