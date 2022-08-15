Read full article on original website
EPD hosts monthly 'Coffee with a Cop' at Donut Bank on Washington Avenue Tuesday
The Evansville Police Department invited the community down for their monthly 'Coffee with a Cop' at Donut Bank on Washington Avenue Tuesday. Coffee with a cop is one outlet the EPD uses for Community Outreach, with the department utilizing many different venues around the city such as Penny Lane Coffee House, Chic-Fil-A and Donuts Bank.
Deaconess 'Mamapalooza' registration now open
Registration is now open for Deaconess Women's Hospital's "Mamapalooza" happening next month. It's a day for all the moms and soon-to-be-moms to enjoy a day out and take a break from the stress of everyday life. The Women's Hospital says attendees can enjoy drinks, food trucks, shopping vendors, and giveaways.
Two charged with murder in death of Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr
There's an update on a years-long murder investigation out of Evansville, Indiana. The Evansville Police Department says two people have now been charged with the murder of Evansville Fire Department firefighter Robert Doerr. According to EPD, Elizabeth Fox-Doerr, who is the widow of Robert Doerr, and Larry Richmond Sr. are...
Investigation into death of 25-year-old Owensboro man underway
Police in Owensboro, Kentucky say they're investigating the death of a 25-year-old man after an incident that happened Monday. The Owensboro Police Department says the investigation started around 4:45 p.m. on Monday when officers were called to the intersection of Sutton Lane and West 2nd Street. Officers say they found...
Police looking for missing Owensboro woman
Police in Owensboro, Kentucky, are asking for the public's help finding a missing woman. The Owensboro Police Department says its looking for 35-year-old Sarah Alice Wiseman-Nicely. She's described as a white female with blue eyes and black hair, standing about 5' 5'' tall and weighing around 150 pounds. Police say...
Affidavit says Evansville firefighter wrote letter describing 'issues of infidelity' before his murder
An affidavit released by investigators provides new details on the murder investigation of Evansville, Indiana firefighter Robert Doerr. Just Thursday, police announced that Elizabeth Fox-Doerr, who is firefighter Robert Doerr's widow, and Larry Richmond Sr. had been charged with murder in connection to the investigation of Robert Doerr's death. Doerr...
Man, woman and child shot at in Evansville late Wednesday night
Multiple teens may have been involved in an attempted shooting in Evansville, Indiana late Wednesday night. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to a shooting in the area of South Morton Avenue and Powell Avenue late Wednesday around 11 p.m. While in the area, an officer got flagged...
Free day of dental care coming to Madisonville
In Madisonville, a free day of dental care is coming on Friday. Baldwin Dental Group will be hosting their 7th annual ‘Dentistry From the Heart Day’ for the Madisonville community on Friday. “We know there’s a need right here at home," said Dr. Ben Baldwin, owner of Baldwin...
Evansville's mayor presents 2023 city budget overview
Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke met with members of the City Council to present to 2023 city budget overview. During his presentation, Mayor Winnecke shared an overview of the city's funding streams. The mayor also presented capital budget highlights for the city's police department, fire department, Central Dispatch, EMA, Code Enforcement,...
Update on Weinbach Avenue explosion one week later
It's been one week since an explosion rocked an Evansville neighborhood, destroying 11 homes and damaging a dozen others. Wednesday marked the first full day that Weinbach Avenue was fully open since the explosion. The area where the explosion took place is now blocked off and has security around the clock.
Local companies help Owensboro veteran's family receive new appliances
A Tri-State veteran and his family received a generous donation on Wednesday. Members of Ray's Heating and Air, Goodman, and Alstadt were all on the west side of Owensboro, Kentucky, helping install multiple home improvements for a veteran and his family. Wayne McElvain served our country for years in the...
North Weinbach Avenue reopens to normal traffic following explosion
Nearly a week after the deadly explosion in Evansville, North Weinbach Avenue is back open. Officials with the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Emergency Management Agency said Tuesday that North Weinbach Avenue was now back open to normal traffic following last week's explosion. The explosion happened on Aug. 10, killing three people and...
Family of Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr filled with emotion after break in murder case
An emotional day for the family and friends of Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr, as an arrest has been made in connection to his murder in 2019. "Happy that you know things are finally getting done, things are finally coming to somewhat of closure," said Lindsey Griffin, Robert Doerr's daughter. "we still have a long way to go."
Arrest made in connection to multiple armed robberies in Knox County
Investigators say they've made an arrest in connection to multiple armed robberies that occurred in Knox County, Indiana. The Indiana State Police said Wednesday that 25-year-old Davis R. Miller had been arrested in connection to the robberies, which both happened at the Sunshine Spa on Hart Street in Vincennes. During...
Service planned for third victim in fatal Evansville house explosion
Funeral arrangements have now been made for the third victim of the deadly explosion on North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Indiana. Jessica Marie Teague died at the age of 29 on Wednesday, Aug. 10, when the house next door to hers exploded, killing her and two others. A celebration of...
EVSC parent speaks out about bus transportation
Brittany Dean is a parent of 2, her kids attend North High School in Evansville, IN. Weeks before the first day of school Dean said she signed them up to receive transportation. "They approved me over the phone," said Dean. "I went down to EVSC 2 days before they were...
Suspect arrested after woman stabbed in Evansville Walmart parking lot in 'unprovoked' attack
An Evansville man is behind bars after police say he attacked a man with his skateboard and stabbed a woman in the parking lot of Walmart. Officers with the Evansville Police Department responded to the east side Walmart around 6 p.m. Tuesday after a woman called 911 and said that a man on a skateboard had smashed the window of a truck and assaulted her husband.
Bits & Bytes Deli closing their doors after 36 years
After serving the Downtown Evansville area for nearly 36 years, Bits & Bytes Deli will close their doors for good on Friday, August 19th. The owner, Mary Harl says she's ready to retire. “We’ve had really great customers over the years. I’ve seen people come in with their kids and...
