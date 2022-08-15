Read full article on original website
iBerkshires.com
Weekend Outlook: Plays, Craft Shows, and More
Berkshires County has a variety of events this cloudy hot weekend including craft fairs, plays, and comedy nights. Downtown Pittsfield concludes the Third Thursday season this Thursday, August 18, with a "Love Pittsfield" theme. The event includes snowcones, giveaways, a bounce house, vendors, food truck and performances by Zumba with...
Highly Anticipated Performance Canceled For Fair In Rhinebeck, New York
What a bummer but what can you do? A lot of folks were looking forward to Darci Lynne's performance on Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022 at the Grandstand at the Dutchess County Fair but news broke today that the show is canceled. The Dutchess County Fair took to social media with...
A Historic Landmark Starting To Spark Some New Light In Adams
If you grew up in Adams like I have for 20 plus years, then you are probably well familiar with a piece of history in our town. Located in the heart of downtown Adams, built in 1937 to replace the former Atlas Theater that burned-down previously. Now I'm not trying to giveaway my full age or anything like that, but sadly I was not even thought of when The Adams Theater was in full swing back in the golden era. However my parents who were kids in the 1960s, have some fond memories of going to Matinees every weekend.
Powerful Storm Rips Thru Festival in Albany – Aftermath Photos Here!
Intense Storm Unloads on Festival in Albany - Check Out the Damage in the Gallery Below. It was all hands on deck shortly after 5 pm when a fast-moving, intense thunderstorm rocked festival goers, vendors, and even performers at the free Food Festival on Wednesday afternoon at the Empire State Plaza in downtown Albany.
‘Sporting’ A Fresh Coat Of Paint, The Sportsman’s Cafe Has Reopened In Pittsfield
As I wrote on Tuesday, the Pecks Rd. area of Pittsfield is coming back to life! "Old Man Jeff's BBQ Company" announced their soon-to-be-open restaurant in the old PortSmitts, and now... Ladies And Gentlemen, Sporties is BACK!. I had a chance to speak to Jonathan "Griff" Griffin, on Thursday who...
Popular Book, Comic and Music Store Chain Is Opening In Crossgates Mall
There is just something about buying a book or your favorite new album and holding it in your hands that cannot be replaced. A popular chain store is about to bring that experience to Crossgates Mall. Don't get me wrong. I love the convenience of pulling up one of my...
baystateparent.com
15 September Fairs and Festivals
This is the month for harvest festivals, country fairs, and kid-friendly carnivals. Make some memories at one of these 15 seasonal events happening in the Bay State and beyond. Schooner Festival – Gloucester. The 38th annual festival, set in Gloucester’s scenic harbor, is jam-packed with events and opportunities to...
North Adams art museum workers schedule 1-day strike
Unionized workers at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, frustrated with the progress of contract negotiations, have authorized a one-day strike for later this week.
What? Motorist Drives SUV Inside of a Massachusetts Mall? (VIDEO)
Remember the days of shopping at the Berkshire Mall? I truly miss those days. I remember back when the Berkshire Mall was the hopping place to be on the weekends. Back in those days, you had to drive around the outside of the mall at times just to find a parking spot. Between the shoppers and the movie theater attendees, the mall was booming with life (Do you remember these 65 Berkshire Mall stores?)
6 Restaurants in Pittsfield Are Essential Must-Visits in the Berkshires
The Berkshires has a lot of attractive restaurants throughout its place in western Massachusetts. It has so many around the region, sometimes it can be tough to narrow down just the right spot to make your way to for a fantastic meal. Of course, if you stick to the heart of the Berkshires in Pittsfield, you have six great options.
The North Adams Fall Foliage Parade Is Coming This Fall With Some Changes
I don't know about you but I am so excited for fall here, especially in North Adams!. This year the fall annual parade celebrates a fun theme honoring all your favorite holidays. We here at WUPE love to be a part of this event!. The theme this year means honoring...
This Has to Be the Most Unique Way to Travel Around Pittsfield!
There are plenty of ways to get around the Berkshires and more specifically, Pittsfield. You can drive, go biking, take a scooter, walk around downtown, or even jog over to most places. But there is a mode of transportation out there that has shown up in Pittsfield area and it might just be the unique way to get around that we've seen. And thanks to TikTok, it's definitely making its way around the internet.
Berkshire County cafe, market reopening after 2 years
The Store at Five Corners is reopening under new ownership on August 16. The cafe and market, located at 4 New Ashford Road in Williamstown, closed in July 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
iBerkshires.com
Centuries-Old Tomb Opened, Repaired in Savoy
SAVOY, Mass. — Earlier this month, stonemasons rehabilitated a more than 200-year-old crypt that was built into the hillside of Tomb Cemetery. The front of the stone structure was shifting forward and the Cemetery Committee feared that it may topple over Now, it stands up straight — supported by reset pins — and the surrounding stone wall has been put back into place.
Should This Brew Be the Official Beer of The Berkshires WHOOPEE FM?
One great thing that I've discovered since being in The Berkshires is the selection of brews out at a few local establishments. As someone originally from the Midwest, I'm new to several of the brews served throughout New England. And from all of them, there is one in particular that seemed like it would be a perfect brew to be 'The Official Beer of WHOOPEE FM'.
cnyhomepage.com
Strong Thunderstorm moving through area
ALBANY, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a Special Weather Statement. A strong thunderstorm is moving through the Mohawk Valley area and could impact areas of Southern Herkimer County through 6:30PM Thursday. The storm was tracked by radar, at 5:39PM, Thursday, near Utica moving...
Joel Bierwert of Northampton joins Peacock dating series ‘Love Island USA’
NORTHAMPTON — Joel Bierwert has landed on “Love Island USA.”. Bierwert entered the villa Tuesday night as one of the Peacock dating show’s surprise “bombshell” Islanders. The 27-year-old bodybuilder from Northampton works as a welder and fabricator. Among the “fun facts” offered about Bierwert:...
Owner of Cooper’s Corner and State Street Fruit Store sells business
The owner of Cooper's Corner in Florence and State Street Fruit Store in Northampton announced that he is selling his business to an employee.
Amazing Western MA Bobcat Stops Off for Quick Bathroom Break (VIDEO)
As mentioned in previous articles, there's no shortage of people sharing photos and videos of wildlife on social media. Many of these photos and videos were taken right here in Berkshire County. It's a fun pastime to capture our furry counterparts on camera and share, share, share. Think about it, there was a time, not too long ago, when we couldn't do this. I mean sure, you could hold a cumbersome camcorder and try to film wildlife but it certainly wouldn't be as easy or as practical as whipping out your phone, and bam you're good to go. You gotta love technology.
iBerkshires.com
MassDOT to Resurface Adams' Howland Avenue
ADAMS, Mass. — The state Department of Transportation is set to resurface all four lanes of Howland Avenue in fiscal 2023, with work expected to begin in the fall. "We don't know the exact number; we do know that the scope is, essentially, just north of the roundabout, all the way up to the city line by Bounti-Fare," said Town Administrator Jay Green at Wednesday's Board of Selectmen meeting. "The methodology of the resurfacing is yet to be determined. MassDOT engineers need to come out and work with our DPW to do core samples to determine the condition of the roadway that's underneath the surface."
