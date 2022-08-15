Read full article on original website
All-girls private school rejects a trans student, 12, because 'she's a male' - as her furious mum unleashes on the college
The furious mother of a transgender student is suing an all-girls school for denying her child a place because she was 'born a male'. Single mother of four Emma Jensen said she was excited for her two children Rylee, 13, and Harley, 12, to attend private Brisbane school Carinity Education Southside after seeing photos of their relatives in the school's foyer.
