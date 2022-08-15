Read full article on original website
wevv.com
EPD hosts monthly 'Coffee with a Cop' at Donut Bank on Washington Avenue Tuesday
The Evansville Police Department invited the community down for their monthly 'Coffee with a Cop' at Donut Bank on Washington Avenue Tuesday. Coffee with a cop is one outlet the EPD uses for Community Outreach, with the department utilizing many different venues around the city such as Penny Lane Coffee House, Chic-Fil-A and Donuts Bank.
WTHI
New family dining restaurant set to open in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Vincennes will soon have a new place to grab some food. American Table Family Dining is moving into the old Quickies building on Willow Street. That's right next to Goodwill. The restaurant also has an outdoor patio and drive-thru. The restaurant will also offer...
Officials: Man found on Sutton Lane identified
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A man who was found Monday on Sutton Lane has been identified by officials as Jacob Simpson, 25, of Owensboro. The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says on August 15, at 4:45 pm, police responded to the 200 block of Sutton Lane in reference to a man lying in the roadway. Police […]
Indiana Woman Brings Happiness to Coffee with a Cop with Smooth Dance Moves [WATCH]
There's rarely a dull moment during the Evansville Police Department's monthly Coffee with a Cop get-together, and that proved to be the case again during the August edition earlier this week. What is Coffee with a Cop?. Each month officers from the Evansville Police Department set up shop at either...
14news.com
Wife and convicted murderer both charged in death of Evansville firefighter
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people have been charged with murder in the death of Evansville Firefighter Robert Doerr. One suspect is Doerr’s wife, Elizabeth Fox-Doerr. In July, she pleaded not guilty to perjury charges connected to the case. [Wife of murdered firefighter pleads not guilty to perjury charges]
14news.com
Organizers expect higher turnout this year for 47th annual Frog Follies
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 2022 Frog Follies Auto Show is right around the corner. The event will showcase pre-1949 street rods. Organizers estimate that close to 3,000 street rods will be at this year’s event. The previous year had a low turnout due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they hope to see attendance go back to normal this year.
city-countyobserver.com
BREAKING NEWS: News Conference Scheduled To Discuss Robert Doerr Murder
News Conference Scheduled To Discuss Robert Doerr Murder. On February 26th, 2019, around 7:00 p.m., Evansville Firefighter Robert Doerr was shot and killed outside of his residence in the 2700 block of Oakley St. Larry Richmond Sr. and Elizabeth Fox-Doerr have been charged with the murder of Robert Doerr. Larry Richmond Sr. has been incarcerated for federal guns charges since 2019. Elizabeth Fox-Doerr has been incarcerated since July 12, 2022, for the charge of Perjury.
wevv.com
A Man, Women and Child shot at late last night
At the intersection of South Morton and Powell, two or three teens dressed in all black opened fire on a vehicle with 3 people inside. Man, woman and child shot at in Evansville late Wednesday night. A witness told Evansville Police they saw two or three teens wearing all black...
wevv.com
Man, woman and child shot at in Evansville late Wednesday night
Multiple teens may have been involved in an attempted shooting in Evansville, Indiana late Wednesday night. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to a shooting in the area of South Morton Avenue and Powell Avenue late Wednesday around 11 p.m. While in the area, an officer got flagged...
wevv.com
Investigation into death of 25-year-old Owensboro man underway
Police in Owensboro, Kentucky say they're investigating the death of a 25-year-old man after an incident that happened Monday. The Owensboro Police Department says the investigation started around 4:45 p.m. on Monday when officers were called to the intersection of Sutton Lane and West 2nd Street. Officers say they found...
wevv.com
Deaconess 'Mamapalooza' registration now open
Registration is now open for Deaconess Women's Hospital's "Mamapalooza" happening next month. It's a day for all the moms and soon-to-be-moms to enjoy a day out and take a break from the stress of everyday life. The Women's Hospital says attendees can enjoy drinks, food trucks, shopping vendors, and giveaways.
Long Time Downtown Evansville Deli Announces They Are Closing
A popular downtown lunch spot is closing. More Than Three-Decades Serving the Evansville Area. If you've been downtown, there's a good chance you've heard of Bits & Bytes (and if you haven't you're definitely missing out)! Bits & Bites is a small deli that serves sandwiches and salads for lunch. They have been in business and serving the Evansville area for 36 years! Now that is quite the legacy!
wamwamfm.com
Man Arrested for Armed Robberies in Vincennes
Knox County – A criminal investigation conducted by the Indiana State Police and Vincennes City Police has resulted in the arrest of a Worthington man for Robbery and Intimidation. Indiana State Police and Vincennes Police investigated two armed robberies that occurred at the Sunshine Spa, located at 1876 Hart...
wevv.com
Affidavit says Evansville firefighter wrote letter describing 'issues of infidelity' before his murder
An affidavit released by investigators provides new details on the murder investigation of Evansville, Indiana firefighter Robert Doerr. Just Thursday, police announced that Elizabeth Fox-Doerr, who is firefighter Robert Doerr's widow, and Larry Richmond Sr. had been charged with murder in connection to the investigation of Robert Doerr's death. Doerr...
Motel attack hospitalizes victim in Muhlenberg County
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a man was arrested after a victim was injured in an attack at the Central Motel earlier this month. The incident happened on Saturday, August 6 around 3:17 p.m. The Central City Police officer who responded said they found the victim who was struck in the head with […]
wevv.com
Bomb threat investigated at Ivy Tech Evansville
Officials at Ivy Tech Community College in Evansville, Indiana, say threats of violence were made against the campus Wednesday. A statement issued by Ivy Tech Evansville on Wednesday morning said that a bomb threat had been made against the college. After the threat was made, Ivy Tech says police were...
14news.com
U.S. Marshall Service now involved in search for missing Spencer Co. teen
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Santa Claus police say the U.S. Marshals Service is now involved in the search for a missing Spencer County teen. Kendall King has been missing since the end of July. The Santa Claus police chief says he thinks getting the Marshal Service involved will help...
wevv.com
Arrest made in connection to multiple armed robberies in Knox County
Investigators say they've made an arrest in connection to multiple armed robberies that occurred in Knox County, Indiana. The Indiana State Police said Wednesday that 25-year-old Davis R. Miller had been arrested in connection to the robberies, which both happened at the Sunshine Spa on Hart Street in Vincennes. During...
wevv.com
Family of Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr filled with emotion after break in murder case
An emotional day for the family and friends of Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr, as an arrest has been made in connection to his murder in 2019. "Happy that you know things are finally getting done, things are finally coming to somewhat of closure," said Lindsey Griffin, Robert Doerr's daughter. "we still have a long way to go."
wevv.com
Update on Weinbach Avenue explosion one week later
It's been one week since an explosion rocked an Evansville neighborhood, destroying 11 homes and damaging a dozen others. Wednesday marked the first full day that Weinbach Avenue was fully open since the explosion. The area where the explosion took place is now blocked off and has security around the clock.
