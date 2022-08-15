A popular downtown lunch spot is closing. More Than Three-Decades Serving the Evansville Area. If you've been downtown, there's a good chance you've heard of Bits & Bytes (and if you haven't you're definitely missing out)! Bits & Bites is a small deli that serves sandwiches and salads for lunch. They have been in business and serving the Evansville area for 36 years! Now that is quite the legacy!

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO