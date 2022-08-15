Read full article on original website
Kamala Harris Lands Herself In Hot Water Over Her Stance On Brittney Griner's Sentencing
On February 17, WBNA star Brittney Griner was detained in Russia for carrying cannabis oil, sparking a national conversation and initiative to bring the Phoenix Mercury center back home. In March, Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, spoke out via Instagram about the pain she was experiencing due to Brittney's uncertain situation...
Former U.S. Ambassador Predicts Brittney Griner Will Return Home In Two-For-Two Prisoner Swap
Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Bill Richardson predicts U.S. citizens Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner, who are both imprisoned in Russia, will be released in a two-for-two prisoner swap. The Hill reports that Richardson made the comments on Griner’s release on ABC‘s This Week. “I’m optimistic. I think...
You may not hear much more about a Brittney Griner prisoner swap and there's a good reason why
Brittney Griner needs to be freed from her Russian prison as soon as possible. Russian authorities sentenced the Phoenix Mercury star to 9 years in prison for what they called “drug possession and smuggling.” Authorities arrested Griner at the airport back in February after they found less than a gram of cannabis oil on her person upon arrival in the country. She’s been in jail ever since.
Brittney Griner is set to serve time in one of Russia's penal colonies, where abuse is common, disease is rampant, and labor is forced
Direct descendants of the Soviet Union's Gulag system, Russian penal colonies are prison labor camps notorious for human rights abuses and corruption.
Mike Pompeo warns Brittney Griner trade offer 'sets a dangerous precedent' for US
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday that the Biden administration offering a malicious Russian prisoner in exchange for two American detainees is a dangerous path for U.S. foreign policy. "He's a bad guy. He is a guy who wanted to kill Americans. It presents a real risk to...
Brittney Griner's Russian prison described as a 'gulag labour camp'
WNBA champion Brittney Griner is set to serve nine years inside a Russian prison that has been described as resembling the Soviet Union’s notorious 'Gulag system'. If Griner does not win her appeal, the Phoenix Mercury star will serve at a penal colony known for its inhumane conditions. The...
Russia offers update on Brittney Griner ordeal
While WNBA star Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison a few weeks back, Russia confirmed that negotiations over a potential prisoner swap between the United States and Russia were underway. The plan would swap Griner and another American prisoner for Russian prisoners currently in American prisons. While...
Details Emerging From Where Brittney Griner Will Serve Time
WNBA star Brittney Griner has already been convicted of drug smuggling charges and sentenced to nine years in Russian prison. What was unclear, however, was where she'll serve her sentence. Griner's legal team has appealed Griner's conviction. If it's not overturned, the two-time Olympic gold medalist will serve her sentence...
Former U.S. Ambassador Reacts To Brittney Griner Developments
Brittney Griner, a WNBA star, has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison. She was charged with drug smuggling after Russian police arrested her in an airport for having hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack. Griner's legal team filed an appeal earlier this week that would give her more time are her current location, rather than being placed in a tougher penitentiary.
'The View' Co-Host Suggests Trading Mitch McConnell for Brittney Griner
Joy Behar would rather give over the Republican senator than a Russian arms dealer currently serving 25 years in a U.S. prison.
U.S. State Department Comments on Brittney Griner’s ‘Wrongful Detainment,’ Ongoing Prisoner Swap Discussions
During his normal briefing on Monday, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price commented on Brittney Griner. He was asked about the verdict and sentencing of the WNBA star following her Russian trial. “No element of this trial changes our judgment. Brittney Griner is being wrongfully detained and should be released...
Judge: Suit by group critical of immigration can proceed
BOSTON (AP) — A group calling for sharply limiting immigration has scored a legal victory in its federal lawsuit arguing the Biden administration violated environmental law when it halted construction of the U.S. southern border wall and sought to undo other immigration policies by former President Donald Trump. A...
