On3 ranked the top linebacker corps in the country. Where is Michigan?

Michigan football has been known for having several elite groups, especially coming off of last year’s team. The offensive line won the Joe Moore Award last year, while both specialists — Jake Moody and Brad Robbins — won their respective specialist awards. The running back position is loaded, as is wide receiver, and tight end. The edge rusher position has put every starter in the Jim Harbaugh era into the NFL as at least a third-round draft pick, with four going in the first round.

But there’s another position group that On3 is high on — linebacker.

On3 ranks the top linebacking groups in the country:

The standout: Junior Colson

The buzz: Colson, who was born in Haiti, has All-America potential. He flows well from sideline-to-sideline and plays with a nasty disposition. Part-time starter Nikhai Hill-Green also is back, and he and Colson should form an effective combo. Michael Barrett, who was a part-time starter in 2020, should see a lot of time, too.

Thanks to players such as Junior Colson, who was a freshman All-American, and loads of experience returning, the Wolverines have a solid corps, coached by George Helow, taking the field this year. Here’s is how On3 ranks the top linebacking groups in the country.

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Photo: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Photo: The Register Guard

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Photo by: Isaiah Hole

(Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Photo: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Photo: Isaiah Hole