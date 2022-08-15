ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Food giveaway event happening in Evansville on Wednesday

There's a food giveaway event happening in Evansville, Indiana on Wednesday. Community organization Feed Evansville will hold its latest food share event on Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The food share is happening at the Westside Community Center, which is located at 2227 W. Michigan Street in Evansville.
EVANSVILLE, IN
City of Owensboro lands world's largest Geocaching Event for next year

The City of Owensboro lands the spot for the world's largest Geocaching event. City officials say the city will play host to GeoWoodstock on Memorial Day weekend, May 22-28, 2023. Officials say GeoWoodstock has become an annually celebrated event that continues to grow in global attendance. Geocaching involves using a...
OWENSBORO, KY
Update on Evansville explosion one week later

It's been one week since the explosion rocked the Evansville community. 44News reporter Ben Thomas provides us with an update. Update on Weinbach Avenue explosion one week later. It's been one week since the devastating explosion hit an Evansville neighborhood.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Man, woman and child shot at in Evansville late Wednesday night

Multiple teens may have been involved in an attempted shooting in Evansville, Indiana late Wednesday night. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to a shooting in the area of South Morton Avenue and Powell Avenue late Wednesday around 11 p.m. While in the area, an officer got flagged...
EVANSVILLE, IN
EPD hosts monthly 'Coffee with a Cop' at Donut Bank on Washington Avenue Tuesday

The Evansville Police Department invited the community down for their monthly 'Coffee with a Cop' at Donut Bank on Washington Avenue Tuesday. Coffee with a cop is one outlet the EPD uses for Community Outreach, with the department utilizing many different venues around the city such as Penny Lane Coffee House, Chic-Fil-A and Donuts Bank.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Police Urge Nationwide Caution if You See Violinists in a Parking Lot

There's a nationwide scam that has been occurring in parking lots of shopping centers, and police agencies want you to be aware of it. Let's say you are making a run to Walmart or Target, and upon pulling in you see someone in the parking lot playing the violin. You walk closer to the violinist and notice that they have a sound system attached, along with a sign asking for money for various reasons. At that point, you might be compelled to listen and even toss them some cash.
EVANSVILLE, IN
One Man Shot Near Downtown Evansville

Officers were dispatched to a shots fired run at South Morton and Powell Avenue around midnight. While in the area, an officer was flagged down at the Marathon Gas Station at the corner of SE 8th and Bellmeade. A man stated that he had been shot and didn’t know who...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Kentucky Cosmetology Student Making ‘Sweet’ Designs With Her Talents [SEE PHOTOS]

A Kentucky cosmetology student is making her dreams come true in the sweetest way and she's sharing her talents with others. You have to see her latest 'SWEET' creation. Layla is from right here in Owensboro, Kentucky. I have watched this young lady grow up from a toddler and I don't think I ever saw one hair on her head out of place. She always looks like she is ready to walk the red carpet at any given moment. To put it plainly she is a beautiful girl. I had an opportunity to ask her why she decided to go into cosmetology and this is what she had to say;
OWENSBORO, KY

