The next phase of revitalization on the campus of Vi at Bentley Village in North Naples is one step closer to beginning. As part of preparations for new construction, three vacant independent living apartment buildings in the community will be razed by Suffolk, the general contractor for the Phase 6 Redevelopment Project. The demolition is expected to commence Aug. 22 and be completed by the end of September. The project will bring the community four new buildings housing 64 residences ranging in size from approximately 2,400 to 4,500 square feet. The entrance fees for the new apartments start at $2.5 million and extend to over $4 million, depending on the floor plan and unit selected. The Phase 6 Redevelopment Project is expected to take 18 months to complete.

NAPLES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO