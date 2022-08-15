Read full article on original website
Please go away
3d ago
how many homeless veterans are there? Or homeless families with children who are citizens? And yet groups support these immigrants instead of Americans.....
Tracie Vanderpeyl
3d ago
why should we pay for them we have out own problems and not getting help go back to ur country if it's so bad here for you nothing is free here be lucky you have a roof over ur head some don't
Edward Little
3d ago
I think you should go back. What makes you think that doing something for your own country should be repaid by ours?
Life in the US isn't what these Afghans expected
A year after fleeing Kabul on evacuation flights, some Afghans are still struggling to find their footing in the United States. Affordable housing is a major concern, advocates say.
‘We’re still waiting’: Some Afghan parents are still trying to reunite with their children, 1 year after Kabul fell
A year after the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan and heartbreaking scenes of chaos at the Kabul airport, many refugees who fled to the United States are still desperately trying to reunite with their families. Last August, Amina Ahmadi and her nine relatives were one of those families in the airport...
Melania Trump's Alleged Involvement In The FBI Raid Isn't What Anyone Expected
The FBI carried out an unprecedented raid at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, on Aug. 8, 2022. Trump released a statement saying the "unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate." However, Attorney General Merrick Garland said that the Department of Justice requested to the...
Trump Warns 'Terrible Things' Are About to Happen to U.S.
Trump said on Monday that Americans are "so angry" in the wake of the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago home last week.
Lauren Boebert's Microphone Cut as She is Told to Stop Speaking Five Times
The Republican claimed the Inflation Reduction Act would lead to "armed robbery against Americans" as she went over her allotted time.
Wyoming's Liz Cheney, Alaska's Sarah Palin and Lisa Murkowski among big names in GOP primaries
Rep. Liz Cheney faces a Trump-backed challenger, Harriet Hageman, in a Republican primary. In Alaska, Lisa Murkowski and Sarah Palin also have races.
Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.
Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
Trump Is Threatening Payback for Mar-a-Lago
Former President Donald Trump and his allies are ramping up warnings that Trump might seek payback for the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago club if he recaptures the presidency. On Wednesday, Trump posted a link to an article headlined “The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal” on his Truth...
George Conway says the Mar-a-Lago investigation is the 'shortest distance between Trump and an orange jumpsuit'
Conway said there did not appear to be a "rational, logical defense" for Trump in the DOJ's investigations of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.
A powerful rifle derived from US Army weaponry is going on sale to civilians amid ongoing gun control debates, report says
SIG Sauer's MCX-Spear is a rifle with military heritage that has recently become available to ordinary buyers, per the Daily Beast.
Deleted text messages from Jan 6 found on 10 Secret Service staff phones, report says
The US Secret Service has identified missing text messages in connection with the Capitol riots on the phones of 10 agency personnel, according to a report from CNN. The federal agency is probing phones that contain metadata showing that the messages were sent and received on or around 6 January 2021, the network reported on 23 July.
Russia’s Panicked Confession: This Is What Scares Us Most
In a recent interview with Russian state media outlet TASS, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s North American Department, Aleksandr Darichev, said that in the event the U.S. designates Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, it would represent “a point of no return” in relations between the two countries. Speaking on behalf of the country that ruthlessly invaded its smaller neighbor and is continually being accused of human rights violations and serious war crimes, Darichev shamelessly claimed on Saturday that the West, led by the United States, “has trampled upon international law and absolute taboos in diplomatic practice.”Appearing on...
If Trump gets convicted of the Espionage Act, he faces a 10-year prison sentence, legal analyst says
The Espionage Act is among the three laws Donald Trump may have violated following the FBI raid. Trump, if convicted of violating the Espionage Act, faces 10 years in prison, a legal analyst said. "We're talking about real serious crimes here," Lisa Rubin, a legal analyst, told MSNBC. A legal...
How China sunk its teeth into US farmland: Firms tied to communist regime own 192,000 agricultural acres across America worth $1.9bn and purchased 300 acres in North Dakota 20 minutes from military base
A Chinese company purchased hundreds of acres of North Dakota farmland mere minutes from a major US Air Force base, prompting national security fears as the communist country adds to its nearly 200,000 acres of US agricultural land worth $1.9 billion. The China-based food producer, Fufeng Group, plans to build...
Father of Marine killed in Afghanistan withdrawal: This was the cost of our deal with Taliban
United States Marine Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover was one of the 13 U.S. service members killed during the U.S. withdrawal of Afghanistan nearly one year ago. Darin Hoover joined "Fox & Friends First" to reflect on his son's life following the drone strike that killed an al Qaeda leader in Kabul.
“Raid” Backfired – Because There’s No Special Counsel
WASHINGTON, D.C., (August 12, 2022) – It appears that the search of Mar-A-Lago – which was reportedly scheduled when the former president would not be present so as to minimize adverse publicity – backfired badly, with many now wondering whether it was part of a plot to prevent Donald Trump from running for president again.
Woman who threatened to shoot Pelosi during Jan. 6 attack sentenced to 60 days
July 21 (UPI) -- A woman who said she broke into the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack and searched the building for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with intent to shoot her "in the friggin' brain" was sentenced Thursday by a district judge to 60 days' imprisonment. The Justice...
Billionaire-funded eco group quietly taking farmland out of production in rural America
The American Prairie (AP), a conservation project in Montana, has quietly scooped up more than 450,000 acres of land with the help of its billionaire donors and the federal government. The little-known project aims to create the largest "fully functioning ecosystem" in the continental U.S. by stitching together about 3.2...
Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an Extra $2,400 a Year
Social Security recipients could get an additional $2,400 a year in benefits if a new bill recently introduced to Congress wins approval -- something seniors would no doubt welcome as surging...
OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss
You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
