Popular supermarket chain announces grand opening date for new Florida location this monthKristen WaltersCape Coral, FL
The Top Cities People Want to Move to in Florida and Where They are Coming FromL. CaneFlorida State
Popular grocery store chain plans to open another location in Florida, now hiring 100 employeesKristen WaltersCape Coral, FL
coastalbreezenews.com
Patrick Wilkins Breaks Marco Real Estate Sales Record
Patrick Wilkins, a reputed name in the real estate industry, has been representing buyers and sellers in Marco Island and Naples, Florida since 1981. Patrick is a Broker Associate with RE/MAX Affinity Plus where he has been named as Top 1% of agents in the U.S. and Top 100 Agents in America.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Naples property sells for $3 million
VALO Holdings Group 3550 Westview LLC purchased 3550 Westview Drive in Naples from 3550 Westview Drive LLC for $3,045,000. Bryan Flores of KOVA Commercial Group represented the buyer and seller.
WINKNEWS.com
Possible property taxes shift in Cape Coral
Lowering property taxes in Cape Coral is the goal for people living there since the city is working on two versions of a new budget as inflation raises prices. It’s unknown whether property owners will save money because the continued growth of Cape Coral has raised property value. Cape...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Immokalee property sells for $2.36 million
Ursus Holdings LLC purchased 612 N. 11th St. in Immokalee from S&A Rodriguez Realty Group LLC for $2.36 million. Felipe Arcila and Todd Sabin of KOVA Commercial Group represented the seller.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Seagate announces Avalon model in upcoming Palisades community
Seagate Development Group is set to develop and build the 3,000-plus-square-foot Avalon model home in Palisades on Yarberry Lane in North Naples. This comes shortly after the commencement of site clearing in what will ultimately become a 12-acre luxury residential community of 25 single-family custom homes starting at 3,000 square feet.
WINKNEWS.com
Sunnyside cannabis dispensary opens in Cape Coral
In this Gulfshore Business report, a Florida-based business is moving in after buying a former hot dog restaurant. Sunnyside aims high when it comes to real estate in Southwest Florida. The new medical marijuana dispensary in Cape Coral used to be a Nathan’s Famous hot dog restaurant. A Parkland,...
Florida Thrift Store and Garage Sale Finds that Were Worth Thousands
Andreasperelli3, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Common. It's exciting to hear about thrift store purchases that made the buyer a fortune, such as a man who bought a $3 painting at a South Carolina Goodwill store and found out later that it was a 17th-century work of Flemish art worth $190,000. Or the man who bought what he thought was a copy of the Declaration of Independence in a Nashville thrift store, only to discover that it was an original worth $477,650.
gulfshorebusiness.com
DiVosta begins construction of resort center at BeachWalk by Manasota Key
DiVosta began construction of BeachWalk by Manasota Key Resort Center, the lakefront amenity center and social gathering hub that will offer a full complement of sports courts, a Capri Club fitness center, tropical resort pool, waterfront restaurant and poolside bar. BeachWalk in Englewood is planned for 1,500 homes. The lake view Waterline restaurant and adjoining outdoor High Tide Bar & Grill will provide casual dining and happy hour cocktails. The separate 11,500-square-foot Capri Club will be the destination for wellness and community with a fitness center. The Resort Center’s sports complex offers 10 pickleball courts, six bocce ball courts and five tennis courts with adjacent parking and shade structures.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Darden plans 4 new restaurants in Collier, Lee counties
Orlando-based Darden Restaurants plans new locations for four of its iconic dining brands within Collier and Lee, two in each county. It’s been three years since Darden launched a new area restaurant. Its last to open was Yard House in Naples in 2019. Now, Darden has four more restaurants in the works: Bahama Breeze Island Grille in Naples, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen in North Naples, LongHorn Steakhouse in Cape Coral and The Capital Grille in south Fort Myers.
sarasotamagazine.com
A New 'Car Condo' Business Breaks Ground in Lakewood Ranch
Sometimes four-car garages just don’t cut it. Especially for families like John Graybeal's. He wasn’t sure how many cars his wife owned, but she quickly piped up when he asked her which was her most prized: a 1928 Ford A that "runs like a Swiss watch." The car-racing...
