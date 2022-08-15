Read full article on original website
GRPS superintendent shares back-to-school health recommendations
As students prepare to go back to school, Grand Rapids Public Schools Superintendent, Leadrianne Roby shared their latest communicable disease recommendations with parents and staff. The information comes from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services along with the Kent County Health Department. Superintendent Roby says in the letter:
Muskegon healthcare center working with police on crisis intervention training
NORTON SHORES, MI – A Muskegon healthcare center is providing support to local law enforcement through crisis intervention training to better equip police responding to those experiencing a behavioral crisis. LifeCircles PACE, at 560 Seminole Road, provides an in-home alternative to traditional nursing home living. They offer support through...
Bus driver shortage continues to strain West Michigan schools
Thousands of kids in West Michigan could be at risk of having no transportation with the ongoing bus driver shortage.
Grand Rapids Catholic teachers gather for back-to-school mass
A week before students step in the buildings for a new school year, teachers and staff members with the Catholic Diocese of Grand Rapids gathered for an annual back-to-school kickoff.
Here are the candidates running for school, community college boards in Muskegon County on Nov. 8
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – There are 63 candidates who filed to run for 42 open seats on local school boards in Muskegon County this fall. On the Nov. 8 general election ballot, there will be 13 school boards with seats that are up for grabs because of term limits in Muskegon County. That includes 12 public school districts and one community college.
Ottawa County health director retiring amid board takeover by anti-mask mandate candidates
GRAND HAVEN, MI – The director of the health department in Michigan’s fastest-growing county has submitted her plans to retire ahead of a county board takeover by candidates who campaigned on frustrations over the mask mandate for schools. Ottawa County Health Department Administrative Health Officer Lisa Stefanovsky, a...
Muskegon County commissioners join 33 other counties urging repeal or amendment of 2019 no-fault law
Muskegon County commissioners approved a resolution on Tuesday, asking the Michigan Legislature to amend the state's 2019 no-fault law. The resolution says the reimbursement caps for providers caring for severely injured car crash survivors are "unsustainable." Muskegon joins 33 other Michigan counties that have passed similar resolutions, urging either a...
HEADS UP: Some stops will be eliminated on The Rapid's Route 10 Clyde Park service
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Beginning Aug. 29, The Rapid will be updating its stops on the Route 10 Clyde Park service. New stops will be added at the Special Olympics Michigan (SOMI) campus and Disability Advocates of Kent County, Pine Rest and the Spectrum Health South Pavilion. Several stops...
‘Be prepared for higher rents': Housing crisis continues in west Michigan
The 2020 Housing Next study shows that the city of Grand Rapids will need 8,888 new units by 2025, and experts say it will get worse before it gets better.
The federal program offering free school lunches has ended. Here's what you should know
MICHIGAN, USA — A federal program for free school lunches ended June 30. That means students heading back to school this fall will need to begin paying for their lunches. The program began as a pandemic response in March of 2020. Congress authorized the U.S. Department of Agriculture to issue waivers for school nutrition programs.
Auditor: Former school administrator likely embezzled nearly $1 million
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - Former Grand Haven Area Public Schools assistant superintendent Brian Wheeler embezzled nearly $1 million from the district from 2014 to 2021, according to a forensic audit conducted by Plante Moran. Wheeler used false invoices to to write the checks, investigators said. He then deposited the money...
Spectrum Health breaks ground on new facility
Hospital leaders celebrated the start of construction on a residential care center. BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan broke ground Thursday, Aug. 18, on a new rehabilitation and nursing center at 1226 Cedar St. NE in Grand Rapids. The new facility will replace the current continuing care center located at 750...
Muskegon City Hall hours extended to better serve citizens
MUSKEGON, MI – Muskegon City Hall’s hours of operation will be extended 30 minutes on each end of the day beginning Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. City Hall at 933 Terrace will be open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. City operations went to four-days-a-week as restrictions were being lifted coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic. City employees began working four, 10-hour days.
West Michigan library fights to stay open, after being defunded over its LGBTQ+ books
It’s been about two weeks since residents in Jamestown Charter Township voted against a millage that funds Patmos Library – after the public resource refused to take LGBTQ+- themed books off its shelves. The failed millage cost Patmos 85% of its funding. “They voted down the millage to...
Spectrum Health breaks ground on previously wooded 10-acre lot in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Construction has begun on a new Spectrum Health long term care and rehabilitation facility in Grand Rapids. At the corner of Cedar and Fuller, the previously empty 10-acre lot will be home to the $37 million, 94-thousand-square-foot care center. The facility will cater mostly to...
Big Changes at Pine Rest
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-There are a lot of big things happening at Pine Rest. They have been making several renovations and additions to the services they provide. In 2024, they are set to open the Pediatric Behavioral Health Center of Excellence. This facility will be an added resource to treat young kids and families desperate of need of services in our State. This could not come at a better time as we are seeing a statewide epidemic of behavioral health need. Pine Rest is expanding their services to help fill that need. They have expanded their hospital to include 88 in-patient beds. They also offer specialty services such as eating disorders, substance abuse and even residential services.
More ‘road diets’ being explored in city of Muskegon
MUSKEGON, MI -- More road diets in Muskegon are under study, meaning another two thoroughfares could be narrowed. Apple Avenue and Getty Street are the focus of upcoming studies on the impact of reducing the number of lanes or reconfiguring them. The city also is studying a potential road diet...
Hudsonville infant hospitalized with E. coli as West Michigan counties face outbreak
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A toddler from Ottawa County is in a Grand Rapids ICU, battling a disease caused by the E. coli bacteria. She, along with several others in the county, have been hospitalized as lakeshore health officials issued a warning to residents about the increase in cases.
See how $16.5M in COVID relief funds are being spent by city of Muskegon
MUSKEGON, MI – More than $16.5 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds have been spent or committed by the city of Muskegon, with the biggest share going to new home construction. The city is receiving nearly $23 million in American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, funding. About a quarter...
MiBiz with Mark Sanchez
Patrick Center: Wednesday afternoon, time for our bimonthly conversation with might be is senior writer Mark Sanchez, Governor Whitmer, the budget not signed off on yet and there are still negotiations taking place when it comes to tax cuts. Mark Sanchez: Well, that was something that was supposed to be...
