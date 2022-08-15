Read full article on original website
Boston police arrest Hyde Park rape suspect
Police said the alleged incident took place Tuesday at about 2:25 p.m. in the area of 800 Hyde Park Avenue. Police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon in connection with an attempted rape of a woman in Hyde Park. Eric Davis, 67, of Dorchester is expected to appear in West Roxbury...
Fight Halts Traffic As Teens Battle in the Middle of Seaver Street in Roxbury
On Sunday, August 14th, at around 9:40 p.m. Boston Police Officers from District B-2 received at least one call for a fight in the middle of Seaver Street, Roxbury which was impeding traffic and causing significant backups. Boston Police Officers as well as Transit Police, and the MSP/BPD Gang Unit...
Boston Fire, EMS and Police Respond to Rollover with Injuries in Jamaica Plain
On August 16th at approximately 22:30 hours Boston Firefighters, Boston EMS and Boston Police Officers from District E-13 responded to the area of Forest Hills Street for a 911 call reporting a vehicle rollover with entrapment. The call reported a rolled over vehicle with the driver still trapped inside. Upon...
Woman Critically Stabbed in Near Malcom X Park Monday Evening
On August 15th at approximately 18:30 hours, Boston Police Operations received a 911 call from Boston Medical Center that a gray Honda had just dropped off a female victim who had been stabbed. The initial caller did not know where the incident had occurred and how seriousness the nature of the injuries were. Officers and a supervisor from District D-4 immediately responded to the hospital.
Armed Robbery Ends with Gun Arrest in Dorchester Overnight
At about 01:40 hours, on Thursday, August 18, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan), responded to the area of Callender Street and Lyford Street in Dorchester for a report of an armed robbery in progress. The suspect, later identified as Voicy Sanders, 27, of Boston, produced a firearm and...
25 Investigates: Charges upgraded in attack on Boston principal
BOSTON — 25 Investigates has learned a Suffolk County grand jury has indicted 16-year-old Laurette LeRouge as a “youthful offender” for the beating of a Boston Public Schools principal in November. Prosecutors can seek a “youthful offender” indictment when a teen has been previously committed to the...
BPD and MSP Gang Unit Recovers Illegal Firearm in D Street Projects in Southie Tuesday
At about 7:35 PM on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, Members of the Youth Violence Strike Force conducted an investigation in the area of 200 D Street, which led to a firearm arrest of Junior Martinez-Perello, 23, of Boston. Based on an active investigation, officers became aware that a large group...
Police Arrest Framingham Man on Warrant For Burglary
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man at the U.S. Post Office at 330 Cochituate Road yesterday morning, August 17. Police arrested at 10:12 a.m. Dylan Crites, 36, of 19 Norman Road. He was arrested on a warrant for unarmed burglary, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Police: Man arrested with gun while shooting music video in South Boston park
SOUTH BOSTON — A man was arrested after he was found with a high-capacity gun while filming a music video in a South Boston park. Police say Junior Martinez-Perello, 23, was shooting the video near the Orton Field basketball court around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officers conducting a gang investigation nearby noticed a group of 25-30 people and saw Martinez-Perello being filmed, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office.
Car flips over guardrail in crash on Interstate 93 in Boston
BOSTON — A serious crash on Interstate 93 in Boston that injured six people is under investigation. The crash happened at 2 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway in Dorchester. Boston EMS said six people were taken to the hospital with injuries. WCVB will have more information...
Victim in critical condition after stabbing at Roxbury park
BOSTON — A person suffered serious injuries after being stabbed at a Roxbury park on Monday night, police say. Responding officers were notified of a person that walked into Boston Medical Center with multiple stab wounds just before 7:00 p.m., according to Boston Police. Officials say the victim’s injuries...
Teen girl charged in attack that left principal of Massachusetts school unconscious
BOSTON — A teenage girl accused of attacking her principal and knocking her unconscious at a Boston school was arraigned in court Wednesday. Principal Patricia Lampron was knocked unconscious on Nov. 3 during dismissal at the Upper Campus of the Dr. William W. Henderson K-12 Inclusion School. The girl,...
One Person Arrested after a Search Warrant Leads to the Recovery of Drugs
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
Police: Framingham Woman Arrested on Multiple Motor Vehicle Violations
FRAMINGHAM – Police arrested a Framingham woman at 7 a.m. yesterday, August 17 on multiple motor vehicle charges. Police pulled over a vehicle driven by Patricia Lounsbury-Krotki, 54 of 89 Bethany Road in Framingham at 7;33 a.m. on Clinton Street. “Plates came back stolen out of Avon, and were...
Victim from Shooting on Talbot Ave Drives to Carney Early Monday Morning
On Monday, August 15th at around 12:45 A.M., Boston Police Officers from District B-3 and C-11 received at least one 911 call for a person who was shot self presenting at a local hospital, with the caller stating that the shooting had occurred in the area of Talbot Avenue in Dorchester.
Four men charged in connection with black-market marijuana, tobacco trafficking in Mass.
Four men are charged in connection with a "major black-market marijuana and tobacco trafficking operation" in Woburn.
Radio host John DePetro arrested on trespassing charge
Warwick police tell 12 News DePetro was arrested outside a home on Staples Avenue.
Suspect in Custody After BPD Officers Respond to Attempted Rape by Armed Suspect in Dorchester
Operator of Moped Rushed to Hospital After Falling Off
On August 16th at approximately 20:55 hours, District B-2 units along with Boston EMS and Boston Fire responded to the area of Wales Street after a 911 call came in reporting a pedestrian struck. Upon arrival, a driver whom was on a moped was discovered at the scene and was...
Suspect in Custody on Breaking and Entering Charges Following BPD Response to Suspicious Person in Dorchester
At about 2:01 AM on Friday August 5, 2022, officers assigned to District C-11 (Dorchester) made an onsite arrest following their response to a call for a suspicious person in the area of 5 Lorenzo Street in Dorchester. On arrival, officers observed a female suspect, later identified as Erica Messina, 37, of Boston, standing on a ladder while attempting to climb through a window of the residence.
