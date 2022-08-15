ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon County, MI

GRPS superintendent shares back-to-school health recommendations

As students prepare to go back to school, Grand Rapids Public Schools Superintendent, Leadrianne Roby shared their latest communicable disease recommendations with parents and staff. The information comes from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services along with the Kent County Health Department. Superintendent Roby says in the letter:
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Here are the candidates running for school, community college boards in Muskegon County on Nov. 8

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – There are 63 candidates who filed to run for 42 open seats on local school boards in Muskegon County this fall. On the Nov. 8 general election ballot, there will be 13 school boards with seats that are up for grabs because of term limits in Muskegon County. That includes 12 public school districts and one community college.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
michiganradio.org

Muskegon County commissioners join 33 other counties urging repeal or amendment of 2019 no-fault law

Muskegon County commissioners approved a resolution on Tuesday, asking the Michigan Legislature to amend the state's 2019 no-fault law. The resolution says the reimbursement caps for providers caring for severely injured car crash survivors are "unsustainable." Muskegon joins 33 other Michigan counties that have passed similar resolutions, urging either a...
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
iheart.com

Auditor: Former school administrator likely embezzled nearly $1 million

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - Former Grand Haven Area Public Schools assistant superintendent Brian Wheeler embezzled nearly $1 million from the district from 2014 to 2021, according to a forensic audit conducted by Plante Moran. Wheeler used false invoices to to write the checks, investigators said. He then deposited the money...
GRAND HAVEN, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Spectrum Health breaks ground on new facility

Hospital leaders celebrated the start of construction on a residential care center. BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan broke ground Thursday, Aug. 18, on a new rehabilitation and nursing center at 1226 Cedar St. NE in Grand Rapids. The new facility will replace the current continuing care center located at 750...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
muskegon-mi.gov

Muskegon City Hall hours extended to better serve citizens

MUSKEGON, MI – Muskegon City Hall’s hours of operation will be extended 30 minutes on each end of the day beginning Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. City Hall at 933 Terrace will be open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. City operations went to four-days-a-week as restrictions were being lifted coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic. City employees began working four, 10-hour days.
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD

Big Changes at Pine Rest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-There are a lot of big things happening at Pine Rest. They have been making several renovations and additions to the services they provide. In 2024, they are set to open the Pediatric Behavioral Health Center of Excellence. This facility will be an added resource to treat young kids and families desperate of need of services in our State. This could not come at a better time as we are seeing a statewide epidemic of behavioral health need. Pine Rest is expanding their services to help fill that need. They have expanded their hospital to include 88 in-patient beds. They also offer specialty services such as eating disorders, substance abuse and even residential services.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wgvunews.org

MiBiz with Mark Sanchez

Patrick Center: Wednesday afternoon, time for our bimonthly conversation with might be is senior writer Mark Sanchez, Governor Whitmer, the budget not signed off on yet and there are still negotiations taking place when it comes to tax cuts. Mark Sanchez: Well, that was something that was supposed to be...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI

