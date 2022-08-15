Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
‘They feel like they’re the heroes of Houston right now’: Pearland Little League team ready to make World Series debut
WILLIAMSPORT, PA – The 2022 Little League World Series officially kicked off on Wednesday with Opening Ceremonies and the first games of the tournament. Among the 20 teams competing from around the world this year is Pearland Little League, representing the Southwest Region. The team’s first game is Thursday at 6 p.m. Central Time.
