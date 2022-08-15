ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

On3 ranked the top linebacker corps in the country. Where is Michigan?

By Isaiah Hole
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Co6tz_0hIDW0FQ00

Michigan football has been known for having several elite groups, especially coming off of last year’s team. The offensive line won the Joe Moore Award last year, while both specialists — Jake Moody and Brad Robbins — won their respective specialist awards. The running back position is loaded, as is wide receiver, and tight end. The edge rusher position has put every starter in the Jim Harbaugh era into the NFL as at least a third-round draft pick, with four going in the first round.

But there’s another position group that On3 is high on — linebacker.

On3 ranks the top linebacking groups in the country:

The standout: Junior Colson

The buzz: Colson, who was born in Haiti, has All-America potential. He flows well from sideline-to-sideline and plays with a nasty disposition. Part-time starter Nikhai Hill-Green also is back, and he and Colson should form an effective combo. Michael Barrett, who was a part-time starter in 2020, should see a lot of time, too.

Thanks to players such as Junior Colson, who was a freshman All-American, and loads of experience returning, the Wolverines have a solid corps, coached by George Helow, taking the field this year. Here’s is how On3 ranks the top linebacking groups in the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TvY5p_0hIDW0FQ00
Photo: Isaiah Hole
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H2fAn_0hIDW0FQ00
Photo: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Jc2c_0hIDW0FQ00
Photo: The Register Guard
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jMB4r_0hIDW0FQ00
Photo: Isaiah Hole
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sLdcF_0hIDW0FQ00
Photo by: Isaiah Hole
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OTpkP_0hIDW0FQ00
(Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=035Tin_0hIDW0FQ00
Photo: Isaiah Hole
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PvfwL_0hIDW0FQ00
Photo: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vX8Hu_0hIDW0FQ00
Photo: Isaiah Hole
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QIW6P_0hIDW0FQ00
Photo: Isaiah Hole

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Around the Big Ten: Paul Finebaum says this Big Ten football team is ‘Unquestionably’ the biggest threat to Alabama

Alabama is once again the top-ranked team in college football following Monday’s release of the preseason AP Top 25 Poll. But that doesn’t mean that teams aren’t knocking at the door, with a Big Ten team, in particular, the most likely to topple the Crimson Tide from the top spot. ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum said that “Unquestionably” the best chance to knock off Alabama comes from Ohio State. The Buckeyes are second in the AP poll and received six first-place votes. (Alabama got 54, for what it is worth). With a season opener at home against No. 5 Notre Dame, Finebaum thinks that...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Robbins
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nebraska Football: Scott Frost Officially Names Starting QB

On August 18, Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost announced Casey Thompson as the team’s starting quarterback on Huskers Radio Network. “Casey’s going to be the guy,” Frost said. This is not surprising. Thompson has been considered the favorite for the starting job. Last season, he completed 63.2 percent of his passes for 2,113 yards, 24 touchdowns, and nine interceptions for the Texas Longhorns. He also rushed for 157 yards and four touchdowns. Behind Thompson, the Cornhuskers have Florida State transfer Chubba Purdy and Logan Smothers. In 2021, Purdy looked sharp in his brief game action with the Seminoles completing five out of five passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns. Smothers is a former four-star recruit, who appeared in six games for the Cornhuskers in 2021. "Casey's going to be the guy," Frost said, announcing the starting QB on Huskers Radio Network. — Brian Christopherson (@Husker247BC) August 19, 2022 Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today! List The last 30 opening day quarterbacks for Nebraska  
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots coach Bill Belichick continues to admire this Panthers player

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick still has admiration for Carolina Panthers punter Johnny Hekker, as the Patriots work with the Carolina Panthers in joint practices. Hekker has put together a solid career with four Pro Bowls and four First-Team All-Pro nods. The Oregon State product was named to the NFL 2010’s All-Decade team and was a staple of the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams special-teams unit from 2012-2021.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star DL Kavion Henderson names top schools

Four-star defensive line prospect Kavion Henderson has named his top five schools. Henderson ranks Georgia, Auburn, Arkansas, Cincinnati, and Oklahoma as his top schools. Kavion Henderson has recently visited the Auburn Tigers. He is a junior at Leeds High School in Leeds, Alabama. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound defensive end is a member of the class of 2024.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#All American
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mack Brown takes subtle shot at John Calipari, UK

Mack Brown and his UNC football program are preparing for Week 0 here in just under two weeks as they look to rebound in the 2022 college football season following a disappointing 2021 campaign. And ahead of the season, Brown is making the media rounds including an appearance on the “Paul Finebaum Show” Monday afternoon. To open the interview, Brown took a subtle dig at Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari and football coach Mark Stoops. “Thanks Paul. Great to see you! May I say, our basketball coach Hubert Davis and I are getting along wonderfully,” Brown said with a laugh. “We can...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

College basketball recruiting rankings: Top 10 classes for 2023

Twenty-eight of the top-50 prospects in the Class of 2023 are off the board. We are definitely starting to get a glimpse of the types of classes certain teams want to build. There are plenty of different approaches to recruiting in the transfer portal era. Each plan is a little different for each team just depending on the current roster construction and their feel of who could be in the mix for the years to come.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN names Michigan's X factor for 2022 season

Michigan is looking to defend its Big Ten championship in 2022. U-M lost some top defensive talent from its 2021 squad to the NFL. As Jim Harbaugh notes, though, a productive wide receiver corps is mostly back for 2022. ESPN says the key to the Wolverines’ 2022 season is at a different position group.
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bengals suffer multiple OL setbacks, including Jackson Carman

Offensive line depth issues have reared an ugly head again for the Cincinnati Bengals, this time at training camp. During Thursday’s practice the Bengals lost two linemen of note, with swing tackle Isaiah Prince going down in one-on-ones with an apparent arm injury, prompting him to leave the field on a cart. Trey Hill, also running with the twos, appeared to suffer an injury.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

141K+
Followers
186K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy