ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manassas, VA

Comments / 48

Please go away
3d ago

how many homeless veterans are there? Or homeless families with children who are citizens? And yet groups support these immigrants instead of Americans.....

Reply(3)
38
Tracie Vanderpeyl
3d ago

why should we pay for them we have out own problems and not getting help go back to ur country if it's so bad here for you nothing is free here be lucky you have a roof over ur head some don't

Reply
20
Edward Little
3d ago

I think you should go back. What makes you think that doing something for your own country should be repaid by ours?

Reply
44
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Washington, VA
City
Manassas, VA
State
Maryland State
Manassas, VA
Society
City
Dulles, VA
State
Washington State
POLITICO

Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.

Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vice

Trump Is Threatening Payback for Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump and his allies are ramping up warnings that Trump might seek payback for the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago club if he recaptures the presidency. On Wednesday, Trump posted a link to an article headlined “The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal” on his Truth...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Security#Fbi#Afghan Refugees#Government Contracts#Taliban
TheDailyBeast

Russia’s Panicked Confession: This Is What Scares Us Most

In a recent interview with Russian state media outlet TASS, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s North American Department, Aleksandr Darichev, said that in the event the U.S. designates Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, it would represent “a point of no return” in relations between the two countries. Speaking on behalf of the country that ruthlessly invaded its smaller neighbor and is continually being accused of human rights violations and serious war crimes, Darichev shamelessly claimed on Saturday that the West, led by the United States, “has trampled upon international law and absolute taboos in diplomatic practice.”Appearing on...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Daily Mail

How China sunk its teeth into US farmland: Firms tied to communist regime own 192,000 agricultural acres across America worth $1.9bn and purchased 300 acres in North Dakota 20 minutes from military base

A Chinese company purchased hundreds of acres of North Dakota farmland mere minutes from a major US Air Force base, prompting national security fears as the communist country adds to its nearly 200,000 acres of US agricultural land worth $1.9 billion. The China-based food producer, Fufeng Group, plans to build...
GRAND FORKS, ND
ValueWalk

“Raid” Backfired – Because There’s No Special Counsel

WASHINGTON, D.C., (August 12, 2022) – It appears that the search of Mar-A-Lago – which was reportedly scheduled when the former president would not be present so as to minimize adverse publicity – backfired badly, with many now wondering whether it was part of a plot to prevent Donald Trump from running for president again.
U.S. POLITICS
The Veracity Report

OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss

You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy