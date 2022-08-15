ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murrieta, CA

Murrieta City Council to Honor Fallen Service Members at August 16 Murrieta City Council

Murrieta, California
 5 days ago
Please join the City of Murrieta for a special start to the August 16, 2022 City Council Meeting. City Council will open the meeting in honor of the 13 fallen service members who lost their lives on August 26, 2021 in Afghanistan at the Kabul airport as they were working to assist evacuees departing the country.

The Murrieta City Council meeting begins at 6:00 p.m. and will include the Pledge of Allegiance led by the Murrieta Police Department Honor Guard and an invocation by Jeremy Stalnecker, a Marine veteran and Murrieta Fire & Rescue Chaplain. MilVet, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting veterans, will be providing 13 pairs of military boots to display in honor of each of the individuals who lost their lives. Additionally, a thank you banner will be available for signature. The City will share its support and that of the community by presenting the banner to the United States Marine Corps 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment (2/1) later this year.

Please watch online (www.youtube.com/c/CityofMurrietaYouTube or on the City's Facebook page) or join in person for this special remembrance honoring the lives of the fallen service members.

