Kayla Harrison talks PFL Playoffs, Future, and Possible Cyborg Superfight
Kayla Harrison (14-0-0) is back in London for her PFL Playoff clash against Martina Jindrova (6-2-0) on Saturday night, but still found a moment for an exclusive catch-up with M&F ahead of bell time. The American Top Team member spoke of her continued love of MMA, family business, Cyborg, and gaining perspective on life.
Yardbarker
Babyface turn teased during AEW Dynamite
A babyface turn was teased tonight on AEW Dynamite. Daniel Garcia and Bryan Danielson faced off in a 2 out of 3 falls match. Garcia won the first fall by putting Danielson to sleep. Danielson got a quick pinfall to win the second fall and he won the final and...
WWE・
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Mike Tyson in wheelchair weeks after claiming his death is ‘coming close’
Mike Tyson was seen being wheeled through Miami International Airport on Tuesday after recently saying his “expiration date is coming close.”. The former heavyweight champion has dealt with back problems recently and was spotted in July walking with a cane in New York City. "He's dealing with a sciatica...
