Reading 3-0 Blackburn Rovers: Royals enjoy emphatic home win
Championship leaders Blackburn lost their 100 per cent record when they were soundly beaten 3-0 at lowly Reading. It was the hosts who dominated most of the first period, with defender Tom McIntyre nodding them in front in the 14th minute. Rovers improved slightly after the break but were undone...
The Hundred: Alex Hales inspires Trent Rockets to victory over Oval Invincibles
Trent Rockets made it four Hundred wins from five with a 25-run victory over Oval Invincibles, inspired by the work of Alex Hales in front of his home crowd at Trent Bridge. The Hundred: Trent Rockets vs Oval Invincibles - scory summary. Trent Rockets: 181-4 from 100 balls - Hales...
Stoke 2-2 Middlesbrough: D'Margio Wright-Phillips earns point for Potters
D'Margio Wright-Phillips struck an added-time equaliser for Stoke as they snatched a 2-2 draw at home to Middlesbrough. Former England centre-half Phil Jagielka's own goal - on his 40th birthday - looked set to hand Boro all three points. But with Chris Wilder's side ready to celebrate their first victory...
Should Ollie Robinson have played as England's undercooked attack toils on day two at Lord's?
James Anderson and Stuart Broad. Undoubtedly two of England's greatest ever bowlers, and unquestionably still worth their place in the Test team. But are they a little undercooked?. The relentless, packed cricketing schedule has drawn plenty of criticism of late, but it has also played its part in offering little...
Heather Knight: England Women's captain undergoes hip surgery, out of India white-ball series
England Women's captain Heather Knight will miss September's white-ball series against India after undergoing hip surgery. Knight, the talismanic all-rounder, sustained the hip injury during a T20 international against South Africa and missed the subsequent Commonwealth Games, although had hoped to return quickly. But the 31-year-old revealed on Friday that...
England lose first Test against South Africa inside three days as Anrich Nortje stars for Proteas
England tumbled to a first defeat under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum as South Africa shredded the hosts for 149 to win the first LV= Insurance Test by an innings and 12 runs inside three days at Lord's. England fell victim to South Africa's potent bowling attack for the second...
Steve Staunton's GAA exploits: 'What a Gaelic footballer he would have been!'
Steve Staunton is best known for his exploits on the soccer field. The Dundalk native played in three World Cups with Ireland and for almost 20 years as a professional in England. His talents also extended to Gaelic games, however. He played underage football for Louth, and before departing cross-channel...
Norwich City 2-1 Huddersfield Town: Canaries earn first win of the season
Norwich finally picked up their first Championship win of the season at the fourth attempt as early goals from Josh Sargent and Danel Sinani set up a 2-1 victory over 10-man Huddersfield at Carrow Road. Sargent headed home with just six minutes on the clock before Sinani, who spent last...
Colchester 1-0 Bradford: Tom Eastman's stoppage-time header seals dramatic win for the U's
Tom Eastman’s header deep into stoppage time secured Colchester a dramatic 1-0 win over Bradford. Eastman headed in Noah Chilvers' inswinging free-kick at the far post to earn the U's their first league victory of the season, in the seventh minute of time added on. There was still time...
West Brom 0-0 Cardiff: Goalless at The Hawthorns
West Brom's struggles at the beginning of the new Championship season continued as a spirited Cardiff secured a 0-0 draw at the Hawthorns. The result left Steve Bruce's men, fancied by many for a promotion push this season, in the relegation zone after four matches. The team from Wales, meanwhile,...
QPR 0-1 Blackpool: Josh Bowler earns win for Tangerines
Josh Bowler's goal against his former club gave Blackpool a 1-0 victory at QPR. Rangers had plenty of possession at Loftus Road but were unable to find an equaliser after Bowler netted in first-half injury time. Bowler cut in from the right and, after his first effort was blocked, he...
Head-to-Head: Danny Houghton v Liam Hood
Watch all the tries from hooker's Danny Houghton and Liam Hood this season as they go head-to-head for Hull FC against Wakefield Trinity in the Super League. Live from 7.30pm Sky Sports Action.
EFL goals and round-up: Millwall's own goals late show; Norwich win
Millwall benefitted from two remarkable own goals in stoppage time as they snatched a 2-2 draw at Swansea to go fourth in the Sky Bet Championship. The hosts looked to be heading for a routine victory following Ryan Manning's first goal for the club and a strike from Michael Obafemi inside the opening 12 minutes.
Super League: Castleford Tigers' Mahe Fonua reaps rewards of new approach
The Castleford Tigers three-quarter has featured in all 23 regular-season games for the team so far in 2022 since joining from Hull FC over the winter and is set to extend that run away to Huddersfield Giants on Thursday evening, live on Sky Sports. Being reunited with his former Black...
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Roaring Lion colt on show at Newcastle for Michael Bell team
A double dose of all-weather action on Friday as potential Classic contenders head to Newcastle alongside a competitive card at Wolverhampton, live on Sky Sports Racing. 7:39 Newcastle - Roaring Lion colt goes for Qatar Racing. A whole host of big-name owners and trainers head to Gosforth Park for the...
Preston 0-0 Rotherham: North End play out another goalless draw
Preston and Rotherham both maintained their unbeaten Championship records as they drew 0-0 in a hard-fought Roses battle. North End enjoyed by far the better of the match and defensively looked solid again, having not conceded now in their first four league matches. Rotherham, meanwhile, in somehow repelling all that...
David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions
Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here... Norwich vs Millwall, Friday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football. Norwich finally got off the mark in midweek, although that seems a strange thing to say after only four games of the season! It was a big win for Dean Smith and his side, though, and it should lift some of the pressure.
