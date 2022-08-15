Read full article on original website
Marilyn E. Lakin, 90
Marilyn E. Lakin, 90, of Onset formerly of Raynham died Thursday, August 11, 2022 at Sippican Healthcare Center in Marion. Born in Great Barrington, she was the daughter of the late John and Marguerite (Grau) Zucco. Raised in Raynham, Mrs. Lakin was a graduate of Taunton High School, Class of 1950. She moved to Onset in 1955.
St. Gabriel’s to kick off upcoming family worship with picnic
MARION – On September 11th at 10 a.m. at Silvershell Beach, Saint Gabriel’s Episcopal Church will be kicking off their New Youth and Family Ministry program with worship, picnic and fishing. Saint Gabriel’s said in a recent press release that they are “up for the challenge offering experiences...
UPDATED: Five alarm fire at Mattapoisett boatyard
MATTAPOISETT — Fire crews from across the South Coast responded to a five alarm fire at the Mattapoisett boatyard on Friday, Aug. 19. Onlookers report that the fire began around 1:30 pm. Massive plumes of smoke could be seen from as far away as New Bedford. The intersection of...
Area candidates raise funds ahead of primary
Ahead of the Sept. 6 primary election, candidates are raising support — and funds — for a tough race. In the Tri-town, residents can cast a vote for candidates running for 10th Bristol Representative, Plymouth County District Attorney and Plymouth County Commissioner. Here’s a look at each candidate’s...
Mattapoisett lawyer among best lawyers list
MATTAPOISETT – Keith H. McCown of Morgan, Brown & Joy attorney, and resident of Mattapoisett, was recognized by 2023 Best Lawyers. McCown practices employment law. Best Lawyers is based solely on a peer-review survey, in which attorneys cast more than 9.4 million votes on the legal abilities of other lawyers in their practice areas. Best Lawyers highlights the top 5% of practicing attorneys in the United States, covering more than 148 different practice areas. Best Lawyers has been published since 1983 and selections will be featured in the 2023 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America publication. In all, 12 attorneys were named to the Best Lawyers list.
Investors consider new uses for old Forestview Nursing Home
The sprawling nursing home formerly known as Forestview and, later, as Wareham Healthcare, has sat empty since last July. Now, several investors are looking into purchasing the property for use either as a nursing home or to convert it into apartments — either for seniors, assisted living or for the general market.
Double fatal shooting reported in Onset
A double fatal shooting that “appears to be a murder-suicide” was reported in Onset earlier this evening, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. Wareham Police contacted Massachusetts State Police around 5 p.m. on Friday, the district attorney’s office said in a statement, about a reported double fatal shooting. The incident preliminarily seems to be a murder-suicide, according to the district attorney’s office.
