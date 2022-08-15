Read full article on original website
Indiana Woman Brings Happiness to Coffee with a Cop with Smooth Dance Moves [WATCH]
There's rarely a dull moment during the Evansville Police Department's monthly Coffee with a Cop get-together, and that proved to be the case again during the August edition earlier this week. What is Coffee with a Cop?. Each month officers from the Evansville Police Department set up shop at either...
Locally-Owned Newburgh, Indiana Pub & Grill Featured on ‘America’s Best Best Restaurants’
If there's one thing that we can all agree on, it's the fact that the internet has made it very easy to seek out new restaurants to try. Another thing we can agree on is - If something has been determined as 'America's Best', we need to try it. What...
Food giveaway event happening in Evansville on Wednesday
There's a food giveaway event happening in Evansville, Indiana on Wednesday. Community organization Feed Evansville will hold its latest food share event on Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The food share is happening at the Westside Community Center, which is located at 2227 W. Michigan Street in Evansville.
City of Owensboro lands world's largest Geocaching Event for next year
The City of Owensboro lands the spot for the world's largest Geocaching event. City officials say the city will play host to GeoWoodstock on Memorial Day weekend, May 22-28, 2023. Officials say GeoWoodstock has become an annually celebrated event that continues to grow in global attendance. Geocaching involves using a...
10 Businesses That Could Help Revitalize Washington Square Mall Evansville, IN
Washington Square Mall is Part of Indiana's History. I love to stop in Washington Square Mall for those original Noble Roman's breadsticks, and I always wish that the mall was full of shops like it used to be. It's Hollywood famous - Featured in Michael Rosenbaum's movie 'Back in the Day', plus it was the first enclosed shopping center in Indiana.
Watch Hummingbirds Swarm Southern Indiana Backyard Feeder in Amazing Video
Hummingbirds are such magical little creatures. When you see one, up close, in person, it's like time stops for a moment while you listen to their tiny wings humming with mind-bending speed. They seem unreal. When my mom was alive, she loved to feed the hummingbirds. We had several feeders...
Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum launching 'Daviess County Day at the Museum'
Starting next month, the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum is launching “Daviess County Day at the Museum”. Guests are invited to enjoy free admission to the museum every Wednesday from 10 a.m, to 5p.m by presenting a valid Daviess County, KY ID. “We want to win...
Big Things Planned During Street Legends Car Show This Weekend in Owensboro, Kentucky
Join hundreds of auto enthusiasts at Diamond Lake Campground & Resort for the 16th Annual Street Legends Car Show. Over $3,000 in cash prizes are up for grabs, and proceeds from the event will benefit local children's charities. It's going to be a beautiful weekend when hundreds of classic cars,...
Evansville's August 'Coffee With a Cop' event happening on Tuesday
The Evansville Police Department will be holding its next edition of "Coffee With a Cop" on Tuesday. Evansville's August 'Coffee With a Cop' event happening on Tuesday. Tuesday's Coffee With a Cop is scheduled to take place at the Donut Bank location on Washington Avenue.
EXCITING! The Kentucky Headhunters and Confederate Railroad are Coming to Owensboro
Some fun concert news from the RiverPark Center in downtown Owensboro. Early next year, you'll get the chance to see two great 90s country bands in one night. The Kentucky Headhunters and Confederate Railroad are coming to town. The Kentucky Headhunters are probably best known for their 1990 hit "Dumas...
Survivors from Hercules Ave. explosion react to Weinbach Ave. incident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For some, last week’s explosion brought back memories of another deadly explosion that happened five years ago in Evansville. That explosion happened on Hercules Avenue, just a half mile away from the explosion on Weinbach Ave. “As soon as I found out it was an...
Update on Evansville explosion one week later
It's been one week since the explosion rocked the Evansville community. 44News reporter Ben Thomas provides us with an update. Update on Weinbach Avenue explosion one week later. It's been one week since the devastating explosion hit an Evansville neighborhood.
Man, woman and child shot at in Evansville late Wednesday night
Multiple teens may have been involved in an attempted shooting in Evansville, Indiana late Wednesday night. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to a shooting in the area of South Morton Avenue and Powell Avenue late Wednesday around 11 p.m. While in the area, an officer got flagged...
EPD hosts monthly 'Coffee with a Cop' at Donut Bank on Washington Avenue Tuesday
The Evansville Police Department invited the community down for their monthly 'Coffee with a Cop' at Donut Bank on Washington Avenue Tuesday. Coffee with a cop is one outlet the EPD uses for Community Outreach, with the department utilizing many different venues around the city such as Penny Lane Coffee House, Chic-Fil-A and Donuts Bank.
Area animal shelters team up for the annual wiener dog races at Ellis Park
A popular event aimed at raising money for several area animal shelters is returning to Ellis Park in Henderson this month. Missy Mosby and Brian Buxton joined 44News This Morning to get the word out about this fun and family friendly event. The races featuring the adorable breed will dash...
Police Urge Nationwide Caution if You See Violinists in a Parking Lot
There's a nationwide scam that has been occurring in parking lots of shopping centers, and police agencies want you to be aware of it. Let's say you are making a run to Walmart or Target, and upon pulling in you see someone in the parking lot playing the violin. You walk closer to the violinist and notice that they have a sound system attached, along with a sign asking for money for various reasons. At that point, you might be compelled to listen and even toss them some cash.
Zesto inviting customers to come celebrate their 70th year of business this week
Zesto on Riverside Drive is excited to celebrate their 70th year anniversary of serving up burgers and fries in Evansville this Saturday, August 20. The restaurants will have food and ice cream specials, and anniversary t-shirts will be available for purchase. Zesto on Riverside Drive will also be donating a...
Whitesville, KY Teenagers Win the Friday Night Fight Talent Contest in Owensboro
The 2022 Friday Night Fight talent contest is in the books and the finale, held in downtown Owensboro last Friday night at Friday After 5, was an action-packed and thrilling fight to the finish. WBKR's Friday Night Fight is presented by the Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center and FA5. Earlier...
One Man Shot Near Downtown Evansville
Officers were dispatched to a shots fired run at South Morton and Powell Avenue around midnight. While in the area, an officer was flagged down at the Marathon Gas Station at the corner of SE 8th and Bellmeade. A man stated that he had been shot and didn’t know who...
Kentucky Cosmetology Student Making ‘Sweet’ Designs With Her Talents [SEE PHOTOS]
A Kentucky cosmetology student is making her dreams come true in the sweetest way and she's sharing her talents with others. You have to see her latest 'SWEET' creation. Layla is from right here in Owensboro, Kentucky. I have watched this young lady grow up from a toddler and I don't think I ever saw one hair on her head out of place. She always looks like she is ready to walk the red carpet at any given moment. To put it plainly she is a beautiful girl. I had an opportunity to ask her why she decided to go into cosmetology and this is what she had to say;
