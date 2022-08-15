Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
It’s hard enough to hike Koko Crater stairs once. Imagine making 37 trips — in a row
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nicolas Escobar enjoys the great outdoors. When the 30-year-old isn’t working at Tikis Grill & Bar, chances are he’s putting his body to the test. “I love competition. I ran in college. I’ve always been inclined to get into it with other people,” he said....
hawaiinewsnow.com
You’ll have a good excuse for snapping photos of your food at this Hawaii udon spot
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A popular Japanese udon spot in Hawaii is considered one of the most photogenic eateries in the U.S. and Canada. According to a recent Yelp ranking, Marugame Udon is the third most photo-worthy restaurants, according to a recent Yelp ranking. Known for its assortment of udon, the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Wildlife officials relocate monk seal born at Kaimana Beach for its safety
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, August 19, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Mystery and magic are coming to Wakiki -- and it's all for a good cause. Updated: 3 hours...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Sunrise News Roundup (Aug. 19, 2022)
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, August 19, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Mystery and magic are coming to Wakiki -- and it's all for a good cause. Updated: 3 hours...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hawaiinewsnow.com
Oceanographers have a new tool to help predict coastal flooding along Maui's vulnerable coastlines
His family was offered $7,500 from the Zuckerberg's in the weeks after his death. Kalihi businesses brace for disruptions as HART awards $500M utility relocation contract. Work between Middle Street and the downtown area has been stalled for about a year due to problems in relocating the utilities. With the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘It doesn’t feel safe’: Flurry of violent crimes leave Maui residents reeling
The fire is now 90% contained but re-kindling is a possibility, DLNR said. Hawaii advances in the Little League World Series via 11-1 rout of Washington. The Honolulu little league team swung their way into the next round of the 2022 Little League World Series. Honolulu airport theft probe leads...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Airbnb cracking down on party animals
Family alleges negligence in death of security guard for Mark Zuckerberg’s Hawaii compound. His family was offered $7,500 from the Zuckerberg's in the weeks after his death. Kalihi businesses brace for disruptions as HART awards $500M utility relocation contract. Updated: 52 minutes ago. |. Work between Middle Street and...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Top VA official makes Hawaii visit to underscore commitment to vets, facilities upgrades
Hawaii advances in the Little League World Series via 11-1 rout of Washington. The Honolulu little league team swung their way into the next round of the 2022 Little League World Series. Honolulu airport theft probe leads to suspicion of potential insider contracting. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Seven state...
RELATED PEOPLE
hawaiinewsnow.com
Forecast: Stronger winds heading in for the weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will gradually strengthen through Friday and increased stability will prevail through the weekend. Modest rainfall will be focused over windward areas as well as across the Kona slopes of the Big Island each afternoon. Trade winds may ease early next week as another disturbance potentially...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘I got played’: Texas visitor says Hawaii travel company’s online ‘discounts’ were a scam
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A tourist who vacationed in Hawaii says she got ripped off by an online travel company and she’s filing complaints. Laquana Sanders, of Katy, Texas, went on vacation with her family in Hawaii for the first time last month. After buying luau tickets from Hawaii Tour...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Scientists fear ongoing disaster for native plants, wildlife from latest Hawaii Island fire
WAIKOLOA (HawaiiNewsNow) - The latest large wildfire to scorch Hawaii Island is taking yet another toll of native plants and wildlife. And experts fear more fires will happen more frequently, putting Hawaii’s dryland forests in danger. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources said the Leilani Wildfire near...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui police: Suspect hit Massachusetts family’s SUV with chainsaw during bizarre encounter
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police on Monday arrested a man accused of harassing a family from Massachusetts with a chainsaw. Authorities said the suspect, 35-year-old Keaka Paleka, struck the family’s SUV with a chainsaw as they tried to leave Kamaole Beach Park III. Police later found Paleka at the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, August 17, 2022
Trade winds will return full force by the end of the week into the weekend. A few pop up showers over some interior neighborhoods will kick up and then gusty trades return. Winds may be light enough to allow afternoon sea breezes to develop. Hawaii News Now - Weather Jen...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii reports 13 COVID deaths, nearly 2,700 cases in past week
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 13 additional coronavirus deaths and 2,696 new cases in the past seven days. That compares to 3,189 cases and 14 additional deaths in the previous week. DOH said the average positivity rate is 10.7%. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home...
hawaiinewsnow.com
A trap on Maui intended for feral cats, mongoose turns up unexpected capture
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A live skunk was captured on Maui in the Kanahā Pond State Wildlife Sanctuary Monday morning. The DLNR said it was found in a trap initially set to catch feral cats and mongoose. Officials don’t know where the skunk came from, though in January last year,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
End of coal heralded as step toward greener future, but transition is a rocky one
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - You’ll only see smoke coming from the stacks of the AES coal plant in Leeward Oahu for two more weeks. Gov. David Ige says while the plant was very much needed when it was built 30 years ago, it’s time for a change. Hawaii law...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Trade winds will trend up and then right back down next week as a front passes to our north. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 18, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Expert: Worrisome rates of drug use among Hawaii’s youth could fuel surge in crime
Seven state workers have been arrested, including law enforcement officers. Top VA official makes Hawaii visit to underscore commitment to vets, facilities upgrades. “You can’t provide the 21st century veteran the world class health care they deserve in 20th century facilities." 50 states, 25 days: Two Arizona brothers complete...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Residents evacuated at Makakilo apartment as officials respond to apparent fire
HNN News Brief (Aug. 17, 2022) Hawaii is expanding monkeypox vaccination eligibility after reporting four additional cases. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Health officials recommend getting shots ahead of flu season
HNN News Brief (Aug. 17, 2022) Hawaii is expanding monkeypox vaccination eligibility after reporting four additional cases. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast...
Comments / 0