Updated Colts 53-man roster projection after preseason Week 1

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts got through their first week of the preseason and while they couldn’t come away with a road victory over the Buffalo Bills, they inched one step closer to reducing the roster to 53 players.

The first five cuts are set to come before the end of Tuesday, reducing the rosters to 85 players. The Tuesday following the second preseason game on Aug. 20 will include another five cuts. Then, following the final preseason game on Aug. 27, the final roster cuts will be made down to 53 players.

With the first preseason game now behind us, here’s an updated 53-man roster projection for the Colts:

Quarterback (2)

AP Photo/Joshua Bessex

1. Matt Ryan

2. Nick Foles

Even after Sam Ehlinger’s strong day, there’s no reason to keep more than two quarterbacks on the active roster.

Running Back (4)

AP Photo/Joshua Bessex

1. Jonathan Taylor

2. Nyheim Hines

3. Phillip Lindsay

4. Ty’Son Williams

Lindsay is securing his role as the RB3 while Williams was the next in line during the preseason opener. He would have to work on special teams as the RB4, but it appears he’s leading that charge going into the second week of the preseason.

Wide Receiver (5)

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

1. Michael Pittman Jr.

2. Parris Campbell

3. Alec Pierce

4. Ashton Dulin

5. Keke Coutee

The Colts could certainly keep six wide receivers here but with Nyheim Hines expected to see more work out of the slot, they may start the season with just five. Coutee has been leading that competition for much of training camp and he may have the advantage as long as his groin injury isn’t severe.

Tight End (4)

AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes

1. Mo Alie-Cox

2. Kylen Granson

3. Jelani Woods

4. Andrew Ogletree

The preseason opener only confirmed that the Colts are likely to keep four tight ends. The upside of Woods and Ogletree will be too enticing to keep on the practice squad.

Interior Offensive Line (4)

AP Photo/Joshua Bessex

1. Quenton Nelson

2. Ryan Kelly

3. Danny Pinter

4. Will Fries

These four are pretty close to being locks on the roster. Fries had a strong showing in the preseason opener. The question becomes whether one of the undrafted rookies in Wesley French, Alex Mollette or Josh Selztner wind up making the roster.

Offensive Tackle (5)

AP Photo/Jeff Lewis

1. Matt Pryor

2. Braden Smith

3. Bernhard Raimann

4. Dennis Kelly

5. Ryan Van Demark

The final spot in the room will be interesting, especially considering the fact that Kelly hasn’t practiced for the majority of training camp due to a knee injury. If he’s healthy, he can play four spots on the offensive line. Van Demark makes it for now, but he’s on the bubble.

Defensive End (4)

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

1. Yannick Ngakoue

2. Kwity Paye

3. Tyquan Lewis

4. Ben Banogu

This room is pretty standard. Banogu had a strong showing during the preseason opener. Ifeadi Odenigbo will be someone to watch over the next two weeks as a player who could compete for one of the final roster spots.

Defensive Tackle (6)

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

1. DeForest Buckner

2. Grover Stewart

3. Dayo Odeyingbo

4. Chris Williams

5. Curtis Brooks

6. Eric Johnson II

The two rookies in Brooks and Johnson will be fun to watch this preseason. They both showed a lot of promise during the preseason opener. Williams is a wild card here because he’s missed the majority of training camp due to a lower leg injury, but he’s a true one-technique behind Grover Stewart.

Linebacker (6)

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

1. Shaquille Leonard

2. Bobby Okereke

3. Zaire Franklin

4. E.J. Speed

5. Sterling Weatherford

6. Jojo Domann

The final two spots in the room will likely come down to those two undrafted rookies and veteran special teamer Brandon King. The latter didn’t have the best showing on defense in the preseason opener while Domann and Weatherford both offer upside in that phase of the game.

Cornerback (6)

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

1. Stephon Gilmore

2. Kenny Moore II

3. Brandon Facyson

4. Isaiah Rodgers

5. Tony Brown

6. Marvell Tell III

With the top-four spots in the room locked up, the final two are completely up for grabs. Right now, it looks like Brown has the lead for the No. 5 role given his speed and versatility. Tell has looked closer to his rookie form than the one that disappointed in 2021. Don’t be surprised if he takes advantage of this opportunity.

Safety (4)

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

1. Julian Blackmon

2. Nick Cross

3. Rodney McLeod

4. Armani Watts

It would be a surprise if the Colts didn’t keep these four as the safeties. They could add another like rookie Rodney Thomas II or Will Redmond, two players who have experience at both cornerback and safety.

Specialists (3)

AP Photo/Joshua Bessex

1. Rodrigo Blankenship

2. Rigoberto Sanchez

3. Luke Rhodes

The only competition to watch here is at kicker between Blankenship and Jake Verity. Blankenship has the upper hand right now.

Review

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Offense (24)

Pos First Second Third Fourth+

QB Matt Ryan Nick Foles

RB Jonathan Taylor Nyheim Hines Phillip Lindsay Ty’Son Williams

WR Michael Pittman Jr. Parris Campbell Alec Pierce

Ashton Dulin

Keke Coutee

TE Mo Alie-Cox Kylen Granson Jelani Woods Andrew Ogletree

LT Matt Pryor Bernhard Raimann

LG Quenton Nelson Will Fries

C Ryan Kelly

RG Danny Pinter

RT Braden Smith Dennis Kelly Ryan Van Demark

Defense (26)

Pos. First Second Third

DE Yannick Ngakoue Ben Banogu

DT DeForest Buckner Dayo Odeyinbgo Curtis Brooks

DT Grover Stewart Chris Williams Eric Johnson II

DE Kwity Paye Tyquan Lewis

LB Shaquille Leonard Zaire Franklin Sterling Weatherford

LB Bobby Okereke E.J. Speed Jojo Domann

CB Stephon Gilmore Brandon Facyson Tony Brown

CB Kenny Moore II Isaiah Rodgers Marvell Tell III

FS Julian Blackmon Rodney McLeod

SS Nick Cross Armani Watts

Specialists (3)

Pos. Player

K Rodrigo Blankenship

P Rigoberto Sanchez

LS Luke Rhodes

