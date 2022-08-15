ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

wevv.com

EPD hosts monthly 'Coffee with a Cop' at Donut Bank on Washington Avenue Tuesday

The Evansville Police Department invited the community down for their monthly 'Coffee with a Cop' at Donut Bank on Washington Avenue Tuesday. Coffee with a cop is one outlet the EPD uses for Community Outreach, with the department utilizing many different venues around the city such as Penny Lane Coffee House, Chic-Fil-A and Donuts Bank.
WTHI

New family dining restaurant set to open in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Vincennes will soon have a new place to grab some food. American Table Family Dining is moving into the old Quickies building on Willow Street. That's right next to Goodwill. The restaurant also has an outdoor patio and drive-thru. The restaurant will also offer...
VINCENNES, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Officials: Man found on Sutton Lane identified

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A man who was found Monday on Sutton Lane has been identified by officials as Jacob Simpson, 25, of Owensboro. The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says on August 15, at 4:45 pm, police responded to the 200 block of Sutton Lane in reference to a man lying in the roadway. Police […]
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Organizers expect higher turnout this year for 47th annual Frog Follies

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 2022 Frog Follies Auto Show is right around the corner. The event will showcase pre-1949 street rods. Organizers estimate that close to 3,000 street rods will be at this year’s event. The previous year had a low turnout due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they hope to see attendance go back to normal this year.
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

BREAKING NEWS: News Conference Scheduled To Discuss Robert Doerr Murder

News Conference Scheduled To Discuss Robert Doerr Murder. On February 26th, 2019, around 7:00 p.m., Evansville Firefighter Robert Doerr was shot and killed outside of his residence in the 2700 block of Oakley St. Larry Richmond Sr. and Elizabeth Fox-Doerr have been charged with the murder of Robert Doerr. Larry Richmond Sr. has been incarcerated for federal guns charges since 2019. Elizabeth Fox-Doerr has been incarcerated since July 12, 2022, for the charge of Perjury.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

wevv.com

Man, woman and child shot at in Evansville late Wednesday night

Multiple teens may have been involved in an attempted shooting in Evansville, Indiana late Wednesday night. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to a shooting in the area of South Morton Avenue and Powell Avenue late Wednesday around 11 p.m. While in the area, an officer got flagged...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Investigation into death of 25-year-old Owensboro man underway

Police in Owensboro, Kentucky say they're investigating the death of a 25-year-old man after an incident that happened Monday. The Owensboro Police Department says the investigation started around 4:45 p.m. on Monday when officers were called to the intersection of Sutton Lane and West 2nd Street. Officers say they found...
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Deaconess 'Mamapalooza' registration now open

Registration is now open for Deaconess Women's Hospital's "Mamapalooza" happening next month. It's a day for all the moms and soon-to-be-moms to enjoy a day out and take a break from the stress of everyday life. The Women's Hospital says attendees can enjoy drinks, food trucks, shopping vendors, and giveaways.
NEWBURGH, IN
103GBF

Long Time Downtown Evansville Deli Announces They Are Closing

A popular downtown lunch spot is closing. More Than Three-Decades Serving the Evansville Area. If you've been downtown, there's a good chance you've heard of Bits & Bytes (and if you haven't you're definitely missing out)! Bits & Bites is a small deli that serves sandwiches and salads for lunch. They have been in business and serving the Evansville area for 36 years! Now that is quite the legacy!
EVANSVILLE, IN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wamwamfm.com

Man Arrested for Armed Robberies in Vincennes

Knox County – A criminal investigation conducted by the Indiana State Police and Vincennes City Police has resulted in the arrest of a Worthington man for Robbery and Intimidation. Indiana State Police and Vincennes Police investigated two armed robberies that occurred at the Sunshine Spa, located at 1876 Hart...
VINCENNES, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Motel attack hospitalizes victim in Muhlenberg County

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a man was arrested after a victim was injured in an attack at the Central Motel earlier this month. The incident happened on Saturday, August 6 around 3:17 p.m. The Central City Police officer who responded said they found the victim who was struck in the head with […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Bomb threat investigated at Ivy Tech Evansville

Officials at Ivy Tech Community College in Evansville, Indiana, say threats of violence were made against the campus Wednesday. A statement issued by Ivy Tech Evansville on Wednesday morning said that a bomb threat had been made against the college. After the threat was made, Ivy Tech says police were...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Arrest made in connection to multiple armed robberies in Knox County

Investigators say they've made an arrest in connection to multiple armed robberies that occurred in Knox County, Indiana. The Indiana State Police said Wednesday that 25-year-old Davis R. Miller had been arrested in connection to the robberies, which both happened at the Sunshine Spa on Hart Street in Vincennes. During...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Update on Weinbach Avenue explosion one week later

It's been one week since an explosion rocked an Evansville neighborhood, destroying 11 homes and damaging a dozen others. Wednesday marked the first full day that Weinbach Avenue was fully open since the explosion. The area where the explosion took place is now blocked off and has security around the clock.
EVANSVILLE, IN

