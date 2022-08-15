ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBEC AM

iBerkshires.com

Weekend Outlook: Plays, Craft Shows, and More

Berkshires County has a variety of events this cloudy hot weekend including craft fairs, plays, and comedy nights. Downtown Pittsfield concludes the Third Thursday season this Thursday, August 18, with a "Love Pittsfield" theme. The event includes snowcones, giveaways, a bounce house, vendors, food truck and performances by Zumba with...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Live 95.9

A Historic Landmark Starting To Spark Some New Light In Adams

If you grew up in Adams like I have for 20 plus years, then you are probably well familiar with a piece of history in our town. Located in the heart of downtown Adams, built in 1937 to replace the former Atlas Theater that burned-down previously. Now I'm not trying to giveaway my full age or anything like that, but sadly I was not even thought of when The Adams Theater was in full swing back in the golden era. However my parents who were kids in the 1960s, have some fond memories of going to Matinees every weekend.
ADAMS, MA
baystateparent.com

15 September Fairs and Festivals

This is the month for harvest festivals, country fairs, and kid-friendly carnivals. Make some memories at one of these 15 seasonal events happening in the Bay State and beyond. Schooner Festival – Gloucester. The 38th annual festival, set in Gloucester’s scenic harbor, is jam-packed with events and opportunities to...
GLOUCESTER, MA
WNAW 94.7

What? Motorist Drives SUV Inside of a Massachusetts Mall? (VIDEO)

Remember the days of shopping at the Berkshire Mall? I truly miss those days. I remember back when the Berkshire Mall was the hopping place to be on the weekends. Back in those days, you had to drive around the outside of the mall at times just to find a parking spot. Between the shoppers and the movie theater attendees, the mall was booming with life (Do you remember these 65 Berkshire Mall stores?)
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WBEC AM

This Has to Be the Most Unique Way to Travel Around Pittsfield!

There are plenty of ways to get around the Berkshires and more specifically, Pittsfield. You can drive, go biking, take a scooter, walk around downtown, or even jog over to most places. But there is a mode of transportation out there that has shown up in Pittsfield area and it might just be the unique way to get around that we've seen. And thanks to TikTok, it's definitely making its way around the internet.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Centuries-Old Tomb Opened, Repaired in Savoy

SAVOY, Mass. — Earlier this month, stonemasons rehabilitated a more than 200-year-old crypt that was built into the hillside of Tomb Cemetery. The front of the stone structure was shifting forward and the Cemetery Committee feared that it may topple over Now, it stands up straight — supported by reset pins — and the surrounding stone wall has been put back into place.
SAVOY, MA
WBEC AM

Should This Brew Be the Official Beer of The Berkshires WHOOPEE FM?

One great thing that I've discovered since being in The Berkshires is the selection of brews out at a few local establishments. As someone originally from the Midwest, I'm new to several of the brews served throughout New England. And from all of them, there is one in particular that seemed like it would be a perfect brew to be 'The Official Beer of WHOOPEE FM'.
PITTSFIELD, MA
cnyhomepage.com

Strong Thunderstorm moving through area

ALBANY, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a Special Weather Statement. A strong thunderstorm is moving through the Mohawk Valley area and could impact areas of Southern Herkimer County through 6:30PM Thursday. The storm was tracked by radar, at 5:39PM, Thursday, near Utica moving...
ALBANY, NY
WUPE

Amazing Western MA Bobcat Stops Off for Quick Bathroom Break (VIDEO)

As mentioned in previous articles, there's no shortage of people sharing photos and videos of wildlife on social media. Many of these photos and videos were taken right here in Berkshire County. It's a fun pastime to capture our furry counterparts on camera and share, share, share. Think about it, there was a time, not too long ago, when we couldn't do this. I mean sure, you could hold a cumbersome camcorder and try to film wildlife but it certainly wouldn't be as easy or as practical as whipping out your phone, and bam you're good to go. You gotta love technology.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
iBerkshires.com

MassDOT to Resurface Adams' Howland Avenue

ADAMS, Mass. — The state Department of Transportation is set to resurface all four lanes of Howland Avenue in fiscal 2023, with work expected to begin in the fall. "We don't know the exact number; we do know that the scope is, essentially, just north of the roundabout, all the way up to the city line by Bounti-Fare," said Town Administrator Jay Green at Wednesday's Board of Selectmen meeting. "The methodology of the resurfacing is yet to be determined. MassDOT engineers need to come out and work with our DPW to do core samples to determine the condition of the roadway that's underneath the surface."
ADAMS, MA
WBEC AM

WBEC AM

