Read full article on original website
Related
capitalsoup.com
Florida’s Insurance Consumer Advocate & Insurers Partner to Combat Contractor Fraud & Abuse
As peak hurricane season activity begins, Florida’s Insurance Consumer Advocate (ICA) Tasha Carter and the American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA) today announced a joint effort to empower Floridians with the knowledge and resources to help prevent them from falling victim to contractor fraud and abuse, especially after a disaster. Florida’s ICA and APCIA have created a free, printer-friendly guide that details red-flag warning signs and steps to take before hiring a contractor. With above-average activity forecast this hurricane season, fraudsters may have many opportunities to prey on homeowners in need of repairs.
capitalsoup.com
Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s Office of Broadband to Host Regional Workshops on Rulemaking for the $400 Million Broadband Opportunity Program
The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) today announced the upcoming schedule of regional workshops hosted by DEO’s Office of Broadband to seek community input and accept public comment on the development of administrative rules for the implementation of the Florida Broadband Opportunity Program. More than $400 million is available through this program in the form of awards to expand broadband in communities across the state. Feedback received during the regional workshops will help inform how this funding can be best utilized across Florida communities.
capitalsoup.com
Florida Department of Juvenile Justice and Tallahassee Community College Announce New Workforce Education Program
The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) joined Tallahassee Community College (TCC), the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO), and CareerSource Florida to announce Project Anchor, a new workforce education and credentialing program for DJJ youth. Project Anchor is a first-of-its-kind initiative and is in keeping with Governor Ron DeSantis’ commitment to enhancing workforce education to ensure Florida has the strongest career and technical education system in the country.
Comments / 0