gulfshorebusiness.com
More apartments planned for Cape Coral
West Palm Beach investment and development firm Shoreham Capital purchased a 26-acre development site at Tierra De Paz Loop near Pine Island Road for $11.5 million in June, according to property records. The company plans to build a $120 million, 412-unit community that will include a gym, pool, dog park, pickleball courts and a business center.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Vi at Bentley Village prepares for construction of Phase 6 Redevelopment
The next phase of revitalization on the campus of Vi at Bentley Village in North Naples is one step closer to beginning. As part of preparations for new construction, three vacant independent living apartment buildings in the community will be razed by Suffolk, the general contractor for the Phase 6 Redevelopment Project. The demolition is expected to commence Aug. 22 and be completed by the end of September. The project will bring the community four new buildings housing 64 residences ranging in size from approximately 2,400 to 4,500 square feet. The entrance fees for the new apartments start at $2.5 million and extend to over $4 million, depending on the floor plan and unit selected. The Phase 6 Redevelopment Project is expected to take 18 months to complete.
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County considers major new development in North Fort Myers
On Wednesday, Lee County will consider the future of a development in North Fort Myers encompassing new houses, senior living facilities and townhomes as it looks at zoning to deal with the housing crisis. A developer is looking to add more single-family units and senior housing along Pritchett Parkway and...
gulfshorebusiness.com
New shade structures coming to Lee County parks
Lee County Commissioners awarded $1,324,220 for park structures to Industrial Shadeports Inc. to provide design/visual concept build-out, equipment, labor, materials and incidentals for the construction of new shade structures at multiple county parks. Some of the parks getting new shade structures are Boca Grande, Lehigh Acres and Three Oaks. The new shade structures will provide relief and comfort to the patrons that visit the various playgrounds and ball fields. These shade structures are anticipated to be installed during fiscal year 2022-2023, taking care of a total of 17 county parks upon completion.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Sunseeker Resort chooses property management system
When Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor opens in 2023, Maestro PMS will manage all needs of its guests from booking to check-out and beyond. The 785-room resort in Port Charlotte will occupy more than 22 waterfront acres adjacent to the Peace River. As the browser-based cloud and on-premises property-management system for independent hotels, luxury resorts, conference centers, vacation rentals and multi-property groups, Maestro will equip the luxury resort with operations modules to streamline front office, activities, spa, memberships and marina, as well as mobile modules to support online pre-registration, spa intake forms and the spa provider schedule.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral residents upset with rising utility bills
A community is outraged over their rising utility bills, and one man is petitioning against a local electric company. So far, the petition has more than 1,000 signatures and continues to grow. Families all across Cape Coral are struggling, and the petition proves that many can’t handle the increase.
gulfshorebusiness.com
First of North Fort Myers’ Seneca at Oak Creek residence to be completed in fall
The first residences at Seneca at Oak Creek, a 55-and-over community in North Fort Myers, are scheduled to be completed in the fall. Once completed, the community located at Del Webb Oak Creek off Bayshore Road will feature 184 one-story rental homes, each with full access to resort-style amenities tailored to an active lifestyle. One- and two-bedroom, maintenance-free units will be available, each with a full kitchen, living room and private porches, along with an option for an attached garage. Floor plans range from 874 to 1,559 square feet, and introductory rental prices start at $1,890 per month.
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 15 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Naples, Florida
This serene and elegant gem located on the Gulf of Mexico in Southwest Florida makes a beautiful and sun-soaked gem filled with gorgeous white sandy beaches, brightly colored buildings and high-end shopping. It’s also known for its amazing wildlife (Naples is a popular dolphin-spotting destination), family-friendly attractions, fine dining, world-class arts and culture and a stylish and very easy on the eye downtown which the hub being 5th Ave.
Naples City Council considering public hearing on beach smoking ban
Naples City Council is expected to call for a public hearing about a possible smoking ban along the city's public beaches.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Village of Estero reopening golf driving range
The Village of Estero announced the grand reopening of the former Gulf Coast Driving Range at 9000 Williams Road. A ribbon cutting ceremony by the Greater Estero Chamber will take place at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 9. The 9.85-acre property, which will be run by the Estero Forever Foundation, was purchased by the village for $4.25 million in April.
