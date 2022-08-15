ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston

Boston police arrest Hyde Park rape suspect

Police said the alleged incident took place Tuesday at about 2:25 p.m. in the area of 800 Hyde Park Avenue. Police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon in connection with an attempted rape of a woman in Hyde Park. Eric Davis, 67, of Dorchester is expected to appear in West Roxbury...
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Boston Fire, EMS and Police Respond to Rollover with Injuries in Jamaica Plain

On August 16th at approximately 22:30 hours Boston Firefighters, Boston EMS and Boston Police Officers from District E-13 responded to the area of Forest Hills Street for a 911 call reporting a vehicle rollover with entrapment. The call reported a rolled over vehicle with the driver still trapped inside. Upon...
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Woman Critically Stabbed in Near Malcom X Park Monday Evening

On August 15th at approximately 18:30 hours, Boston Police Operations received a 911 call from Boston Medical Center that a gray Honda had just dropped off a female victim who had been stabbed. The initial caller did not know where the incident had occurred and how seriousness the nature of the injuries were. Officers and a supervisor from District D-4 immediately responded to the hospital.
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Armed Robbery Ends with Gun Arrest in Dorchester Overnight

At about 01:40 hours, on Thursday, August 18, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan), responded to the area of Callender Street and Lyford Street in Dorchester for a report of an armed robbery in progress. The suspect, later identified as Voicy Sanders, 27, of Boston, produced a firearm and...
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Police Arrest Framingham Man on Warrant For Burglary

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man at the U.S. Post Office at 330 Cochituate Road yesterday morning, August 17. Police arrested at 10:12 a.m. Dylan Crites, 36, of 19 Norman Road. He was arrested on a warrant for unarmed burglary, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Man arrested with gun while shooting music video in South Boston park

SOUTH BOSTON — A man was arrested after he was found with a high-capacity gun while filming a music video in a South Boston park. Police say Junior Martinez-Perello, 23, was shooting the video near the Orton Field basketball court around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officers conducting a gang investigation nearby noticed a group of 25-30 people and saw Martinez-Perello being filmed, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Car flips over guardrail in crash on Interstate 93 in Boston

BOSTON — A serious crash on Interstate 93 in Boston that injured six people is under investigation. The crash happened at 2 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway in Dorchester. Boston EMS said six people were taken to the hospital with injuries. WCVB will have more information...
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

One Person Arrested after a Search Warrant Leads to the Recovery of Drugs

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Suspect in Custody After BPD Officers Respond to Attempted Rape by Armed Suspect in Dorchester

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Operator of Moped Rushed to Hospital After Falling Off

On August 16th at approximately 20:55 hours, District B-2 units along with Boston EMS and Boston Fire responded to the area of Wales Street after a 911 call came in reporting a pedestrian struck. Upon arrival, a driver whom was on a moped was discovered at the scene and was...
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Suspect in Custody on Breaking and Entering Charges Following BPD Response to Suspicious Person in Dorchester

At about 2:01 AM on Friday August 5, 2022, officers assigned to District C-11 (Dorchester) made an onsite arrest following their response to a call for a suspicious person in the area of 5 Lorenzo Street in Dorchester. On arrival, officers observed a female suspect, later identified as Erica Messina, 37, of Boston, standing on a ladder while attempting to climb through a window of the residence.
