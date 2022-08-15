The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) today announced the upcoming schedule of regional workshops hosted by DEO’s Office of Broadband to seek community input and accept public comment on the development of administrative rules for the implementation of the Florida Broadband Opportunity Program. More than $400 million is available through this program in the form of awards to expand broadband in communities across the state. Feedback received during the regional workshops will help inform how this funding can be best utilized across Florida communities.

